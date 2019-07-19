With Jeffrey Epstein Still In Jail, Will His Victims Come Forward? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

A New York federal judge on Thursday ordered Jeffrey Epstein held without bail, siding with prosecutors who argued the wealthy financier and accused sex trafficker posed a flight risk. The panel discusses.
  1. Voice of Reason | July 19, 2019 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    Dig deep enough and Individual #1’s name is in there, too.

    • Rabble Wolf | July 19, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

      Shallow grave Voice of Reason, Individual #1’s finger bone’s are already poking through the top soil, bleached by the sun. ☀️

    • Fabi Grossi | July 19, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

      That might be the reason why he misses this once in a lifetime opportunity to demand jail for Clinton, while he otherwise constantly takes every chance to demand investigations or jail for the Clintons. It’s so obvious he is not commenting on that.

    • SheepTrees | July 19, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      Dig deep enough? It’s sitting right on top with 10 foot tall neon arrows pointing at it and a hype man..

  2. altitude illume | July 19, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    jeffrey epstein + george nader + roy moore = #TRUMPkittenGRABBER

    • Dave Schultz | July 19, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

      Jeff Epstein +Anthony Weiner+Bill Clinton+Kevin Spacey+Harvey Weinstein+Woody Allen… I can go on and on! DEMOCRATS going down 👎

  3. TruthMan | July 19, 2019 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    eventually ALL the truth will come out…definitely..soon or later….KARMA!!!!!!!!!

  4. Michael Kane | July 19, 2019 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    Epstein arrested. 1 min later. Dershowitz “I kept my underwear on!”.

  5. Carressa Treat | July 19, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    Why have they not frozen his assets?

  6. First Name Last Name | July 19, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

    he will go to a very cushy jail for a very short time. Usa is broken

    • Cuthbert Bracegirdle | July 19, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

      Not anymore my friend. The fact the judge didn’t spring him means he will be thrown under the bus by the rest of the conspiracy. He will be murdered in prison before his trial begins.

  7. Greg M | July 19, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    How did Epstein become a billionaire? Was he blackmailing rich and powerful men? Epstein wasn’t the only child molester. There are a lot of other billionaires who should be indicted, but is that why William Barr un-recused himself?

    • David Guelette | July 19, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      Judging by the phony expired passport from the Saudis, I’m betting his fortune came at least partially from marketing young girls

    • Johnny Blaze | July 19, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      Maxwell and Deutsche Bank seem to indicate Russian mob. Tom Barrack and Leslie Wexner probably hooked him up with Middle Eastern governments.

    • BigMamaDave X | July 19, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      @David Guelette AUSTRIAN passport; his photo, fake name, listing a Saudi home address. *STILL* suspicious.

  8. C M | July 19, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    great daily massages waiting for him and Trump in Jail. I hope they both get very old to enjoy it to the fullest.

  9. Richard & Rose Beal Preston/Johnson | July 19, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Best selling blackmail crime story!! I bet he has recordings and videos of all these high living men!!

  10. Greg M | July 19, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Why did Willam Barr un-recuse himself from the Epstein case? Why did Willam Barr’s father hire Epstein to teach high school when Epstein didn’t have a degree?
    Why isn’t William Barr recused from the Epstein case?

    • John Bull | July 19, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      More fake news, and easily debunked. The New York Post reported in February 1974 that Barr Sr had left the school. Epstein joined the school over 6 months later. I’d post sources but I suspect you’d ignore them anyway.

    • treeza55 | July 19, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      @John Bull Go check amazing polly

    • bella roja | July 19, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Bill Barr’s daddy DID indeed open the door for Epstein’s molestation/blackmail career targeting the powerful in this nation.

  11. Girl Etherial | July 19, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Can some investigative reporter PLEASE look into missing persons reports + association with Epstein? We don’t know where his money came from and I fear it might be from selling runaways to places like Saudi Arabia – where that fake passport claims he lived.

    • Quiet Entropy | July 19, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      I’m thinking foul play. Could be some unmarked graves.

    • Alicia Hernandez | July 19, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      😮😮 paste and repeat!!

    • bella roja | July 19, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      YES, including the one Rachel Chandler put – bragged about – on her IG. Needy kids in jr high and high school should be HELPED not freakin’ hunted by a serial molester raping perv!!! This is NOT who America is, no matter how many pervs out there!!!!

    • L PT | July 19, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      I have feared this from the beginning. He’s been selling these girls, and that’s precisely where his money has been coming from, along with blackmail.

  12. catalinacurio | July 19, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Please, please if you are a victim of Epstein or one of his friends now is the time to come forward, you will not be alone, you will be believed and supported. Big hugs to every one if you. 💙

    • bella roja | July 19, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      We definitely PRAY. And his disgusting targeting of 13 and 14 yr olds is just the OVERT s —- The HIDDEN s —- is what – Lord – we PRAY for light on as well.

  13. itgetter9 | July 19, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Who are the Harvard professors they are referencing? A: Lawrence (“Larry”) Summers (once served as President of Harvard, and was also head of the World Bank for a period); and Alan Dershowitz (Harvard Law School, now retired as of 2013). Yes, this scandal hits a LOT of people (obviously especially men but not exclusively) who travel in the circles of the 1%, on both sides of the political aisle. Looking forward to the criminal trials. This is huge.

  14. John Townsend | July 19, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Expect Epstein to be pardoned by his buddy trump in due course. Sexual predators like birds flock together. Wouldn’t surprise that AG Barr is working behind the scenes to run interference to stymie the judicial process over Epstein.

  15. bella roja | July 19, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Hicks was given an huge job at FOX News for which she is NOT qualified, she NEVER was qualified for any of it (nor there for her um “communications”) – IF Trump/Trump admin was a part of that FOX News job, HOW is that not obstruction/bribery?

  16. Angelus Tenebris | July 19, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Here is the deal!…. If you mess with children you should be required to get mandatory life in prison!!!

  17. Patricia Dixon | July 19, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Epstein leads directly to Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Bill Clinton.

  18. New Horizons | July 19, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Trump is saving the children and their future ❤️🇺🇸

  19. Patricia Dixon | July 19, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Epstein ,Weinstein, you know them they’re part of the Pedostein klan.

  20. Professor Bhaer | July 19, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Clinton goes to the island 26 times, I wonder why?

