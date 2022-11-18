Recent Post
52 comments
He keep lieing it is Russia not Ukraine
Adjacent countries are so much at risk. Ukraine needs more powerful weapons and loads more ammunition, enough to protect the sky. Slava Ukraine! Heroyam slava!
I can’t wait until America brings back the draft. We should send all our young men to fight for Ukraine.
Stay strong Ukraine and Poland the world News thrives on sensation even if it may harm countries unity
Poland has been so good in helping Ukraine in every way they are very close
GLORY to Ukraine 🌻🙏💪
Mind Begs the Question:
Hitler – Jews unsafe to German Identity
If Govts – Muslims unsafe to Western Identity
Following on footprints of Hitler,Neo Nazi,No?
The Ukrainian military shot 39 pro-Russian activists in Kherson, 74 more people were taken to an unknown destination.
The Ukrainian military break into houses and apartments abandoned by local residents, spoil property and conduct searches.
As the representative of the emergency services noted, Russian law enforcement agencies document all the facts of crimes.
well now I think Poland should also attack Ukraine hahaha
One huge bloody hole !crater? for a ground to air missile coming back to ground, ? what size of anti air missile makes that kind of damage in soil, would love to know.
It’s been posited that it might have been both a cruise missile and the anti-air missile chasing it, to explain the size of the hole. No way to know I suppose until the investigation is done, if we ever hear anything.
OMG…are we still pretending we don’t know what type of missile it was or who fired it?
😂🤣😂
I’m praying for everyone!!! Go Ukraine GOD bless you all. Get generators and fuel. Philadelphia USA
well now I think Poland should also attack Ukraine for firing up missles
Since Russia has invaded Ukraine I tried to place blame solely on Putin! But at this point the Russian communities have done very little to stop this war. I am now totally fine with the Russian population suffering severe consequences of there inaction! Yet I still think they’ll never suffer as much as the Ukrainians have!
@ЭЮЯ Pasta Carbonara is a great dish, amazing food really.
@Mistress of the Woods study the facts, not the false propaganda of the West.
@ЭЮЯ I study from my own nation, i’m contempt with the facts presented to me by my nation, wich i guess would be considered “the West” by you.
@Mal 🇺🇦 slava Cocaina , slava Bandera Mania , 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Most of the Russians are nothing but the proles
I am heartbroken for the Ukrainians 😭
@Lizbraham Lincoln See… this is why America doesn’t like you, dear.
Why. Is it a democracy ? People are free. ? Democracy exists ? It’s liberal ? Why. ?
@Alexander Wesner Umm… because it’s not unusual for people to feel sympathy for human beings going through horrible suffering, darling. The citizens are not in charge of governmental decisions.
@Real American and Yemen 🇾🇪 ?
@Alexander Wesner Not every American attacked the middle East. The average public were against it.
😂🤣 They are shivering to talk on poland missile incident..Glory to Russia..🤣😂
A bad attitude is like a flat tire. If you don’t change it, you’ll never go anywhere
This is so sad and heartbreaking. All these sensless wars could have been averted. How much more bloodshed, killings and hate! Where is wisdom in all these hatred and selfless killings?
Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen
@Kevin Jenner What’s the point of comments like these?
@Kevin Jenner and your point is..??
@Jeanette Magana his point is, its time to Yoga XD
Ukrianian soldiers 💪💪💪 are put to test and have time and time proven themselves to be one off the superpowers off the world 🌍 and l am confident that they will claim this right very soon and enter the arena of the world to been one off the most powerful military of the world 🌍 Zelensky has really played a very important part in supporting his soldiers from the onset off the war Slava Ukraine 👍👍🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🤗
Mind Begs the Question:
If in a World
X oppose Occupation – Heroes
Y oppose Occupation – Terrorists
World Governed by – Righteous,Evil?
Actually, Ukrainians have proved Russia is only a near power. And that The West will stand up. What Putin doesn’t know is we have no designs on him [i mean russia]. But we won’t back down to terror.
Ukraine admits their losses are 5 to every one Russian.
@Sharitha Bodha khedun you’re on Math XD
@Batman hi there Vladolf Putler ZZZombie
This is so sad I wish the war would end I pray that Ukraine gets there freedom God bless 🙌
Stay strong, brave people of Ukraine
@Juela Sejdo also I am not happy about it, but I am amused how educated first world countries are dealing with it, I mean litterly no rationals, why don’t we keep a buffer state b/w russia and NATO like it always has been ? suddenly people changed and propaganda consumed people. now we are defending a wrong war. i mean whichever side you are on, you are wrong.
@Juela Sejdo i mean the leaders which have persisted the Ukraine inclusion in NATO should be hanged, litterly… they sold our lives just for the sake of what? absolutely territorial gains
@Syed Ali Wasif Darya Kazmi invading another country and killing civilians is okay to you?!!
@Syed Ali Wasif Darya Kazmi hanged? That’s a harsh word that I would not use even for a war criminal like Putin
Ukraine sends a missile in complete opposite direction and it’s somehow Russia’s fault
Guess Russia is to be blamed for stubbing your toe as well 🤷🏾♂️
This is what I keep saying, there were no Russian missiles in the vicinity, Russian missiles were coming from east, south East and south. How the heck did Ukraine shoot north west?
hi there Vladolf Putler ZZZombie
Compare the latitude and longitude of where the missle hit in Poland to Lviv and kiev coordinates. Sounds like the russians dialed in one value from each while in a haste to cruelly bombard ukraine. It wouldn’t be the first time they made that mistake. Russian military Not the sharpest tools in the shed..
Wow 😳 war still going on I don’t watch news of war because my heart ❤️ cannnot take so many people dying like that,life is precious given my God ,and not man
This hurts my soul.. May the woman visiting her husband rest in peace 🕊️ glory to Ukraine.
That is why it will be even more important for NATO to provide every weapons to help Ukraine defend itself efficiently and making sure they can destroy every missiles launched by Russia and trying to reduce the risk of rogue missiles falling into NATO’S territory. It will be also for the best interest of Russia avoiding any targets near cities close to NATO’S countries.
This is grievous and unthinkable!