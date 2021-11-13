You’ll never see a best man’s speech like this one | Humankind

Watch this best man with autism overcome nerves to bring down the house at his brother's wedding.
RELATED VIDEO » Big brother surprises little brother in a new costume every day:
Sam Waldron has autism, but as best man to his loving brother, Jonah, he overcame his nerves to give a brilliant speech at Jonah's wedding to Madison.
Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:
AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
6 comments
What a sweetheart.
au·tism
/ˈôˌtizəm/
a developmental disorder of variable severity that is characterized by difficulty in social interaction and communication and by restricted or repetitive patterns of thought and behavior.
Great delivery!!!
Great speech! Nailed it!
Love both you guys but.. fire your hair stylists
The day of the Lord is at hand, Repent of all of your sins everyone and be born again. It is not about religion, it is about a relationship with Jesus Christ. You have a relationship with Jesus Christ by praying, repenting of your sins and reading your bible everyday. Jesus Christ is coming back, do not be left behind, have a one on one personal relationship with your heavenly father today because tomorrow is not promised. Fix your eyes on Jesus Christ NOT on celebrities and NOT on what is going on in this evil world. This world is passing away and will soon be destroyed. HEAVEN is PERMANENT, This WORLD is TEMPORARY