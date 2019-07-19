A New York federal judge on Thursday ordered Jeffrey Epstein held without bail, siding with prosecutors who argued the wealthy financier and accused sex trafficker posed a flight risk. The panel discusses.
With Jeffrey Epstein Still In Jail, Will His Victims Come Forward? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Dig deep enough and Individual #1’s name is in there, too.
Shallow grave Voice of Reason, Individual #1’s finger bone’s are already poking through the top soil, bleached by the sun. ☀️
That might be the reason why he misses this once in a lifetime opportunity to demand jail for Clinton, while he otherwise constantly takes every chance to demand investigations or jail for the Clintons. It’s so obvious he is not commenting on that.
Dig deep enough? It’s sitting right on top with 10 foot tall neon arrows pointing at it and a hype man..
jeffrey epstein + george nader + roy moore = #TRUMPkittenGRABBER
Jeff Epstein +Anthony Weiner+Bill Clinton+Kevin Spacey+Harvey Weinstein+Woody Allen… I can go on and on! DEMOCRATS going down 👎
eventually ALL the truth will come out…definitely..soon or later….KARMA!!!!!!!!!
Epstein arrested. 1 min later. Dershowitz “I kept my underwear on!”.
Leaving underwear on, did he mean his socks… 🧦 🧦
It will be good to watch karma address dershowitz.
@Rabble Wolf 😎 On _what_ ? His head?
@BigMamaDave X
Yeah start at the top. 🔝👍
Which ftr he only admitted even being there and the seemingly bizarre underwear thing because he KNOWS -he knows – there’s concrete documentation of it, or he’d never admit to anything.
Why have they not frozen his assets?
I think they should be used for retribution, every darn cent.
so they can follow where they flow
Because it takes a legal process to do so and it doesn’t move at the speed of light.
he will go to a very cushy jail for a very short time. Usa is broken
Not anymore my friend. The fact the judge didn’t spring him means he will be thrown under the bus by the rest of the conspiracy. He will be murdered in prison before his trial begins.
How did Epstein become a billionaire? Was he blackmailing rich and powerful men? Epstein wasn’t the only child molester. There are a lot of other billionaires who should be indicted, but is that why William Barr un-recused himself?
Judging by the phony expired passport from the Saudis, I’m betting his fortune came at least partially from marketing young girls
Maxwell and Deutsche Bank seem to indicate Russian mob. Tom Barrack and Leslie Wexner probably hooked him up with Middle Eastern governments.
@David Guelette AUSTRIAN passport; his photo, fake name, listing a Saudi home address. *STILL* suspicious.
great daily massages waiting for him and Trump in Jail. I hope they both get very old to enjoy it to the fullest.
Best selling blackmail crime story!! I bet he has recordings and videos of all these high living men!!
Is that the intelligence part? kompromat for state governments to use people as assets(via blackmail) to do their bidding?
@Jane Doe we will have to wait and see?!!
Why did Willam Barr un-recuse himself from the Epstein case? Why did Willam Barr’s father hire Epstein to teach high school when Epstein didn’t have a degree?
Why isn’t William Barr recused from the Epstein case?
More fake news, and easily debunked. The New York Post reported in February 1974 that Barr Sr had left the school. Epstein joined the school over 6 months later. I’d post sources but I suspect you’d ignore them anyway.
@John Bull Go check amazing polly
Bill Barr’s daddy DID indeed open the door for Epstein’s molestation/blackmail career targeting the powerful in this nation.
Can some investigative reporter PLEASE look into missing persons reports + association with Epstein? We don’t know where his money came from and I fear it might be from selling runaways to places like Saudi Arabia – where that fake passport claims he lived.
I’m thinking foul play. Could be some unmarked graves.
😮😮 paste and repeat!!
YES, including the one Rachel Chandler put – bragged about – on her IG. Needy kids in jr high and high school should be HELPED not freakin’ hunted by a serial molester raping perv!!! This is NOT who America is, no matter how many pervs out there!!!!
I have feared this from the beginning. He’s been selling these girls, and that’s precisely where his money has been coming from, along with blackmail.
Please, please if you are a victim of Epstein or one of his friends now is the time to come forward, you will not be alone, you will be believed and supported. Big hugs to every one if you. 💙
We definitely PRAY. And his disgusting targeting of 13 and 14 yr olds is just the OVERT s —- The HIDDEN s —- is what – Lord – we PRAY for light on as well.
Who are the Harvard professors they are referencing? A: Lawrence (“Larry”) Summers (once served as President of Harvard, and was also head of the World Bank for a period); and Alan Dershowitz (Harvard Law School, now retired as of 2013). Yes, this scandal hits a LOT of people (obviously especially men but not exclusively) who travel in the circles of the 1%, on both sides of the political aisle. Looking forward to the criminal trials. This is huge.
Expect Epstein to be pardoned by his buddy trump in due course. Sexual predators like birds flock together. Wouldn’t surprise that AG Barr is working behind the scenes to run interference to stymie the judicial process over Epstein.
Hicks was given an huge job at FOX News for which she is NOT qualified, she NEVER was qualified for any of it (nor there for her um “communications”) – IF Trump/Trump admin was a part of that FOX News job, HOW is that not obstruction/bribery?
Here is the deal!…. If you mess with children you should be required to get mandatory life in prison!!!
Epstein leads directly to Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Bill Clinton.
Trump is saving the children and their future ❤️🇺🇸
Epstein ,Weinstein, you know them they’re part of the Pedostein klan.
Clinton goes to the island 26 times, I wonder why?