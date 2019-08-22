Willie: ‘Where Is The Republican Outrage On Any Of This?’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 22, 2019

 

With Trump’s behavior seemingly deteriorating, some former Trump administration officials voice worry about the president’s recent behavior. Morning Joe questions why the Republican Party has been 'absent' and expressed no 'outrage.'
22 Comments on "Willie: ‘Where Is The Republican Outrage On Any Of This?’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Razvan Zamfir | August 22, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Somebody switched out his meds for placebos?

  2. Cole Chillen | August 22, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Republicans are committed. Anyone who hasn’t left, is going down with the ship.

  3. Mee Eee | August 22, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump is “the chosen one”!

    Chosen by the Kremlin, not the voters

  4. Hal Swan | August 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Next year they need to just take those 3 clips with him calling himself the 2nd coming, the chosen one, the king of Isreal. Play them 24 hours a day on Fox News with a question to right wing christo-fascist, what was that thing about the anti-christ thing again?

  5. Mark Gor | August 22, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Pence must be confused… from what I have heard, he thinks he is “The Chosen One”!

  6. Julie Thompson | August 22, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Good grief.

  7. Md Mortuza | August 22, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Trump has exposed all Republicans!

  8. C.J. Tymczak | August 22, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    I have an explanation, HE IS NUTS.

  9. Aries April | August 22, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ enough is enough get Trump out NOW!!

  10. C.J. Tymczak | August 22, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Forget the Rethuglians, they are irrelevant. The party of Trumpster Fire 🔥

  11. Alex Quinta | August 22, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    The republicans Will Not say anything Against trump for fear of Wrecking the Money Train ? Greedy .

  12. Yvonne Myers | August 22, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    GOP SOLD THEIR SOULS FOR MORON djt, they no longer stand for traditional morals, patriotism and conservative views; the only word synonymous with GOP now (worldwide😳) is “TRAITORS”!😡🇺🇸

  13. FairTalk Truth | August 22, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Love ya President Trump, The Fire- breather 🤓🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

  14. Rapist Trump ODA 595 | August 22, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    I am a lifelong Republican and been outraged since day one…..this POS does not represent me, my party or American people that are moral, Christian and human

  15. Kevin Arnold | August 22, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    I have to salute the chosen one 🖕🏻

  16. She's my President | August 22, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    MSNBCannibal cycle .. Trump the Groper, Trump the tax evader , Trump the racist , Trump the Russian , 25th amendment (cycle repeat)

  17. lisa richards | August 22, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Trump has given up all of these places the US has fought for because of Russia.
    He owes them big time.

  18. TWSTF 8 | August 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    🚁 Chopper Talk! 🚁

  19. montetank tankkiller | August 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    1945-the brave US-soldiers and the whole world watched at germany and asked “How could this happend?-Is this nation insane? Why did they all listen to Adolf Hitler?”
    Dear american friends, its not to late to stop your Agolf Twittler.
    Greetings from germany.

  20. Fred M | August 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Trump is a plague on this land. Republicans are pure evil & thair supporters are FOXidized.
    But, we deserve this! “Every Nation Deserves its Government.”

