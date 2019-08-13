Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, weighs in on the new Trump immigration rule and what Congress can do to thwart the regulation. Sen. Hirono also says the immigration rule is an assault on certain types of immigrants.
Yet Another Assault On Immigration: Senator Mazie Hirono | Morning Joe | MSNBC
So what is the problem with having laws on the books and actually enforcing those laws?
Agreed Darrell. We need to “enforce” the laws of the land.
Question: Did the number of immigrants being accepted change? It sounds like the answer is no.
Big business wants cheap labor and Democrats are taking the money
@K Morgan Democrats want replacement voters. Agreed on Big business. … and we lose
Why is it always the Democrat? Why not just say the truth the rich and business
White males, standing around , playing pocket pool , deciding the degree of degradation they want to inflict. I hope his kids get harrassed .
Absolutely *UNAMERICAN* is what this is and are suggesting *give me your white European wealthy*. These mofers need to ask how their fathers, grandfathers, great grandparents arrived…certainly not loaded with wealth.
Mary Rodger
How is it a bad thing to have more wealthy people for the left to tax into poverty? If the wealthy in America are evil for being wealthy, isn’t that true of the wealthy around the world? How can you be against them coming here, so that, the next time Democrats control Congress and the White House, they can tax those wealthy people into poverty, in addition to the wealthy people who are already here?
Republicans are an existential crisis.
About 100% of MSNBC’s audience don’t know where that plaque comes from, where it is, who wrote it and why. Mazie Hirono doesn’t care either.
It is really sad and speaks volumes about Steven Millers character that he has such a disdain so immigrants. His Jewish family fled Europe during the Holocaust and were welcomed into the US. Immigration has literally allowed him to exist. 45’s mother, his fathers parents and two of his wives, immigrants.
Illegally ?
‘Not taking anything down … except I just did.’ BTW Norwegians will be exempt from the new rules.
More race baiting bs from msnbc