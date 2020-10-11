Young man dissolves into tears over unexpected gift | Humankind

This unexpected gift from a stranger has the power to change this young man's life. 🎁
20-year-old Jared from Tennessee rode his bike rain or shine to his volunteer shifts at the TLC Community Center. When another volunteer gifted him with a car, he was overcome with emotion.
The Lightspake
So nice to see some positivity right now! Transportation makes all the difference to people’s quality of life!
WOW God bless comunity people love you
This is What I Call True Humanitarian Love!! There is A Crown Waiting in Heaven for All of You!!
God bless amen 🙏🏻
What a fantastic blessing for a fine young man!! God bless you all!!
We need more kids like this!
Aww bless him
What a bless to having caring people.
Ah, what a sweet young man. I’m not crying are you crying.
You know they took care of it too. God bless all of these people
God is faithful and HE CHOUSE this young man to bless him!
😭😭🤗
I didn’t see him dissolve? I thought he was gonna be a puddle.
I’m happy for him. I cried too !!♡!!
I WANT TO CRY TOO, IM SO HAPPY FOR HIM ,I WALKED TO WORK AND HOME FOR 3 YRS SO I KNOW HOW HAPPY HE MUST BE
i’m crying 😭
That’s awesome 👏 he’s bless.
This is just too fking beautiful man
*THIS* is how people should be treating one another.