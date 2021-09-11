Will Vaccines be Mandated in the Workplace in Jamaica? | TVJ News – Sept 9 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
33 comments
My body. My choice. Stop Vaccine Mandate. People should have the right to choose!
Tell em again
mandatory vaccine dem pickney
Hmm would be unfair given that the vaccinated are equally capable of spreading the virus as the unvaccinated are…
And this is the fact that no one is bringing up
I rather die than take that
Every one should leave those companies and they will have nooo one to do there job that’s what we should do
Nutting no go so
@Andrea Mckenzie agree
Any business that tries to mandate vaccines will be boycotted str8
Same soh
@Natanja Morris ahoe…unity
Who want take it take it, stop force people
We obviously see where this is going, forcing people to take an injections .
Wrong on so many levels
All employees against vaccines should boycott the work place and see how quickly they can find new employees. It is unethical and violates liberty of conscience. What about rights of a patient? We have the right to refuse medication.
I agree a zillion times
I agree
%
My body my choice..
A long time junior gang a tell we to set up we own shops and business
If wicked was a person!! Jah jah
Jamaica doing it mandatory,I can’t wait to see this place tumble down…Andrew sacrifice us to the gates of hell
Dwl that’s what y’all voted for aint it..
Praying for Jamaica ..and why does jamaican has to pay for covid test pcr and it is free elsewhere
NAHOR GLAZI TV , THE same thing I am saying
Them forcing us to take a trial vaccines
God is ruler and He doesn’t force people suh which human must out of order enough to force people.
Exactly
When people want to migrate they have to go and take all the vaccine that is required and they don’t question it
Vaccinated people are getting covid so what is the purpose?
Right now ministers making their staff know if they don’t take the medicine they have no jobs….. anju nuh good!
They can’t fire all of the workers if they stand against mandatory vaccines
People don’t have any choice… Jamaica people needs there right everyone should choose if the want to take it. person should not be force the amount of person going out to take the vaccine at their free will.. it’s sad the more vacation the more covid case is it the crowd are what.. just saying.. let’s us continue to pray