57 comments
All time Canadian record is 57 inches ! Buffalo just blew that away by a foot. Wow. Stay safe and warm .
That is not a Snopes verified fact. “Ibuki in the Shiga Prefecture in Japan. On Feb. 14th, 1927, a measurement of just over 465 inches (38.75ft) was recorded. This area is notorious for receiving a colossal amount of snow, due to the abundance of sea-effect snow that occurs when arctic air masses from Siberia move southeast across the Sea of Japan.”
@RED EYES Is that in one day
@Truth Hurts Well, when I was in Revelstoke (BC, Canada) we got over 300 feet of snow on our block one night, yeah in one night! It was only 6″ deep but man it was sure long!
The winter of 1989-90 is in the record books as the snowiest winter ever for Valdez with a total of 560.7 inches (46 feet) of snowfall. A daily record was set on January 16, 1990 with 45.7 inches of snowfall in just 24 hours!.
@Gerard Flynna single storm? Over the winter the area has 10-20 meters
Stay safe 🙏
😱😱😱🥺
Stay safe by bot supporting BLM criminals 😇
@vensa colby is this a link of CNN being kicked out of Ukraine for showing locals making a nazi salute?
Wish there was a way to send that snow to the western US. We need it bad because we are in a decade long drought!
@Jay Gray Yeah I wish a water pipeline from the great lakes to the western states was feasible, the problem is the Rocky mountains make it not impossible, but very expensive as it would have to be pumped. I’m not sure of the elevation of the great lakes region, but here in Utah we are at 4200 feet above sea level so a gravity flow pipeline won’t work.
@Jason Miller Yeah let’s ruin the great lakes’ ecosystem to delay people admitting some areas just can’t support the many millions of people stuffed into them
@Jay Gray Great idea. A leak in the line would just make the plants grow more and animals a place to take baths instead of a place to experience a slow agonizing death.
@Jason Miller Pumping stations along the way possibly ? Taking advantage of any major drops in elevation to harness the hydro power to run the pump ?
Don’t worry Biden is in charge. 😆
I remember we got around 4 feet in 2003 in Denver (Cap Hill). Nobody could drive, everything was closed, and even walking a few blocks took close to an hour.
@John Wick Have you ever been stuck behind a car with Florida plates driving in 1 inch of snow on your way to work ?
That should answer your question.😁😁
@Elmosweed Hahaha oh boy!!! 😂 Canadian too and I was thinking the above comment until I saw yours! That spur such road rage from us Canadians.
Valdez, Alaska has the distinction of being the snowiest town in Alaska. The annual average snowfall is 305.8 inches. The winter of 1989-90 is in the record books as the snowiest winter ever for Valdez with a total of 560.7 inches (46 feet) of snowfall.
@Em Daily
Seriously- these out of State drivers in Montana Wait until the last second to hit the brakes, sliding thru red lights for some odd reason. then once the light turns green they floor the gas peddle when taking off and wonder why they are not going anyplace….
Found this interesting: February, 14, 1927, Mt. Ibuki, Japan, recorded the world’s greatest snow accumulation: 38.8 feet
Stay safe and warm. Think of the homeless and give a little when you can spare.
😱😱😱🥺
Thank biden for the homeless
I am SO glad I don’t live up there. Colorado is bad enough. Hoping everyone up there stays safe. And can stay warm.
😱😱😱🥺
Especially now you have Lauren Boebert!! Lol 😂 Don’t worry. she’ll be out sooner than you think!! ☝🏼👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🥳💙🥳💙🥳💙🥳💙🥳💙🥳💙🥳💙
@Virgo – In – Cyn lol don’t even get me started on that complete fucking psycho 😮💨
Good for the New York the sanctuary city
I’m born and raised in South Buffalo lived in Buffalo for 25 years if I’m not mistaken and I might be when I was around 13 or 14 we got hit with a massive snowfall that was like 83 in or 89 in and 24 hours or 48 hours something like that absolutely crazy but it was so much fun
A snowstorm with thunder seems awesome.
Until you are in it!
@Pam Batterman Was thinking the same thing.
Do you know if it had ground striking lightning at well ?
There is nothing like it. Had it in Chicago one time, it was apocalyptical.
Thunder snow ⛈ ❄. Rare, but I have experienced it a couple of times in different states. Love it when you are able to stay nice and warm and cozy in your home.
Kinda hard to love when energy prices are so high. Bundle up, lots of blankets, layers, and warm fuzzy socks.
It is! We have the same here in Michigan along the lake. Love snowstorms/lake affect. Of course, some will try to say this has been another effect of climate change, it’s not.
My brother had to spend about two months in Buffalo refurbishing shower and bath facilities at a DOD facility. He came back and he told me that people in Buffalo keep an old junker in storage for the winter. Junker comes out. New car goes in. I wonder if people still do.
I remember getting 4+ feet. I had to dig a tunnel into my car. It was a Subaru and I was able to drive to the store without shoveling the car out. It was crazy as the snow was over the hood and parting at the windshield as I drove. I didn’t see any other cars on the road, not even plows.
Wouldn’t have worked out if it was wet snow though.
Subaru gotta be the best car for that. Saw a lot of them in Colorado.
Try ck on elderly neighbors impossible this is dangerous roofs power lines so many things yes heart attacks
It looks so beautiful! Aww… miss NYC under snowfall.🥹 So romantic! No traffic and everyone is happy.
😂 the comments are hysterical! I am just south of Buffalo and we have about 3 feet of densely packed snow. This is nothing new for us. In prior years we’ve had 7 to 8 feet everything shuts down for a couple days. It warms up and we clean up and go back to normal. I do have to admit the thunder and lightning is really cool.
this is clearly climate change, I also hit my little finger yesterday which was clearly caused by climate change
From south Buffalo too, I remember as a child the snow was so high from the plows and just the weather it touched my living rooms front window
I remember the Blizzard of 1993 and I live in Birmingham Alabama OMG !! I had never seen that much snow in my life and I hope I never see it again 🙃
Easy that during the battle of Joe vs Cornpop ?
I live in Syracuse- 2 hrs from Buffalo. This massive storm just missed us!! I am looking forward to a storm like this. Love to go sledding with my boys we live in expectation that the winter does get a lil messy. Hope to get the tail end of this storm this weekend!! Whoop whoop!! 💪🙏❤️😇
How far is the closest ski spot? You should take them there too.
Sounds like you should have some great snow hills about 2 hours away.
In the winter of 1952–1953, 974.1 inches (2,474 cm)(81.0 feet) of snow fell—the most ever recorded in one season at one location in Alaska. It is also the most snow ever recorded in one season at one location anywhere in the fifty states.
I’ve never seen snow. When it eventually melts, does it form water? Help me know this
We had a similar storm in Springfield Illinois in 1978 when I lived in Pawnee Illinois. There was thunder, lightning, wind, a slushy freezing rain at first that turned to hard sleet after a while and plenty of snow. ❄️ I had never seen lightning and thunder with snow before then. Buffalo is no stranger to hard weather though, Bless them all.🙏
That is amazing too get that much snow there so fast. I was there in the summer. It is a great place to visit but I would not like to live there.
One summer we got over 300 feet of snow on our block, it must have been about 1/4″ thick, but it sure was long
I have seen Thundersnow 2 times in my 50 years here in Toronto. This storm missed us by about 80 miles but we know snow here in Canada.