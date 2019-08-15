Will Representative Steve King Face Pressure After Rape, Incest Remarks? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

August 15, 2019

 

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, on Wednesday questioned if humanity would exist if not for the rapes and incest that happened throughout history. Rep. King's remarks, which came during a talk at the Westside Conservative Club, prompted rebuke from some GOP leaders.
37 Comments on "Will Representative Steve King Face Pressure After Rape, Incest Remarks? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Virginia B. Britton | August 15, 2019 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    This is a horrible party.
    Raping Vikings are in many an Anglo Saxon’s ancestry.
    So what !? King thinks it is good or normal ? Those children grew up in poverty to traumatized maybe diseased mothers.
    It takes generations for that to be expiated.

  2. 0ptimistic cynic | August 15, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    What’s with the “intro” commercials? Youtube red? No ADS. IMPEACH, IMPEACH, IMPEACH.. Get these old white dangles out.

  3. Shane Frasier | August 15, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    Steve King is the most vile and racist politician in our country, and as you can imagine, he’s up against some pretty stiff competition.
    #ResignKing

    • Moparius Maximus | August 15, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

      It’s a toss up between him
      “Orange man” Trump

    • Toni Sumblin | August 15, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      His very ideology is completely antithetical to what America stands for. Which has convinced me for years that America talks from both sides of the mouth. We will condemn an athlete for taking the knee instead of saluting the flag, which is his RIGHT, But we tolerant and even many condone the sick ideology of an American politician whose principles defy that same flag and goes against the Constitution. The so call “law of the land”. We are a country of contradictions.

    • Robert Drymajlo | August 15, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      actually I struggle to see the difference, between him, Trump and any other Republican politician these days

    • Edward MacLennan | August 15, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      Some of us will. Others of us will take the knee with him.

  4. teehud313 | August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Another sick twisted monster. Thanks for exposing yourself!

  5. tecums3h | August 15, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    He was stripped? I did Nazi see that coming.

  6. Judy | August 15, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    traitor trump sniffs and pants over ivanka….he will agree with king…..

  7. Amenhotep The Third | August 15, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    Is he an evangelical? That would explain most of it since they are such disgusting people. They dump god for the word of the dear leader Don Jong Rump.

  8. Ver Coda | August 15, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    America’s so-called Conservatives sure seem to attract a lot of utter lunatics to their little gatherings over there.

  9. Bryan Taylor | August 15, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    The Republican party has the most wonderful people,,, smfh

  10. Alex leBlanc | August 15, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    hey guys remember the Mexicans are the rapists right? LOL Not republicans and their buddies …. These people are truly sick.

  11. Doctor English | August 15, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Nice.
    Don’t forget the Bubonic Plague, Steve. That gets SUCH a bad rap in those lily-livered history books, too.

  12. C.J. Tymczak | August 15, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    The Republican Party is just upset that he sez what they think privately. LOL 😂

  13. Bomb Dizzle | August 15, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Dude straight up Cosby-ed himself. Bout time

  14. Dittzx | August 15, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Inbreeding by Steve King will cause defective DNA and Brain Oozing. 😀😂

  15. Yolanda Quimby | August 15, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    Why is that pig allowed anywhere near a cushy government position????
    The GOP is riddled with trash!!!😠

  16. Chris Corbin | August 15, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    If the people in his district voted for him, what’s that say about them?

  17. TERI REA | August 15, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Since Iowa keeps voting King in I would say that he does reflect their values. Basket of deplorables.

  18. Search for the truth | August 15, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    It’s widely known that Male pattern baldness is a common incest progenitor. As is diminished cognition. We’re seeing a lot of this in Republicans. And flamboyant combovers.

  19. 3LD | August 15, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Can’t say for sure you weren’t a product of incest Mr. King? Ahhhh, yeah you were & are as inbred as they come.

  20. 3LD | August 15, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    If someone as vile as Liz Cheney is calling out your behavior, it must be bad.

