TOPICS:
October 17, 2019

 

The Morning Joe panel continues its discussion on the situation in Syria, Trump's own words on the Syria situation and the president's relationship with Turkish President Erdogan. Aired on 10/17/19.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

67 Comments on "Worst-Case Scenarios Come True In Syria | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. mike bradley | October 17, 2019 at 9:42 AM | Reply

    trump is a russian asset working for putin

  2. GoldSag 1 | October 17, 2019 at 9:42 AM | Reply

    Trump is a full blown wild fire and its all because the GOP didn’t stop to investigate the smoke.

  3. Make Racists Afraid Again | October 17, 2019 at 9:43 AM | Reply

    Evil, Failed, Un Christian, Un American Trump is Drenched in the Blood of America’s Brave Allies.
    NOTHING can be more Un Patriotic!

    • Cynna1065 | October 17, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      @Jonny Lumberjack Those ‘delusions’ as you call them have helped put Trump into the White House and they’ll be clawing their way into your bedrooms next. It’s a disgusting shame.

    • Jonny Lumberjack | October 17, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      @Rigdzin Drolma which is why i said, “unless they use that delusion to persecute others” – clearly all such nonsense should be entirely kept away from any kind of legislation. Planned Parenthood – worth fighting for. Daft comment on YouTube – not worth it.

    • Enyo Theios | October 17, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @J C Hey now! I’m putting stock in Neuralink, so that I can live forever, or at least a very long time, in a cybernetic body. By ancient standards, we’re already gods.

  4. Mad Hatman | October 17, 2019 at 9:46 AM | Reply

    Putin told trump to do it in his Helsinki meeting.

  5. G T | October 17, 2019 at 9:47 AM | Reply

    Trump has NEVER criticized Putin and has publicly praised and defended him against his own intelligence agencies’ findings.

  6. Anglus | October 17, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    I wouldn’t put Trumps name on a target buoy… unless he was tied to it

  7. Dave Willard | October 17, 2019 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    Trump’s current crowd of generals holding their heads down tells America all it needs to know.

    • Shoichleach74 Callum | October 17, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      and hold their heads down is what these spineless fools should be doing. How pathetic can they be. A picture is worth a thousand words. These fools are shameless and history will show this photo

    • Allen Bennett | October 17, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      SouthSide Chicago he didn’t listen to his generals.

    • SouthSide Chicago | October 17, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @Sparky’s Space How about instead of condemning YOUR president for finally making this decision, which he wanted to do last year, why don’t you condemn the other NATO leaders that aren’t 7000 miles away and can do something about it? I know why, because you hate Trump and believe everything the media tells you like a good little sheep. Keep up the hate, it’s what the democrats are good at.

    • EricIrl | October 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @SouthSide Chicago If that is your total understanding of the geopolitical situation then I would suggest that looking in the mirror might reveal where the ignorance lies. Of course, if the intention of all this is to hand the strategic superiority in that area to Putin and Russian and you think that is fine, then maybe looking int the mirror would not reveal ignorance – only treachery.

  8. F M | October 17, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    Again, trump is NOT a US President, never was, never will be.

  9. bull moose | October 17, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    Welcome to the Trump presidency.
    Free ISIS/Jail political foes.

    • Kristie C | October 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      If he had his way we’d have state run media also, just look at faux this past week. He projects about “communists” yet he bows down to Russia, N Korea, his fake trade war with China, now Turkey & Syria all those great bastions of democracy /s

  10. George Stokes | October 17, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    “The slide-whistle presidency.”

  11. j3161usadkg | October 17, 2019 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    This is the second woman to stand over this baby and scold him for being stupid!

  12. DRSmetal | October 17, 2019 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    Trump’s been a failure says his dad bailed him out many times. Now hes using our tax dollars to bail himself out.

  13. F M | October 17, 2019 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    America is a suppressed society. America thinks “voting” will save them from a treacherous government. When will Americans rally for the future of America?

  14. queeniebaby100 | October 17, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    Trump is a dangerous to our national security.

