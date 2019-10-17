The Morning Joe panel continues its discussion on the situation in Syria, Trump's own words on the Syria situation and the president's relationship with Turkish President Erdogan. Aired on 10/17/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Worst-Case Scenarios Come True In Syria | Morning Joe | MSNBC
trump is a russian asset working for putin
Putin’s puppet boy in the flesh
putin may yet regret getting what he wants.
@Stephen Morton drone Putin, pass it on
mike bradly
And water is wet
Trump is a full blown wild fire and its all because the GOP didn’t stop to investigate the smoke.
Evil, Failed, Un Christian, Un American Trump is Drenched in the Blood of America’s Brave Allies.
NOTHING can be more Un Patriotic!
@Jonny Lumberjack Those ‘delusions’ as you call them have helped put Trump into the White House and they’ll be clawing their way into your bedrooms next. It’s a disgusting shame.
@Rigdzin Drolma which is why i said, “unless they use that delusion to persecute others” – clearly all such nonsense should be entirely kept away from any kind of legislation. Planned Parenthood – worth fighting for. Daft comment on YouTube – not worth it.
@J C Hey now! I’m putting stock in Neuralink, so that I can live forever, or at least a very long time, in a cybernetic body. By ancient standards, we’re already gods.
Putin told trump to do it in his Helsinki meeting.
as Putin handed him the soccer ball, he said,”the ball is in your court.”
Helsinki ! Helsinki ! Helsinki !
madhat – we really need to know what putin has on trump. true, members of russian mob bailed him out financially in the late 90’s, but is that it, or is there much more?
Trump has NEVER criticized Putin and has publicly praised and defended him against his own intelligence agencies’ findings.
I wouldn’t put Trumps name on a target buoy… unless he was tied to it
Trump’s current crowd of generals holding their heads down tells America all it needs to know.
and hold their heads down is what these spineless fools should be doing. How pathetic can they be. A picture is worth a thousand words. These fools are shameless and history will show this photo
SouthSide Chicago he didn’t listen to his generals.
@Sparky’s Space How about instead of condemning YOUR president for finally making this decision, which he wanted to do last year, why don’t you condemn the other NATO leaders that aren’t 7000 miles away and can do something about it? I know why, because you hate Trump and believe everything the media tells you like a good little sheep. Keep up the hate, it’s what the democrats are good at.
@SouthSide Chicago If that is your total understanding of the geopolitical situation then I would suggest that looking in the mirror might reveal where the ignorance lies. Of course, if the intention of all this is to hand the strategic superiority in that area to Putin and Russian and you think that is fine, then maybe looking int the mirror would not reveal ignorance – only treachery.
Again, trump is NOT a US President, never was, never will be.
his behaviour is like that from a gutter rat.
Unfortunately, he is the President.
He is NOT presidential.
He does not understand the job.
He is impulsive and stupid.
He was appointed not elected. Incompetent GOP POTUSes have to be appointed as most Americans know they aren’t fit and will not elect them.
@Hal, he is going to put his agenda in a purse?
The word is pursue.
Thanks for exemplifying that
trump supporters are
intellectually challenged.
Yes he is. Someone’s delusional
Welcome to the Trump presidency.
Free ISIS/Jail political foes.
If he had his way we’d have state run media also, just look at faux this past week. He projects about “communists” yet he bows down to Russia, N Korea, his fake trade war with China, now Turkey & Syria all those great bastions of democracy /s
“The slide-whistle presidency.”
Bill Clinton had his own ‘whistle-blower’.
Apple Pie – maybe start living in the PRESENT, babe – that was 20 years ago
George Stokes 🤣👏🏼
This is the second woman to stand over this baby and scold him for being stupid!
Actually the third. Stormy spanked him for being a bad Christian.
@CHARLIE o please dont create any “visuals” that my pyschiatrist will get paid to help me with
Don’t forget the two who stood over him while peeing 🤣🤣🤣🤣
j3161usadkg Him doesn’t like that at all👹
j3161usadkg
I love strong woman going ballistic on a weak blowhard like trump, it creates these fantastic photos – and once more, he posted it and made a fool of himself in the process! 😂
Trump’s been a failure says his dad bailed him out many times. Now hes using our tax dollars to bail himself out.
