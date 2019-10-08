A long list of Republicans — including several top Trump allies and Republican senators— lined up in vehement opposition to the president’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from the northern border of Syria and allow a Turkish operation there. The president is angering senators who could eventually decide whether or not he should be impeached. Aired on 10/07/19.

With Syria Pullout, Is Trump Threatening His GOP Senate Support? – The Day That Was | MSNBC