Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, weighs in on the new Trump immigration rule and what Congress can do to thwart the regulation. Sen. Hirono also says the immigration rule is an assault on certain types of immigrants.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Yet Another Assault On Immigration: Senator Mazie Hirono | Morning Joe | MSNBC