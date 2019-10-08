A long list of Republicans — including several top Trump allies and Republican senators— lined up in vehement opposition to the president’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from the northern border of Syria and allow a Turkish operation there. The president is angering senators who could eventually decide whether or not he should be impeached. Aired on 10/07/19.
With Syria Pullout, Is Trump Threatening His GOP Senate Support? – The Day That Was | MSNBC
The logic of a narcissist is never the norm.
@Mr Magoo trump is only following his bosses orders.
@Mr Magoo Isis is American made.
Worrywart // Just like 9/11 wasn’t an act stemming from America’s previous involvement? No?
Brad McEwen // Only if everyone is a narcissist. Good that some of the GOP aren’t, but that’s not saying much.
@Mr Magoo The moral and decent and “American” thing would be to absolutely guarantee the safety of the Kurds. He did not show any leadership on this. If you think that he gained respect worldwide for that move, think again. He looks like someone who is bumbling through, regardless of the bigger issue of deployment of our troops.
Moscow Mitch and his band of sycophants won’t do anything of substance to deter this President. He’s unfit and dangerous to National Security and doesn’t even favor Democracy. What’s to support? #impeach
Republicans will allow this man to destroy this country and even the world so long as he gives them judges and tax cuts so that they can rig the game for themselves and the plutocracy.
@Always Watching I disagree, there’s a pretty healthy dose of resistance. We’re waiting for the rest of the sane public to come to their senses.
@Real Talk76 hard to explain anything to fox food eating 80 IQ troglodytes who dont realize this president is a pox on America and its values.
Real Talk76 – You are spot-on! Unfortunately . . . 😒
JJ Seybold – It’s sad, but republicans today seem to fall into only 3 categories: 1. Corrupt & self-serving 2. Uninformed & lacking critical thinking skills 3. Gone (they are now EX-republicans). I think one could argue that religious zealots willing to sell out their values for judges that support one of their issues are a combinination of both the first two types.
@SkiingIsMyHappyPlace Bliss and let the church say…AMEN!
The only one that should’ve pulled out is trumps father…
LOL Nice
Crude and inappropriate. Show a little intelligence and upbringing.
T – HAHAHAHA!!! If he had, the world would now be a much better place…
😆😅😂🤣 made my morning
WOOOOOOOOOIOOOOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Trump doing this to get russias help in the election again or dirt on Biden…another unspoken quid pro quo…
Actually, Trump is just obeying Putin’s orders as normal.
There’s also the possibility of blackmail. He has really exposed the presidency to being co-opted by every government that he’s had shady dealings with. Trump likes to mention how traitors were dealt with in the old days. I’m all for it.
He’s only pulling troops to get people to talk about something else in the news other than his impeachment. Don’t get distracted people!!!
jesushatesyoutoo he’s been trolling every CNN and MSNBC video the past two days.
Kevin, we won’t get distracted because other news has to be covered. It’s called multi-tasking. We and the news media must do both because if we don’t, Trump may pull some other stuff that may be harmful to the country. We must keep our eye on all the bad things he is doing and hope the Democrats will go even faster with impeachment..
True that
@Anthony Browne I hear that
Miss those days when the president of the U.S shows wisdom, respect and honesty through deeds and words towards all Americans and allies near and far.
Far back are those days (some 3 years).
@PjotrII Will we ever be able to recover from this dangerous administration?!
Are you telling me that the “chosen one” with his “great and unmatched wisdom” isn’t a “stable genius” “with a very large eh-brain”?
Oh but Hillary and look at the boom da da boom economy. Greedy narcissistic pigs dreaming of wealth while the planet floods and dies.
“Who will go to war with the US when we desert our allies”
No other comment needed
@J M lol 12 ppl have died. More people die putting their shoes on every year. I will roll the dice.
@Simon Few 😁. Too sad …I reported his stupid face
It seems he’s setting the stage for another world war first siding with Putin against our intelligence agencies, as well as siding with Saudi Arabia who killed the journalist because they do business with him, crippling the world economy through his trade Wars, pulling out multiple treaties especially the one with Iran and now this.
Nobody will ever go to war against against USA it’s only USA going to war with others.
I’m sure anyone will be our “allies” when we pay for their food,water,shelter,weapons, and Bill’s. They’re not our true “allies”
45 is the best KGB asset ever
USA President that attacks his own country with support of our (former) enemies.
Yes, and I always believed that “Melanie” fit more like a present/handler.
Donald Trump has not “gone rogue”…he’s following Putin’s orders perfectly.
I agree.
@Maximus Linea Recta Remember that Russia supports the Assad regime of Syria.
