You’ll never see a best man’s speech like this one | Humankind

Watch this best man with autism overcome nerves to bring down the house at his brother's wedding.

Sam Waldron has autism, but as best man to his loving brother, Jonah, he overcame his nerves to give a brilliant speech at Jonah's wedding to Madison.

