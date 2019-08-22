With Trump’s behavior seemingly deteriorating, some former Trump administration officials voice worry about the president’s recent behavior. Morning Joe questions why the Republican Party has been 'absent' and expressed no 'outrage.'
Willie: 'Where Is The Republican Outrage On Any Of This?' | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Somebody switched out his meds for placebos?
Republicans are committed. Anyone who hasn’t left, is going down with the ship.
Like lemmings. There’s a cliff, they see it, they know it and they won’t change their direction.
Donald Trump is “the chosen one”!
Chosen by the Kremlin, not the voters
Next year they need to just take those 3 clips with him calling himself the 2nd coming, the chosen one, the king of Isreal. Play them 24 hours a day on Fox News with a question to right wing christo-fascist, what was that thing about the anti-christ thing again?
Pence must be confused… from what I have heard, he thinks he is “The Chosen One”!
Pence brags about hearing voices in his head, claiming they are angels. He’s an absolute nut job.
Good grief.
Trump has exposed all Republicans!
I have an explanation, HE IS NUTS.
🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️ enough is enough get Trump out NOW!!
Forget the Rethuglians, they are irrelevant. The party of Trumpster Fire 🔥
The republicans Will Not say anything Against trump for fear of Wrecking the Money Train ? Greedy .
GOP SOLD THEIR SOULS FOR MORON djt, they no longer stand for traditional morals, patriotism and conservative views; the only word synonymous with GOP now (worldwide😳) is “TRAITORS”!😡🇺🇸
Love ya President Trump, The Fire- breather 🤓🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
I am a lifelong Republican and been outraged since day one…..this POS does not represent me, my party or American people that are moral, Christian and human
I have to salute the chosen one 🖕🏻
MSNBCannibal cycle .. Trump the Groper, Trump the tax evader , Trump the racist , Trump the Russian , 25th amendment (cycle repeat)
Trump has given up all of these places the US has fought for because of Russia.
He owes them big time.
🚁 Chopper Talk! 🚁
1945-the brave US-soldiers and the whole world watched at germany and asked “How could this happend?-Is this nation insane? Why did they all listen to Adolf Hitler?”
Dear american friends, its not to late to stop your Agolf Twittler.
Greetings from germany.
Trump is a plague on this land. Republicans are pure evil & thair supporters are FOXidized.
But, we deserve this! “Every Nation Deserves its Government.”