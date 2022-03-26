Recent Post
Condolences to all the mothers, fathers and families who lost their loved ones in Ukraine 🇺🇦.
@Redjam redjam absolutely! Amazing that these news channels are flooded with them. Fox is the same. The opinions sometimes are so outrageous that you can easily tell they are professional provocateurs.
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 Fox, cnn, abc, msnbc, cbs, etc are pure propaganda
@M Hall 👈 I don’t really have to say much… Everyone who has been here more then 2 seconds, knows exactly what your about.
Living in an alternative crazy bias right wing reality…. Filled with hate and BS to try and justify that hate.
@Cropper Copper 👈. You mean the 35% and dropping demented biden supporters? Ooooooh I guess you told me 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂. That’s funny stuff right there cropper.
@Fish On Unlike you and your fellow Russians, I am free to watch whatever I choose. I do watch CNN, perhaps as much of 10% of my news comes from there. I used to even watch RT News before Anonymous was able to hack their way into control. Watching the Anonymous versions of RT newscasts was as funny as watching Trump try to hold a Bible!
The world stands with Ukraine. No matter what all the Russian trolls and bots say. 🌎💙💛🇺🇦
@Michael yes he’s a sick POS. #cancelPutin
@Captain Win Yeah, Guatemala didn’t supply weapons and impose sanctions s
@Gary Williams as for crimea and donbass. Do you really believe that they would get a democratic election? Don’t forget how your hero came to power!
America is pulling the strings here and Zelenski is the puppet! If America was in Russia s place right now Ukraine would have been flattened weeks ago!
@Captain Win Yes, sanctions and weapons AFTER the invasion. Only Putin wants this war.
Putin talking about cancel culture while censoring everything that’s not in line with whatever he says is quite ironic.
@klava nope ! I’m just smart , not a CNN Puppet like most people here ! We stand with VLADIMIR PUTIN in his quest for peace ✊🏾🇷🇺🇿🇦🚀🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺
Russian War trolls looking at these messages. Knowing there aggravated ignorance will get no support.
That’s what _conservatives_ do best, project the very behaviours they themselves do, onto everyone else, so they can justify behaving the way they do, themselves.
They are ethically and morally bankrupt and too intellectually challenged and incompetent to understand why.
The biggest Nazi of all sits in the Kremlin and is destroying his own country as he tries to gobble up another sovereign country. He has to be mentally unwell and his underlings have to decide to do something about it NOW
@Africa 1st Sure, you are putin’s puppet who never stood for the peace and who knows how to feed your brain.
I served in the Balkans with Russians. They were known to be drunk in public. Wearing uniforms from 2 or three different countries. They smelled awful and begged to trade equipment. They hadn’t been paid in months They were known by all the countries present as being the “bums” of the base. I knew right away that the fresh never worn uniforms and equipment we seen in the Georgia and Crimea conflict were nothing but propaganda. Everyone has built up this image of a 7′ Russian soldier that is undefeatable, when in reality anyone with real life personal experience with their military will tell you they are undisciplined drunks with terrible equipment and tactics
@Lou Sasse “Your government is built on lies and manipulating gullible people with those lies” Facts, only idiots believe their totalitarian governments, such dumb clowns!
@Joan Stepleton ive got pinball machines from the same era as the Russian nukes..they are really hit and miss whether they work or not …and this is with regular maintenance !
In the run up to the 2020 US election, on multiple occasions I saw groups of young Russian men, 3-4 at a time wandering different parts of NYC, wide eyed and taking in all there was to see. One group was drinking beer on the subway at 9:30 AM and being rowdy. Another was roaming the streets of Brooklyn late at night causing mayhem like knocking trash cans into the street, knocking produce from an all night Asian grocery on the sidewalk, and randomly breaking car windows as then went down the street. Calling the NYPD was futile. I’ve had unpleasant run ins with them at the gym trying to intimidate me. They clearly haven’t been here long, and don’t have respect for anyone here. If you ask me, they’re cells, getting familiar with the country, waiting to get orders to create havok should the need arise.
If the US gets dragged into this conflict, expect acts of terrorism on our soil. After what I’ve seen in Ukraine with the Russian saboteurs, it wouldn’t surprise me a bit.
@John Brady I’m sorry, but I’d STILL like to hear about the exact nature and name of the operations you conducted with the Soviets in the 1980s. I would REALLY appreciate it. You see, I was teaching Soviet Studies and working in analysis of their capabilities, and I am unaware of any joint exercises we conducted with them in the 1980s. In fact, I thought we were far more likely to be deployed against one another in the Reagan Years than with one another.
The sufferings is incredible. I’m so sorry for that senior couple. How do humans do that to another human and sleep.
@J B This may come as a surprise to you, but a growing number of Americans see what Israel is doing to the Palestinians, and want the US to intervene. I count myself among them. If anything, this war in Ukraine will further shift perceptions and hopefully result in change. Favorable views of the Palestinians rose from 23% in 2020, to 30% in 2021. People are waking up to the fact that their land is being taken in much the same way as Ukraines. Pieces at a time, and _always_ through the use of violence.
