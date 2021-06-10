Will Take Police Years To Recover From George Floyd Murder: Bratton

Former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton joins to discuss the need for police reform in America, the toll on law enforcement's relationship with society after the murder of George Floyd, and his new memoir, 'The Profession.'
40 comments
Rest In Peace David Dorn
Standards first, look to overseas because domestic standards are a joke.
Most countries don’t even have police forces. They aren’t needed.
@Roger C Have you considered moving to Somalia. You really should. Ore one of the other lovely spots with not police force. I look forward to seeing your liveleak video.
@MrSnicker14 I don’t need to live there I live in Minnesota. Both problems solved
Good. The truth is we need more police. But we can’t have huge forces who think they are a “brotherhood” or “fraternity”. They need to be a professional public servant who follows the letter of the law licensed in each state, with a bachelors degree.
In addition to education we need to (1) fire and/or prosecute the bad cops and (2) quit hiring the people who will become bad cops.
There are no good cops, they are all part of a system of racism and corruption that blocks true patriots from having freedom. We can see things are only improving with Defunding the Police, now we have to Eliminate All Police Forces
@Roger C Putin approves your nonsense. There are many good cops. All encompassing negativity if unhelpful, whether it be left, right, or anarchist.
Both have always been possible by the Democrat mayors. Why have they waited this long to reform?
Only radical black feminists who hate whites should be police
@silverpairaducks good idea.
Well, well, well, if it isn’t Mr. Stop and Frisk himself. What’s the deal, Mark Furman not available?
By contrast, George Floyd will never recover from George Floyd’s murder.
That OVERDOSE!!!
@Brian Choo NO WE JUST KNOW BUSH DID 911 SEE YOU MK ULTRA CLOWNS SHOULD STOP BEING PROGRAMMED BY PROJECT MOCKINGBIRD….
Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing yourself.
@Enchanted Homeschool
He died from resisting and swallowing drugs. He does neither, he’s alive.
@Gunner Patry How long have you been a BlueAnon conspiracy theorist?
Oh, poor cops. Let give them tax-payer funded psychological treatment, so they don´t feel so bad.
“Will Take Police Years To Recover…”
Yeah, that is if they stopped murdering people, today.
STOP COMMITTING CRIMES AND RESISTING POLICE, AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS, DUMMY!
In the meantime, countless minorities will be murdered by their own kind. Fixed it!
@Super Scary Russian Bot,
Only in your tiny mind.
@Todd Nichol,
Lol. All caps, complete with exclamation point, totally triggered.
FYI, the punishment for crimes and resisting arrest is not murder.
Cops aren’t judge, jury, and executioner. This isn’t Judge Dredd.
@Dean Foyle, you think minority on minority murder exists only in my mind? That’s like the theory if a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, than it doesn’t make any sound. Perhaps everything only exists in my mind including you.
baseball… basketball… football.. go team go… touchdown…we’ze wins… the important things in life… leisure time…
Whatever happened to defunding the police ?
Considering many of the officers have left, it seems they defunded themselves.
They did a U-turn on that policy, they’re seeking an additional 6 million from city council to hire more police.
Do we want the police to recover? What we must do is have them change their policy because we have seen so many police shootings evolved from minor traffic stops. Should armed agents of government be able to act as tax collectors when they see a car with expired tags? We have seen so many times that a car with expired tags has been stopped and terrible things happen as a result. Why not change policy and have the police record the incident and then contact DMV and have them send out DMV officials to the registered owner to take care of the license tags.
Several years ago to Texas highway patrol officers subjected to women two searches that included cavity searches on the side of the road. Those officers were fired and the women received compensation.
Random traffic stops should end and should only be allowed in Felony the situations. The armed agents of government (police) Should not be tax collectors. Let’s put a stop to random traffic stops.
Don’t do drugs kids.
Some police reform is necessary, but we also need to demand: (1) that parents teach their children to behave in public and (2) that public schools teach children good, responsible behavior.
Just words!!!! How about knowing the law!!!
I think if MSM honestly reported on police encounters then we wouldn’t have this problem.
From a guy that died from a overdose that is sad
They could start by not beating and shooting unarmed people…
Chauvin is innocent