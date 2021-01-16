Years Later, Michigan Officials Are Made To Answer For Flint Water Crisis | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

January 16, 2021

 

Rachel Maddow looks at how former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder's suspension of democracy brought about the mistakes that created the Flint toxic water crisis, and only now is Snyder, along with other officials, being held to account for their role in what happened. Aired on 01/15/2021.
66 Comments on "Years Later, Michigan Officials Are Made To Answer For Flint Water Crisis | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Gopher Facts | January 15, 2021 at 2:52 AM | Reply

    See also Michael Moore: he’s been flagging this up for years

  2. Tricia Vaughan | January 15, 2021 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    Shameful to them of the people that DID NOT LISTEN!!

  3. Ash Roskell | January 15, 2021 at 3:02 AM | Reply

    So chilling. So much injustice is being ignored, because we’ve been trying to cope with all the chaos from the top. The sheer cruelty, avarice and self interested mobsterism, invading our shores, must be root and branch ripped from our soil

  4. Dark Iris | January 15, 2021 at 3:07 AM | Reply

    About f*cking time.

  5. rajesh singh | January 15, 2021 at 3:09 AM | Reply

    you would think this only happens to some third world country where the corrupt earn $ and torture the villages with inhumane conditions

  6. the super family ost | January 15, 2021 at 3:12 AM | Reply

    So many years later and so many lives destroyed or lost.

    • dlee t | January 15, 2021 at 7:03 AM | Reply

      Such is the nature of an oligarchy following the mantra of profit is all that matters per Milton Friedman doctrine that all the GOP have followed since reagan. Morticians’ Lives Matter as the 4000 lives lost everyday now make abundantly clear.

    • Gary Hochstetler | January 15, 2021 at 9:20 AM | Reply

      So many lives lost? How many

    • George B. Wolffsohn | January 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      @dlee t as important as Covid-19 is, please don’t conflate it with the Flint water issue. These people must be indicted on something more serious than a misdemeanor.

  7. Bork Bork Bork | January 15, 2021 at 3:19 AM | Reply

    Republicans destroy EVERYTHING. The entire party needs to dissipate into the ether forever.

  8. Duane Marvin | January 15, 2021 at 3:21 AM | Reply

    Every Single One Of These Horrible People, Needs To Be Held Accountable, To The Fullest Extent Of The Law. Absolutely, No Deals. No Leniency.

    • Dee Pattison | January 15, 2021 at 8:40 AM | Reply

      ,@Chris Avram, I agree wholeheartedly and I was an English major in college.

    • Patricia Kranbuhl | January 15, 2021 at 9:11 AM | Reply

      Where is Erin Brocovich? Hitting the responsible parties in their bank account, is the way to hit back.
      Reimburse the injured families with cash! This reporting from Rachel Maddow is excellent

    • Edwin Garcia | January 15, 2021 at 10:02 AM | Reply

      Unfortunately I heard the former governor can only get a MAXIMUM of 1 year in jail. I doubt he serves a day. (P.S. I dont put it pass Trump to pardon him either)

    • Fifer McGee | January 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      Once again, corporate interest ahead of the people. Oh! Forgot, is this called the so called Republican boogeyman “socialism”? What a terrible thing to do, poisoning your own citizenry. How can you build a strong country when you do not provide your citizens the basics of life, fresh water, good health care and good education?

    • Pro-Payne | January 15, 2021 at 1:31 PM | Reply

      Don’t worry, they’ll get fined $1000 and have 1 year probation at most.

  9. Shell m | January 15, 2021 at 3:24 AM | Reply

    all these years later,.. they should have to wash with and drink that poison water.

  10. Corky VanderHaven | January 15, 2021 at 3:32 AM | Reply

    Bring it down on their heads

    This was tragic
    Indictments? Unbelievable. Nice work

  11. Extremely Moderate | January 15, 2021 at 3:40 AM | Reply

    Every single Emergency Managers should also be lock up in Prison with felony charges.

  12. Simon Fairall | January 15, 2021 at 3:48 AM | Reply

    I don’t have the words for just how disgusting these people are. Imagine that it was your children poisoned by this water and what you would want to happen to the perpetrators.

    • Integrito | January 15, 2021 at 1:13 PM | Reply

      Bur it is not! Words don’t matter! Actions do! And there are always certain actions that can be counted upon by ‘the man’! Always!
      So nobody really cares about your words and righteous indignation! Action is what the people seek! Sort their water and as for what you do with the so called perpetrators! Who cares! Their are more just waiting in the wings to replace them!

  13. ruth depew | January 15, 2021 at 3:50 AM | Reply

    Republicans having been trying to disenfranchise Black voters for so long, their noses should grow a foot every time they call themselves the party of Lincoln.

    • Arlo Dewald | January 15, 2021 at 4:38 AM | Reply

      I am ashamed how people like this are allowed to inhabited this EARTH

    • littlebigbiddy | January 15, 2021 at 4:40 PM | Reply

      That’s the thing, before the alignment switch in the early into mid 1900’s, the conservative party was the Democratic party. In other words, Lincoln wasn’t their president. Reps claiming that they are the party of Lincoln forget that Republicans of that time were what they would refer to as RINOs now.

  14. Randolph Holmes | January 15, 2021 at 4:01 AM | Reply

    These poor kids and adults have to live with lead poisoning for life.

  15. flyingrabbit | January 15, 2021 at 4:01 AM | Reply

    Everyone should watch this story. If they did they would never elect Republicans again.

    • GaLiz Amaro | January 15, 2021 at 8:22 AM | Reply

      @James Jones 100% facts

    • Colino Deani | January 15, 2021 at 8:52 AM | Reply

      @James Jones Yes the confederates have hated Democracy since the 1800’s.. they want white ruled fascism with 2 parties of racist. like they had prior to 1960.. they will vote for white supremacy no matter what form it takes..

    • Karen S | January 15, 2021 at 9:39 AM | Reply

      Nah. They would, and they will.

    • Fifer McGee | January 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      Honey, you are so right. What a dirty little dictator, he must be held accountable and be jailed for his conduct.

    • JOHN SERA | January 15, 2021 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      @Colino Deani Ya they down south treated the Nazi prisoners of war that were held down there better then the black soldier in the US Army fighting for their F-ing freedom in WW2!.Funny on a wale boat when it counted on the man next to you to survive this crazy hunt .They paid the black man a equal share ,but on land they did not! What dishonorable cowards do isn’t it! This is your southern ethics they are approving waving the rebel flag ! Ilike the look of it but hate the meaning that every free American would if they knew the truth of its ethic behind it

  16. Nasirudeen Babalola | January 15, 2021 at 4:26 AM | Reply

    Attacking Science seems to be a Republican Hobby

  17. hugo ter Lingen | January 15, 2021 at 4:45 AM | Reply

    Sounds like Trump on Corona.They do not care about the vitalities, just them selves.

  18. Gee M | January 15, 2021 at 5:37 AM | Reply

    Nazis have token over the Republican Party .

  19. Deshawn Day | January 15, 2021 at 6:10 AM | Reply

    MY GOD! SO MUCH CRIME, SO LITTLE JUSTICE. THIS IS america.

  20. Senior Whoopy IRL | January 15, 2021 at 7:52 AM | Reply

    This is what’s wrong with America. People think that they can just make up laws and put who they want in power.

