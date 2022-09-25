83 comments

  1. Hats off to the valiant Ukrainian fighters..
    Outstanding morale & highly motivated…
    Fighting so bravely & tirelessly against all odds to defend the freedom & independence of their beloved country..
    Slava Ukraini..
    Stay strong Ukraine..

    Reply

    2. What the western media doesn’t tell you is that despite a mere 3,000 – 5,000 people protesting and being arrested, nearly 200,000 men have already been mobilized and sent to training facilities. Kicking and screaming and protesting will stop nothing. What’s coming is coming and those 300,000 activated reservists will be deployed come hell or high water. Holding up a sign, and chanting won’t stop that.

      Reply

    5. @Леонтьева Люция fucking Russia and all Russian nation!You guys are so brainwashed face the reality you are a big losers😅

      Reply

  3. This is not young men MAKING the ultimate sacrifice for their country. This is young men BEING sacrificed for the legacy of one man.

    Reply

    5. @Verbal Spaghetti Gaming а дед байда посещает свои войска которые кидает на украину убивать людей на Донбассе??

      Reply

  4. As an Indian, i totally agree with the PM of UK. It’s time for democratic countries to come together in trade. Totalitarian regimes like China and others are taking advantage of the economic system of the free world, its time for a level playing field.

    Reply

    5. @ Cooking as an Indian, you should be ashamed of your government ‘s (in)actions in view of the blatant invasion of Ukraine.. It has abstained from successive votes in the UN Security Council, General Assembly, and Human Rights Council that condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine and thus far has refused to openly call out Russia as the instigator of the crisis. Meanwhile, In spite of the suffering bought upon Ukrainians, both the communist China, and the double faced India enjoy cheap oils from Russia. Effing India

      Reply

    2. “From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17

      “Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39

      “Shew me a penny. Whose image and superscription hath it? They answered and said, Caesar’s. And he said unto them, Render therefore unto Caesar the things which be Caesar’s, and unto God the things which be God’s.” Luke 20:24-25

      “And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” Matthew 6:5-6

      “But when thou makest a feast, call the poor, the maimed, the lame, the blind: And thou shalt be blessed; for they cannot recompense thee: for thou shalt be recompensed at the resurrection of the just.” Luke 14:13-14

      Reply

    4. @lucmall50 I know. But I just wonder if anyone actually clicks on that stuff? Like the “Fuk what you saying it here” spam responses. What is the point. Who sees context links and thinks “oh I better click”? But they keep doing it so maybe people do?

      Reply

    5. I’ve seen you copy pasting this and other comments on multiple videos across youtube. It’s obvious what you’re doing, and as far as I can tell we’re on the same side, but it isn’t a good look for us. Leave the propaganda to them, instead ask sincere questions and make sincere comments and you’ll make a much bigger and better impact. Look up “street epistemology” it should help your team.

      Reply

    5. @jacq danieles Because CNN covers the war in Ukraine. Fox doesn’t. I hate CNN but have little choice on this subject.

      Reply

    2. @Mamacry Right Yeah, yeah it’s always sometime in the future with you Russian trolls. In the here and right now…Ukraine is whipping you Russians like a jockey on the homestretch. : )

      Reply

    5. That’s the whole problem though. If it ends badly for him then he won’t have anything else to lose but release his nuclear arsenal on Nato. Nato fires back back at him then self destruction from both sides. I do believe he’s capable of pulling the deadman’s switch and kill everyone with him.

      Reply

  8. No one is attacking Russia buddy…He started this. I’m Starting to wonder if Putin thinks he’s in the wrong country……😂

    Reply

    2. No one is going to tell Russia that it will be attacked. If Russia uses nukes then Russia may get nuked too and that is also without notice.

      Reply

    1. @Sarah Brown Oh really? It’s not a video game you say. *gasp* you have to tell everyone!1!eleventy!!

      Grow up. We know Putin is bluffing. He treathens the world with nukes one per month, or every othet months. He never actually crosses the lines and he always back down when challenged by a bigger country.

      Reply

    2. Let them play. Putins preemptive strategical EMP-Nuke strike from close to coast submarines with the hypersonic rockets on NATOs main capitals so NATO surrender instantly will natural stop there playing anyway.

      Reply

    5. @Oliver 101 Russia will burn right bac u clowns only will believe when it happen russiaxis not standing after any nuclear launch

      Reply

  11. This referendum is like reaching into someone’s pocket, taking their money, putting it into your pocket, then claiming that you’re the victim when they attempt to get their money back. 🙄

    Reply

    3. “From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17

      “Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39

      “Shew me a penny. Whose image and superscription hath it? They answered and said, Caesar’s. And he said unto them, Render therefore unto Caesar the things which be Caesar’s, and unto God the things which be God’s.” Luke 20:24-25

      “And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” Matthew 6:5-6

      “But when thou makest a feast, call the poor, the maimed, the lame, the blind: And thou shalt be blessed; for they cannot recompense thee: for thou shalt be recompensed at the resurrection of the just.” Luke 14:13-14

      Reply

    4. The bully wearing his victim’s clothing. Breaking into someone’s house, eating all of their food, then vomiting all over the furniture. Poking you in the eye, then calling the cops when you kill their dog in response. Haha, ok maybe I’m going a little too far afield with these analogies, but they’re fun!

      Reply

    5. @ʘ The value of analogies is that they help us see something more clearly by comparing it to something that we clearly comprehend.

      Reply

  13. Couldn’t have said it better myself! Putin is doing exactly the playbook Hitler tried to use for the people in Germany at that time.

    Reply

    1. @Tom Anderson lol everyone calling Putin a madman and coward for attempting to use nuclear missiles to win the war, but America nuked Nagasaki & Hiroshima back then and nobody called them out.😅

      Reply

    2. Putin is NOT Hitler. He is far more dangerous. I’ve been studying him for 22 years. This man is far more ruthless than Hitler could even dream of being. There’s much more to come and it isn’t going to end well for humanity.

      Reply

  16. As sobering as your report is, I just wanted to say that I look forward to getting your sobering analysis on things, because I trust it. Thanks for the great show. Hopefully this will all resolve itself in the best way possible. 😐

    Reply

  20. Fareed: All of this suggests that we have entered one of the most dangerous periods in international affairs in our lifetimes.

    Me: : o

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.