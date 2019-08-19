Will Trump Continue His Greenland Buying Talk During Visit To Denmark? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

August 19, 2019

 

President Trump has said "We’d be interested in" buying Greenland. Greenland’s ministry of foreign affairs responded back that they are "open for business, not for sale." Morning Joe discusses.
56 Comments on "Will Trump Continue His Greenland Buying Talk During Visit To Denmark? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. renee | August 19, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    Trump is an epic DUMBFUCK, unbelievable

  2. Leeanne Dowdell | August 19, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    Trump is now the Offical Clown of the World. Always knew he wasn’t the leader but not sure what his true title was until now

  3. Flavius Stilicho | August 19, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    “Mexico will pay for Greenland, _BELIEVE ME!”_ – Donald J(ackwad) Trump

  4. t | August 19, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    The circus is in town ,the first clown out is Trump dumpty

  5. Flavius Stilicho | August 19, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    Trump would be long gone if Democrats also controlled the US Senate. *TAKE THE SENATE IN 2020!*

    • Burningdaylighter | August 19, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      Robert The Bruce they are actually not fake news they showcase literally what trump says and they fact check him and his lies daily lol. Go back to Fox where they obsess over him. But then again they are starting to fact check him now too lmaooo

    • Robert The Bruce | August 19, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      @Burningdaylighter do you mean like the “facts” of the failed Russian collusion conspiracy? Lmao

    • Flavius Stilicho | August 19, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Robert The Bruce _Trump needed and used Russian military help to win the US election._ FACT.

  6. David J | August 19, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    I’m waiting for this lunatic to start complaining to the world about how very mean and unfair Greenland is being to him by refusing to let him buy it.

    • David J | August 19, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Hope Peace
      Yep, that’s exactly what a cult sounds like.

    • Hope Peace | August 19, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Maga 4eva2 no we are the one truly love our country . You people brainwashed and walking like sheep’s in some wired cult , and chosen party over country , GOD will judge us all . Because in front of GOD ALL IS EQUAL. . Wake up

    • Dittzx | August 19, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Orange Potus. Oops, Orange Fatus “Let’s Buy New Mexico From Mexico!”🙄 😀😂🤣

    • Merrilou Neigenfind | August 19, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Maga 4eva2 I agree. Trump supporters are fundamentally bad people and should be kept away from children.

    • Dittzx | August 19, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Maga 4eva2 Trumpanzees (As Facial Recognition becomes publicly available) face a future of; Shame, public ridicule, treasonous, and spit in their food..Well earned 😀Yeah!

  7. ADjustinG2013 | August 19, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    Let’s finish bringing in Puerto Rico first…

  8. Margaret Nicol | August 19, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    Denmark sells Greenland to Trump but ask for the money up front. They take the money then renege on the deal. Trumping Trump.

    • Nik Nik | August 19, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      How about dropping some military operation on greenland and taking it by force to save humanity and the world? Danes Don’t have the guts to fight.

  9. Donald Trump | August 19, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    “Can I buy Australia? Britain owns Australia, right, and we helped them out and protect them. Some glass beads should do it.”

  10. David J | August 19, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    I hope that someone in the white house will explain to Trump that Greenland isn’t like Melania, and he can’t just buy it.

  11. Mark G. | August 19, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    He wants to make it a giant Trump resort and have illegal immigrants working there as cheap labor. Maybe he wants to put in a new military base there, not a part of NATO, but one with his master……..V. Putin.

  12. Grim Reefer | August 19, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    That orange buffoon would destroy Greenland. Everything he touches dies!

  13. David Stewart | August 19, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    President Orange Fool.

  14. stenka razin | August 19, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    Frankly…Trump LARGE sections of the world DO NOT want to protected by you, at all.

  15. Ro G | August 19, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    I’m glad t’rump had a nice vacation. It’s a lot of work to be the least competent president with the fewest achievements in history! 😆😝😂

    • Monte Stu | August 19, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      Ro G — Yeah, OK. What campaign promise has it not kept? Cut taxes? Cut regulations? Building the wall? Record economy and low unemployment? Not to bad in my book. PLUS HE IS NOT EVEN TAKING A SALARY! He donates it to the Treasury. Now, lets review your achievements.

  16. Carl Davis | August 19, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Trump wants to by Greenland so he could bankrupt its economy…🤦‍♂️😂😂

  17. ruth depew | August 19, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    My favorite part of Greenland is when global warming turns all the permafrost into perma-quicksand.

  18. Lawrence Sullivan | August 19, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    with money borrowed from China??? within two years Greenland would be turned into a polluted cesspool.

  19. John O | August 19, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Nothing changes if you dont VOTE!! End the gop insanity

  20. Emsley Wyatt | August 19, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    They called purchasing Alaska “Seward’s Folly”. But with trump there’s a lot of competition for the title.