To compound matters, prior to the invasion Israel refused to sell Ukraine the Iron Dome system, that the US helped pay for because they didn’t want to upset their cozy relationship with Russian Oligarchs. Israel became one of the few destinations that remained open to Russian oligarchs after the sanctions came down. Once oppressed, they became the oppressor, and when Ukraine, who has a *LONG* history of being Israel’s best ally in in Eastern Europe asked for help, they turned their back on them. This will not be forgotten.
Trumpsters admire the man. This is their definition of “masculine “ behavior…shooting kids and the elderly. Cowards w guns.
@Ola Totally agree. They even send their families abroad, when they can afford it, cuz their country is and always has been a shithole, and they never did anything to change it. Now Putin is singlehandedly making it even worse. lol
@playaspec Well…it appears both of them have or had a relationship with AZOV Nazis Militia groups in Ukraine…interesting how this plays out.
@Ola Didn’t the Germans have Death cremation camps…..😳
Abusers always paint themselves as victims once they are called out. It wont be long before a brave Russian does what needs to be done. Слава Україні/Glory to Ukraine!🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦💙💛💙💛
@Master Blaster being from New York, I’d toss Andrew Cuomo in there too with all the ads he’s running on tv trying to claim he’s a victim, instead of all the women he groped.
@Joe R M don’t compare groping with killing people.
Protecting your IDOL trump the traitor is not very Honorable 🤦♂️🤦♀️👎
“GLORY TO GOD FOR UKRAINE.
Yes, these children sent to fight will think of solutions. We pray!
@Master Blaster I hate trump dude
I love it when he speaks about russian book bans across the world and he compares it to how the nazis did it, but he seems to forget the soviet’s russification campaigns across eastern europe: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Eastern Poland. Anyone who was caught reading Lithuanian books or god forbit distributing them or teaching children in secret was immediately exiled to Siberia with their entire family to die at labor camps. He has no right to speak about about how the world is treating Russia, he never tried to change Russia, he wants to stay in childhood nostalgia soviet land in his daydreams🤡
The problems of the USSR was more complicated than as you are written.
There are a lot of language in USSR almost 130..
At the beginning of the USSR, Lenin government let the language free. People spoke they own langages without any repression.
At this same time, the Breton langage was forbidden in France, as the Corsican, basque, occitan….
During the Stalin period they wanted that russian become the language of Exchange like English for me.
I am obliged to learn English to be able to speak with differents people in the world but also to get a good job, good money…and so, i like or no.
My English is not very as you can read but it’s my only way to communicate with you.
. But an English Speaker like English or American, are not obliged to learn others languages like french, (my language) , or German (the language of my wife), Italian or Russian . American are not obliged to learn Indian native language whereas they are obliged to learn English if they want for example being Président of America. Imagine if a Sioux win the election and all American have to learn Sioux language! Funny.
With the time, Russian as imperialist language become as the imperialist englisch .That’s mean all people have to have 2 languages , Russian and his Motherland , exactly like English except for the Russians Speaker or english Speaker.
My mother came from Switzerland and her language is not spread except in the mountains. My mother was obliged to learn German to go to Zurich for studies.
In fact all these problems around language are very interesting.
And as it’s said in the Bible: don’t look the straw in the eye of your neighbour when do you have a timber in your eye.
It’s a credit to you for that information
@weeardguy simple solution. They give up their Russian citizenship. If every expat Russian gave up their Russian citizenship it would serve as a protest and by a lot of people.
Same as american and Western soldiers did in WW2.A lot of rapes and killings from US UK and french soldiers.The thing is we just dont talk about our sinse.Like today we dont talk about the videos of azov holding people hostage in buildungs
@STRIKER RON Communist Country = OXYMORON
There is NO SUCH THING as a communist country.
USSR/RUSSIA have ALWAYS been state capitalists.
We don’t want to cancel Russian culture, we want to cancel Putin and his war. SLAVA UKRAINI! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
@T W PUTIN DESTROYED ISIS WHICH WAS FINANCED BY HILTER CLINTON AND OBAMA…TZHEY STARTED 7 WARS…HOPEFULLY FOR ONCE US CITIZENS ARE GETTING KILLED SOON…AND PETRO DOLLAR IS GETTING DESTROYED..USA BECOME A CHINESE PUPPET STATE
The Kremlin has killed many russian Ukrainians in order to free them.
Putin’s pure idiocy is costing everybody and will mean years of pain and rebuilding.
@Jonathan S actually most Ukranains were shelled by Nazi Ukranian Army in Donbass thats why Putin invaded..in 8 years the Ukranian Nazis killed over 15’000 people in Donbass
Does Jurg Bangerter ever say anything that isn’t a lie?
Prayers for the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 and the soonest end of war.
