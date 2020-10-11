Young man dissolves into tears over unexpected gift | Humankind

This unexpected gift from a stranger has the power to change this young man's life. 🎁

20-year-old Jared from Tennessee rode his bike rain or shine to his volunteer shifts at the TLC Community Center. When another volunteer gifted him with a car, he was overcome with emotion.

