Youngest Jamaican Pilot to Fly Solo From the US | TVJ News – Nov 22 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
20 comments
Proud of you Son, stay focused on your targets and make it happen…
Thank you Jesus , Positivity, success and determination out of Jamaica.. Well done young Man!!
I am smiling from ear to ear ,one more jamacian who held his head high ,proud of you son ,nuff blessing ,hoping to fly with you one day
Congratulations , that’s Awesome .
Nuff respect son proud of you young jamaican ..yes we con yes.we con
Congratulations
I do hope that some well to do person in Jamaica can see the potential in this gifted young man & buy even one aeroplane call, “Jamaica Air” to make him & us even prouder..
We can do it! Jamaicans love to fly!
This is incredible, awesome, i’m feeling so uplifting to see one more Jamaican excel to greatness, real proud of this young man also longlivity with continued success.
Awesome!!
motivation at its finest. congrats
Congratulations! Very proud of your success
Proud of him. It’s a GREAT LOOK.
Love you .JEHOVAH GOD bless you. You got it. HOPE and FAITH. Be of good courage.
I am so proud of him.
CONGRATULATIONS
BIG UP YUSELF.
Congrats young man
Congrat to you your family is so proud of you