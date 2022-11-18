52 comments

  2. Adjacent countries are so much at risk. Ukraine needs more powerful weapons and loads more ammunition, enough to protect the sky. Slava Ukraine! Heroyam slava!

  3. Stay strong Ukraine and Poland the world News thrives on sensation even if it may harm countries unity
    Poland has been so good in helping Ukraine in every way they are very close
    GLORY to Ukraine 🌻🙏💪

    1. Mind Begs the Question:
      Hitler – Jews unsafe to German Identity
      If Govts – Muslims unsafe to Western Identity
      Following on footprints of Hitler,Neo Nazi,No?

    2. The Ukrainian military shot 39 pro-Russian activists in Kherson, 74 more people were taken to an unknown destination.
      The Ukrainian military break into houses and apartments abandoned by local residents, spoil property and conduct searches.
      As the representative of the emergency services noted, Russian law enforcement agencies document all the facts of crimes.

  4. One huge bloody hole !crater? for a ground to air missile coming back to ground, ? what size of anti air missile makes that kind of damage in soil, would love to know.

    1. It’s been posited that it might have been both a cruise missile and the anti-air missile chasing it, to explain the size of the hole. No way to know I suppose until the investigation is done, if we ever hear anything.

  6. Since Russia has invaded Ukraine I tried to place blame solely on Putin! But at this point the Russian communities have done very little to stop this war. I am now totally fine with the Russian population suffering severe consequences of there inaction! Yet I still think they’ll never suffer as much as the Ukrainians have!

    3. @ЭЮЯ I study from my own nation, i’m contempt with the facts presented to me by my nation, wich i guess would be considered “the West” by you.

    4. @Mal 🇺🇦 slava Cocaina , slava Bandera Mania , 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    3. @Alexander Wesner Umm… because it’s not unusual for people to feel sympathy for human beings going through horrible suffering, darling. The citizens are not in charge of governmental decisions.

  10. This is so sad and heartbreaking. All these sensless wars could have been averted. How much more bloodshed, killings and hate! Where is wisdom in all these hatred and selfless killings?

  11. Ukrianian soldiers 💪💪💪 are put to test and have time and time proven themselves to be one off the superpowers off the world 🌍 and l am confident that they will claim this right very soon and enter the arena of the world to been one off the most powerful military of the world 🌍 Zelensky has really played a very important part in supporting his soldiers from the onset off the war Slava Ukraine 👍👍🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🤗

    1. Mind Begs the Question:
      If in a World
      X oppose Occupation – Heroes
      Y oppose Occupation – Terrorists
      World Governed by – Righteous,Evil?

    2. Actually, Ukrainians have proved Russia is only a near power. And that The West will stand up. What Putin doesn’t know is we have no designs on him [i mean russia]. But we won’t back down to terror.

    1. @Juela Sejdo also I am not happy about it, but I am amused how educated first world countries are dealing with it, I mean litterly no rationals, why don’t we keep a buffer state b/w russia and NATO like it always has been ? suddenly people changed and propaganda consumed people. now we are defending a wrong war. i mean whichever side you are on, you are wrong.

    2. @Juela Sejdo i mean the leaders which have persisted the Ukraine inclusion in NATO should be hanged, litterly… they sold our lives just for the sake of what? absolutely territorial gains

    4. @Syed Ali Wasif Darya Kazmi hanged? That’s a harsh word that I would not use even for a war criminal like Putin

  14. Ukraine sends a missile in complete opposite direction and it’s somehow Russia’s fault

    Guess Russia is to be blamed for stubbing your toe as well 🤷🏾‍♂️

    1. This is what I keep saying, there were no Russian missiles in the vicinity, Russian missiles were coming from east, south East and south. How the heck did Ukraine shoot north west?

  15. Compare the latitude and longitude of where the missle hit in Poland to Lviv and kiev coordinates. Sounds like the russians dialed in one value from each while in a haste to cruelly bombard ukraine. It wouldn’t be the first time they made that mistake. Russian military Not the sharpest tools in the shed..

  16. Wow 😳 war still going on I don’t watch news of war because my heart ❤️ cannnot take so many people dying like that,life is precious given my God ,and not man

  18. That is why it will be even more important for NATO to provide every weapons to help Ukraine defend itself efficiently and making sure they can destroy every missiles launched by Russia and trying to reduce the risk of rogue missiles falling into NATO’S territory. It will be also for the best interest of Russia avoiding any targets near cities close to NATO’S countries.

