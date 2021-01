On the Biden Administration’s first day in office and their relationship with the press, Yamiche Alincdor says "We're going to ask tough questions, I'm going to ask tough questions. But at least we're in a situation where they're saying we're going to level with you. We're not going to lie to you upfront …" Aired on 01/21/2021.

About The ReidOut with Joy Reid: Joy Reid conducts one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers while addressing provocative political issues both inside and outside of the beltway.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

Yamiche: We’ll Ask Tough Questions, But The WH Won’t ‘Make Up Alternative Facts’ | The ReidOut