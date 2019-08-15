Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, on Wednesday questioned if humanity would exist if not for the rapes and incest that happened throughout history. Rep. King's remarks, which came during a talk at the Westside Conservative Club, prompted rebuke from some GOP leaders.

Will Representative Steve King Face Pressure After Rape, Incest Remarks? | Morning Joe | MSNBC