The world stands with you Ukraine 🇺🇦
@archie your dreaming again archy, I would go back to Trumpworld in a heartbeat rather than be in this nightmare Bidenland
@Dawna the people maybe yes but I don’t trust the Ukrainian government it’s the same as Russians government
God should have answered the prayers a month ago.
I just killed a Russian 3 hours ago outside of Kyiv. The war is not over until I say so!
Mary cauffield is on the side of evil.
SLAVA UKRAINI, stay strong there and you will outlast this madness. My condolences to anyone who suffered any losses and are currently struggling with this Invasion 🙁
Its always at some price. We should have stopped him long before.
Ukraine has Heroes, all we have is vanilla ISIS running around in pick up trucks with guns and confederate flags attempting lame coups killing Americans
@Дмитрий Peaceful? They were planning on strapping bombs to civilians and to fight to the bitter end. Read uo on Japanese imperialistic indoctrination of the time.
@Liane Cornils agree 100%
We Europeans love Russian culture.
With Putin we sure made many foreign policy and intelligence errors but we sure do not like dictators and totalitarians regimes much.
Everything this guy does and says blows up in his face.
It’s almost like he’s reading from a book entitled “how to be the hugest failure in all of human history.“
@Whitney Yvonne yeah I’m personally apolitical, but comparing anyone to anyone doesn’t really make any sense, however I understand it’s what human beings are inclined to do because they need to identify someone or something with someone or something else, either to help them understand or because of some predisposed bias.
People call him Machiavellian, but it’s obvious that guy has never read a word from Machiavelli. Sure, he’s smart, but also being a demented psychopath isn’t helping.
🤣😂😆😆😁😁😅😂😂🤣😅😅😀😃😄😄😊😊😉 Nice.
Yeah,.. Clearly a disillusioned man.. Psychotic Behavior, right after book scripts…
@Whitney Yvonne relax.. Everything Biden messed up (which is everything going wrong since taking office) is being blamed on Trump. I didn’t vote for either one but the blame game is obvious
“These aren’t people,they aren’t even animals,I don’y know what to call them”
I do.
WAR CRIMINALS
The World stands with Ukraine, present and future
Sadly When The Vulture Of The MSM Have Picked The Dead Of Ukraine Clean Of Any Newsworthy Stories They Will Fly Off To Another Place Of Death and Suffering! They Move On and The Public’s Interest Does!
My orchestra performed a piece by Stravinsky two weeks ago. We never once considered not performing the piece because of the invasion. We also held a fundraiser for Urkainian relief that same night. Contradiction? No. We can distinguish between sanctioning a country committing war crimes and celebrating the art and accomplishments of people who happen to have come from that same country.
It’s important to make the distinction between the state and the people. However, we are not invading Russia or killing Russian people. By breaking off Russian ties and pausing arts and cultural involvement in Russia lets the Russian people know the world is dissatisfy with the actions of their government. It will let them know that whatever the state media is showing them is false and they should help stop this war. As it cannot be done just from the outside, but from inside Russia itself the people have to stand up to this maniac otherwise the world will keep disassociating with Russia. RIP to all those who have lost their lives unnecessarily.
it gets harder though each time it is seen some Russians will support Putin no matter what he does.
It’s hilarious how the above troll keeps posting about “the peaceful Japanese”. Is it possible that he’s really that ignorant about history?
It’s interesting too to see Vlad the Unifier’s current posing around the contested islands to Japan’s north. Does Vlad see this also as essential to restoring Russia’s Imperial legacy? Will he next seek revenge for 1905?
well said ❤️
This guy will just say whatever in order to go on doing whatever it is he’s doing. And he will even believe himself… He’s lost control.
Authoritaritarians will only control others, never themselves.
People in Russia need to see this so they know what’s really going on.
Hello Mel Watz
It’s deeply heartbreaking and sad to see more Ukrainian families lost their loved ones in this fight. I wish them prayers.
Putin must feel real secure in the Kremlin seeing how useless the Russian army actually is.
I pray that God gives them peace and prosperity.
You wish them prayers? I wish them actual help. But if you do believe in prayer shouln’t you ust pray for them rather than wish other people do it for you? 😛
I wish them more ammunition, and I wish the war criminals trench foot.
So incredibly sad for the people of Ukraine. Be strong Ukraine!
That was difficult to watch. My heart is very and increasingly heavy. Thank you for all who are supporting Ukraine. I’ve got to find ways to do more. You are all heroes and thanks to everyone who is helping Ukraine. This is a terrible thing to see Russians doing, and mostly, Putin. 🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦
Charity Begins at HOME!!
Just don’t believe a word Putin says, the man has loss it. It time the Russian people over turn the Putin government . The problem is a lot of Russian people still believe Putin. They say alot of Putin inter circle wants to get him, so to your job and do it, before we have more deaths in both counties. Nothing is being the solve this way. We as people must end this no now, not tomorrow. God bless everyone in both counties. My ❤️ Heart goes out to all the families in the crazy war.