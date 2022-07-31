Recent Post
50 comments
Y’all need to turn your volume up, CNN. At full volume, I can barely hear you. I need to turn the sound DOWN on every other channel.
I have huge respect for you. I like your take, very sound and thoughtful.
Jeeze the bots are out in this one
I will see it when I believe it when talking about the Democrats but I do want to focus on one thing without this progressive movement none of this would be on the table.
It’s so nice to hear someone explaining what’s really happening & comparing to our best guide for success for the future – the past.
I don’t know if he should run – but I would like to see if we can return to a time where sides were not so divisive- when things got accomplished & people were elected based on achievement & plans instead of anger & name calling. Hopefully they’ll realize what a turn off this whole thing is. Fear works in the short term, but it eventually makes us exhausted
WELL SAID!
U like the media lying to u. That’s fine
The adage of compromise, that democracy is working when everyone gets something, but no one is happy might sound sensible with current extremes. Yet, like so much else that is transforming because of one overriding issue, compromise is woefully inadequate. That issue, climate change, is not a progressive priority, it is not even American. It is a geophysical outcome of growing industrial economies. Any ongoing emissions puts our collective wellbeing at ever increasing risk across a host of vectors, and those risks reverberate along 2nd and 3rd order levels. As long as we grow the economy, we undermine advancement in energy transition, as total demand increases. Simply, climate change is every thing, and it cannot be compromised. It demands no less than the total transformation of the global economy, along with laws, values, and politics. The political categories and methods of the 20th century are certain to produce failure.
Well said. Thank you!
Right on. Amen. I couldn’t agree more, or put it better myself.
Would you like something done, or nothing?
I once again stand by my long-held belief in hard work and compromise. It’s delivered exactly what I knew it would; Biden is the most productive president since Bill Clinton. This is why I vote for moderates.
@O P nope.. I meant to tell you that I erased my comment..its not there anymore
Hahahaha “the most productive president since Bill Clinton” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡
@Fat Man Oh, I am sorry. I didn’t know that was what you meant. Thank you for the clarification. I also erased my initial response to you, I thought you saw it before I erased it and thought that was the reason for your follow-up response.
Go Uncle Joe 👊👍
For what,
A watered down BBB that accomplishes next to nothing.
👎🏿
He’s your Uncle?
@Sean McCartney it’s his gay lover
So you believe him?
Always a balanced and informed analysis. Thanks Fareed!
😂😂😂 balanced…
@John Dough Yes John, something Trump’s chumps don’t get!
Well he did some stuff like the stimulus plan that was pretty good but the problem is what people don’t understand is getting things done take time Biden is only one man can’t do everything in one day🤔
He’s no trump
@Bob Cob most of us had to pay it back to the IRS ..thanks for nothing Brandon
The irony is Biden was the one saying Obama didn’t do enough to let (or take credit for) administrations achievements. Whomever is in charge of messaging for administration (including Biden himself) REALLY needs to STEP UP!
FACTS
You would have done better than Biden ? What are you saying ?
Thanks for the up load🧬😎🇺🇸
Good ol’ Joe. Stay safe
Always watching Fareeds show with joy, interesting thoughts to take from it
Its as bad as watching The View !
Fareed sees things more realistically than most other media talking heads.. He is less about keeping the horse race close and more about looking at what actually has been legislated ..
good
Definite proof …you can please some of the people some time…😓 The rest are completely not satisfied with anything.
Reasonable and good news! TY
😂😂 bot
Unity ?
Ending covid ?
15 min wage ?
Student loan forgiveness ?