    • j d | October 17, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

      Yes he’s’s a dangerous.

    • Pete Lind | October 17, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      Nice photo thou , Adults on one side and loser crybaby republicans on other side .
      Hiss act will come to good use , its from 1954 , made specially after state department worker Alger Hiss was claimed to be selling info endangering national security .

    • surely you joke, mein failüre | October 17, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      @mokiloke The Republicans have had almost 3 years to do something about this. To stand up for the people they represent. To uphold traditional Republican values of fiscal conservancy and being tough on crime. To separate themselves from his policies, his beliefs, his racism. To keep his racism from infecting the nation. To prevent him from waging stochiastic terror on minorities here in the US. To prevent him from trashing our closest allies and trading partners. To keep him from trashing international goodwill by withdrawing willy-nilly from any treaty that angered him. To remake the party into a foil on an insane despot of a president. To hold him accountable when he ran off the rails. To laugh to his face when he tweeted some illogical falsehood, and to take him to the woodshed when his implied or overt racism emerged. Instead, they were weak, cowardly, greedy, afraid he might tweet something mean at them.

      I have zero sympathy for Republicans and how they will be losing big in elections for more than a generation to come. They own this mess.

    • sharon olsen | October 17, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      This mad man can NOT be removed soon enough !! The entire planet is at dire risk as long as his insanity is paired with the power of the presidency of the United States ! Citizens of America .. WAKE THE “F” UP !!! All who support a mad man with a GOD complex and propensity for cruelty … need to seriously reconsider your choices !

    • Janice Gullett | October 17, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      See a Time magazine cover

  15. 4yellowwolf | October 17, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    Republicans have failed America! The blood is on your hands!!!!

  16. David Amiel | October 17, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    The words “woman standing up to Trump” and “Shamed men on Trump’s side” should be in the tags.

    • Cynna1065 | October 17, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      @Julian Bury It’s disheartening to see a four-star General bowing his head in shame. Think of all that man must have faced in the name of defending freedom and this country and now, he has to sit at the right hand of the man who has been set to destroy it all.

    • D E | October 17, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      Cynna1065

      They could stand up to him….

    • Julian Bury | October 17, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      @Cynna1065 I know but they all knew the corruption, in govt. it had to come end and unfortunately, Trump is the “CHOSEN ONE” to turn out the lights on all institution a “necessary evil” to expose them…think of it as fighting 🔥 with fire…they can’t stop him because 2 wrongs don’t make a RIGHT…and he’s only getting away with it in public because they’ve all been doing all along in “private”….

    • Cynna1065 | October 17, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @D E Apparently, they have been, but Trump never listens. That’s why they keep giving resignations, out of protest. I wish that they had stayed, though. Yet, I’m not sure of what they could have done without the cooperation of Trump’s cabinet members.

    • Cynna1065 | October 17, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Julian Bury Trump, the Chosen One. Give me a break. I don’t think that anyone believes that other than the bat-ish crazy evangelicals who helped to put him into office. Even so, their own Onward Christian Soldiers, gung-ho leaders are chastising him for his foolishness.

  17. auntbutch | October 17, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    He’s doing everything Putin is telling him to do

    • Apple Pie | October 17, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      LOL………..the old man outsmarted and outlasted 40 FBI agents and 19 trump-hating lawyers and the corrupt Mueller. That must really, really sting.

    • Seeker2 Above | October 17, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      auntbutch Did people not get the memo that HILL TOOK LOTS of $$$$ from Putin ??? What about US Uranium paid to Dems by Putin ???? Ohhhhh it’s easy to forget those things. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

  18. Lance MacKinnon | October 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    The president looks constipated, Nancy looks like she’s in charge.

  19. TheFleetz | October 17, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    Most folks on Trumps side of the table clearly are embarrassed and don’t want to be there…..

  20. Stephanya Lisova | October 17, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Trump likely never graduated from high school. He’s illiterate, unread and Un informed, uninterested about the world and how it works.