DRSmetal … KINDA like BIDEN did his son ???? And Pelosi ??? And Kerry ???? What a joke Dems are.
America is a suppressed society. America thinks “voting” will save them from a treacherous government. When will Americans rally for the future of America?
Trump is a dangerous to our national security.
Yes he’s’s a dangerous.
Nice photo thou , Adults on one side and loser crybaby republicans on other side .
Hiss act will come to good use , its from 1954 , made specially after state department worker Alger Hiss was claimed to be selling info endangering national security .
@mokiloke The Republicans have had almost 3 years to do something about this. To stand up for the people they represent. To uphold traditional Republican values of fiscal conservancy and being tough on crime. To separate themselves from his policies, his beliefs, his racism. To keep his racism from infecting the nation. To prevent him from waging stochiastic terror on minorities here in the US. To prevent him from trashing our closest allies and trading partners. To keep him from trashing international goodwill by withdrawing willy-nilly from any treaty that angered him. To remake the party into a foil on an insane despot of a president. To hold him accountable when he ran off the rails. To laugh to his face when he tweeted some illogical falsehood, and to take him to the woodshed when his implied or overt racism emerged. Instead, they were weak, cowardly, greedy, afraid he might tweet something mean at them.
I have zero sympathy for Republicans and how they will be losing big in elections for more than a generation to come. They own this mess.
This mad man can NOT be removed soon enough !! The entire planet is at dire risk as long as his insanity is paired with the power of the presidency of the United States ! Citizens of America .. WAKE THE “F” UP !!! All who support a mad man with a GOD complex and propensity for cruelty … need to seriously reconsider your choices !
See a Time magazine cover
Republicans have failed America! The blood is on your hands!!!!
4yellowwolf you say “failed” I say betrayed America
The words “woman standing up to Trump” and “Shamed men on Trump’s side” should be in the tags.
@Julian Bury It’s disheartening to see a four-star General bowing his head in shame. Think of all that man must have faced in the name of defending freedom and this country and now, he has to sit at the right hand of the man who has been set to destroy it all.
Cynna1065
They could stand up to him….
@Cynna1065 I know but they all knew the corruption, in govt. it had to come end and unfortunately, Trump is the “CHOSEN ONE” to turn out the lights on all institution a “necessary evil” to expose them…think of it as fighting 🔥 with fire…they can’t stop him because 2 wrongs don’t make a RIGHT…and he’s only getting away with it in public because they’ve all been doing all along in “private”….
@D E Apparently, they have been, but Trump never listens. That’s why they keep giving resignations, out of protest. I wish that they had stayed, though. Yet, I’m not sure of what they could have done without the cooperation of Trump’s cabinet members.
@Julian Bury Trump, the Chosen One. Give me a break. I don’t think that anyone believes that other than the bat-ish crazy evangelicals who helped to put him into office. Even so, their own Onward Christian Soldiers, gung-ho leaders are chastising him for his foolishness.
He’s doing everything Putin is telling him to do
LOL………..the old man outsmarted and outlasted 40 FBI agents and 19 trump-hating lawyers and the corrupt Mueller. That must really, really sting.
auntbutch Did people not get the memo that HILL TOOK LOTS of $$$$ from Putin ??? What about US Uranium paid to Dems by Putin ???? Ohhhhh it’s easy to forget those things. 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
The president looks constipated, Nancy looks like she’s in charge.
@Deplorable I guess that an uneducated person would say that
@Apple Pie Hey, at least we don’t have any other American gushing over Kim Jong Un. Trump: Oh, he’s a powerful leader and the members of his cult love him so much! Look at how hard working and industrious they are in those labor camps! You know what, because he’s such a great leader, we should model the US after North Korea!
@Greg K troll alert on Greg k
@Deplorable получить лучшую работу
@Apple Pie you seriously need to find another job and a life
Most folks on Trumps side of the table clearly are embarrassed and don’t want to be there…..
Trump likely never graduated from high school. He’s illiterate, unread and Un informed, uninterested about the world and how it works.