I found trumps war machine.
https://youtu.be/HSK3WvIPtBs
@Maximus Linea Recta You and your phony facts are what should be disregarded because you are only spewing lies and deceit. Everything you said about fusion GPS has been investigated and proven false. You are just like Kellyanne Conway and her alternative facts.
Not to worry folks, a very stable GENIUS has made this decision.
Yes, we must trust in his great and unmatched wisdom. 😂
and Pence is an angel😇
The stable genius can look so far into the future it’s scary.
@Ralph Flores Yes, one day he will be six feet under and no one will weep.
It just looks to me like Trump has abandoned our Kurdish ally’s that wear the American flag on the battlefield and shed their blood for the whims of foreign dictators and a diversion from his worldwide excavation of political dirt on Biden.
Not at all honorable, patriotic or morally defensible.
From Lasterday
The US didn’t want to have the boots on the ground that it would have needed to defeat ISIS on their own, so they worked with an ally, the Kurds…
Yeah maybe they had a different objective, but they were still fighting side by side with US troops
Doesn’t that mean anything?
From Lasterday well that escalated quickly. 🙄. Way to project rational thought processes. Wow
@Simon Few ISIS never would have had a foothold in Iraq and Syria if it wasn’t for US intervention. Time to stop this insanity.
From Lasterday their motivation is not relevant to America destroying our reputation as being fairly reliable.
@William Crowley You think it is logical to partake in another never ending conflict?
“I am an extremely stable genius”
-Donald J. Trump
I wonder who told him that ? , it had to come from the likes of an “extremely unstable genius”.
Somebody’s been drinking to much ….“covfefe”….go figure.
The little voices in it’s syphilis invested brain
Yes, someone trying to curry favor probably complimented Trump with the “stable genius” moniker.
@hodaka1000 make that a large syphilis……fries and a coke…
*Quoting Trashy PEDO Trump, “I believe Putin!”*
*That just sums up his entire take, on foreign and domestic policy!*
.
Dems are idiots …..
Trump put more sanctions on Russia then anyone……
Obama was more flexible…..
Remember your boy Mueller said no collusion.
@Kevin Mcneil Bonespurs has been trying to get the Sanctions that Obama imposed on the Russians lifted every since he was selected. Stop Lying, Boris.
@Jake MacHine get a life will you try educating yourself if you want to keep up with the conversation otherwise you should find a comfort zone in a conspiracy chat room, or you could go to fox news almost the same thing with few exceptions
@timandsue legere conspiracy? We have the evidence. Obama reached out to Ukraine, UK, Australia and Italy to spy on Trump.
The wiretapping was real.
Barr and Durham recently visited 3 of these countries to gather evidence and Australia is cooperating 100%.
Your heroes are falling
@eurekajim #VoteBlue2020 fake news . Trump has put much stronger sanctions on Russia than Obama ever did.
Looks like an “I can do whatever I want!” move. A hissy fit action, that can cause great dangers to human lives.
His words are meant to sound good to his whacked out supporters and confuse the rest of the American people.
trump is diverting attention away from himself at the expense of the lives of thousands !!!!!!!
Happy Peace, the American people that are not in Trump’s cult are not confused.
@Crystal Giddens We all went to school with them and they are fellow citizens, maybe relatives, who learned government and ideals in public school. They are there to serve the people. If they don’t, there are reviews. A few relatives including my Aunt Martha were a part of the so-called “Deep State”. They have a job that wasn’t easy to get; you took a test.
Maybe the republicans will saying he is joking about this too.
Mark Ewing
Ya Trump has always been knows for his hilarious sense of humor. Such a prankster. 🙄
the color of cowardice isn’t yellow, it’s orange.
“I know more than the generals, believe me.”
-Don-Don
That’s a comment from the stable genius himself.
Even the crazy Repps understand this was a idiotic move.
Yes, that he would actually tweet about his “unmatched wisdom” is one blatant indication of his delusional paranoia.
The “Chosen” one !
Seems like he’s throwing a fit to avoid being impeached.
How is he going to blame Hillary and Obama for this screw up?
@Marilyn Reallon With a perfect tweet.
This man will back himself into a corner and refuse to budge.
Ego is his enemy, and our’s.
Trump is our enemy.
@hodaka1000 Vote him out.
Time to start calling the current U.S. President by his name: Vladimir Putin.
What a disgrace to our country! What a betrayal to our armed forces fighting abroad! As a veteran, I can only say that we have given our power to the most disgusting evil forces in the history of our nation. Shameful does not even begin to describe this scum of the earth treasonous Administration.
Well said!
You mean…Mrs. Vladimir Putin…..no?