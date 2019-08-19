President Trump has said "We’d be interested in" buying Greenland. Greenland’s ministry of foreign affairs responded back that they are "open for business, not for sale." Morning Joe discusses.
Will Trump Continue His Greenland Buying Talk During Visit To Denmark? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trump is an epic DUMBFUCK, unbelievable
George W is thankful though, now he’s not the dumbest.
is that what your commie leaders told you?
Robert The Bruce Wow i’ve just seen you rage commenting on at least 3 videos on this topic, and yet you call others loser. That’s rich, knowing how dumb you look
@Robert The Bruce The rescue pit bull that lives with the family across the street from me would be a better president and he’s a dog.
Trump is now the Offical Clown of the World. Always knew he wasn’t the leader but not sure what his true title was until now
Clown is a respectable occupation, Trump’s occupation is not.
Greenland should offer to buy Puerto Rico🤣🤣
We’ve heard that for 3 years, officially. Are you scared of the orange man? Are you gonna cry?
@Agreeable Dragon Who supports a bigot and racist? Oh yeah. Bigots and racists.
“Mexico will pay for Greenland, _BELIEVE ME!”_ – Donald J(ackwad) Trump
@IsThatTrue OrDidYouHearItOnFOX good point they are a matched set..be a shame to have one only,
Plus if we wanna put them on eBay later we can get more for the set.
I wonder how much the great pumpkin is willing to pay for the polar ice cap?
And obama was going to close Guantanamo bay,
Buy Canada and build a wall on Greenland, and make the Danes pay for it!!!!
The circus is in town ,the first clown out is Trump dumpty
Trump would be long gone if Democrats also controlled the US Senate. *TAKE THE SENATE IN 2020!*
Robert The Bruce they are actually not fake news they showcase literally what trump says and they fact check him and his lies daily lol. Go back to Fox where they obsess over him. But then again they are starting to fact check him now too lmaooo
@Burningdaylighter do you mean like the “facts” of the failed Russian collusion conspiracy? Lmao
@Robert The Bruce _Trump needed and used Russian military help to win the US election._ FACT.
I’m waiting for this lunatic to start complaining to the world about how very mean and unfair Greenland is being to him by refusing to let him buy it.
Hope Peace
Yep, that’s exactly what a cult sounds like.
Maga 4eva2 no we are the one truly love our country . You people brainwashed and walking like sheep’s in some wired cult , and chosen party over country , GOD will judge us all . Because in front of GOD ALL IS EQUAL. . Wake up
Orange Potus. Oops, Orange Fatus “Let’s Buy New Mexico From Mexico!”🙄 😀😂🤣
@Maga 4eva2 I agree. Trump supporters are fundamentally bad people and should be kept away from children.
@Maga 4eva2 Trumpanzees (As Facial Recognition becomes publicly available) face a future of; Shame, public ridicule, treasonous, and spit in their food..Well earned 😀Yeah!
Let’s finish bringing in Puerto Rico first…
Statehood for PR first. yes i totally agree
My thoughts Exactly.
Denmark sells Greenland to Trump but ask for the money up front. They take the money then renege on the deal. Trumping Trump.
How about dropping some military operation on greenland and taking it by force to save humanity and the world? Danes Don’t have the guts to fight.
“Can I buy Australia? Britain owns Australia, right, and we helped them out and protect them. Some glass beads should do it.”
He already sold out America
I hope that someone in the white house will explain to Trump that Greenland isn’t like Melania, and he can’t just buy it.
get a brain
Maybe they would both be melting in his arms!!!!!!
Orange Potus. Oops, Orange Fatus “Let’s Buy New Mexico From Mexico!”🙄 😀😂🤣
@David J
😂 yes
He wants to make it a giant Trump resort and have illegal immigrants working there as cheap labor. Maybe he wants to put in a new military base there, not a part of NATO, but one with his master……..V. Putin.
Mark G. — Ah….we have a military base there already.
That orange buffoon would destroy Greenland. Everything he touches dies!
Orange Potus. Oops, Orange Fatus “Let’s Buy New Mexico From Mexico!”🙄 😀😂🤣
@Dittzx LOL now that is funny!
President Orange Fool.
Frankly…Trump LARGE sections of the world DO NOT want to protected by you, at all.
He will make Denmark an offer they can”t refuse !!
I’m glad t’rump had a nice vacation. It’s a lot of work to be the least competent president with the fewest achievements in history! 😆😝😂
Ro G — Yeah, OK. What campaign promise has it not kept? Cut taxes? Cut regulations? Building the wall? Record economy and low unemployment? Not to bad in my book. PLUS HE IS NOT EVEN TAKING A SALARY! He donates it to the Treasury. Now, lets review your achievements.
Trump wants to by Greenland so he could bankrupt its economy…🤦♂️😂😂
Buy, not by. Comrade!
Carl Davis — It’s economy is Denmark sending them $500 million each year….
@Monte Stu
Sounds like a good deal to Donny.
My favorite part of Greenland is when global warming turns all the permafrost into perma-quicksand.
with money borrowed from China??? within two years Greenland would be turned into a polluted cesspool.
Nothing changes if you dont VOTE!! End the gop insanity
They called purchasing Alaska “Seward’s Folly”. But with trump there’s a lot of competition for the title.