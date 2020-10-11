Young man dissolves into tears over unexpected gift | Humankind

October 11, 2020

 

This unexpected gift from a stranger has the power to change this young man's life. 🎁
20-year-old Jared from Tennessee rode his bike rain or shine to his volunteer shifts at the TLC Community Center. When another volunteer gifted him with a car, he was overcome with emotion.

20 Comments on "Young man dissolves into tears over unexpected gift | Humankind"

  1. Samuel Attias | October 11, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    The Lightspake

  2. Hasani Burton | October 11, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    So nice to see some positivity right now! Transportation makes all the difference to people’s quality of life!

  3. Emilia Kelemanova | October 11, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    WOW God bless comunity people love you

  4. Quentin Braxston | October 11, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    This is What I Call True Humanitarian Love!! There is A Crown Waiting in Heaven for All of You!!

  5. Seb Vettel | October 11, 2020 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    God bless amen 🙏🏻

  6. S. Michael DeHart aka WVUmounties8 | October 11, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    What a fantastic blessing for a fine young man!! God bless you all!!

  7. Shaun D | October 11, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    We need more kids like this!

  8. Maxine-Mivs | October 11, 2020 at 2:14 PM | Reply

    Aww bless him

  9. Belove Chamberlain | October 11, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    What a bless to having caring people.

  10. Phillygirl52 Jax | October 11, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

    Ah, what a sweet young man. I’m not crying are you crying.

  11. zach Sanders | October 11, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

    You know they took care of it too. God bless all of these people

  12. YOLANDA V | October 11, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    God is faithful and HE CHOUSE this young man to bless him!

  13. Just Stuff | October 11, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    😭😭🤗

  14. B_xyo _ | October 11, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    I didn’t see him dissolve? I thought he was gonna be a puddle.

  15. Raymond FERRETTI | October 11, 2020 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    I’m happy for him. I cried too !!♡!!

  16. April M | October 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    I WANT TO CRY TOO, IM SO HAPPY FOR HIM ,I WALKED TO WORK AND HOME FOR 3 YRS SO I KNOW HOW HAPPY HE MUST BE

  17. Amy amy | October 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    i’m crying 😭

  18. Campanita1313 | October 11, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    That’s awesome 👏 he’s bless.

  19. Jean Rendon Mendoza | October 11, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    This is just too fking beautiful man

  20. Kitterz | October 11, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    *THIS* is how people should be treating one another.

