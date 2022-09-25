Recent Post
83 comments
Hats off to the valiant Ukrainian fighters..
Outstanding morale & highly motivated…
Fighting so bravely & tirelessly against all odds to defend the freedom & independence of their beloved country..
Slava Ukraini..
Stay strong Ukraine..
@Massimo Because Putin was busy plotting to divide the west, EU Nato and simultantiously planning to invade ukraine.
What the western media doesn’t tell you is that despite a mere 3,000 – 5,000 people protesting and being arrested, nearly 200,000 men have already been mobilized and sent to training facilities. Kicking and screaming and protesting will stop nothing. What’s coming is coming and those 300,000 activated reservists will be deployed come hell or high water. Holding up a sign, and chanting won’t stop that.
Glory to Russia
I feel sorry for you. You are deceived, but you believe
@Леонтьева Люция fucking Russia and all Russian nation!You guys are so brainwashed face the reality you are a big losers😅
Condolences to all the mothers ,fathers and families who lost their loved ones in Ukraine
pray for protection from putin’s agression
@Hafeez Rehman Did putin have something to do with their deaths?
@Mr Bot AI life.👈🤣 he never said that, …Dummy
@Bojan Frntić freedom to live at peace ?.. Read the history of the Ukraine fool
save the condolences for the Ukrainians, the Russians have mostly meekly sat silent and acquiesced to evil.
This is not young men MAKING the ultimate sacrifice for their country. This is young men BEING sacrificed for the legacy of one man.
Iv seen this comment so many times be original
@exa what a fake cowardly name you hide behind boty
Those (not so) young men and women have been feeding the cannibal in Kremlin for 22 years…
“A decent living… in Russia…”, that’s an oxymoron, Mr Zakaria
@Verbal Spaghetti Gaming а дед байда посещает свои войска которые кидает на украину убивать людей на Донбассе??
As an Indian, i totally agree with the PM of UK. It’s time for democratic countries to come together in trade. Totalitarian regimes like China and others are taking advantage of the economic system of the free world, its time for a level playing field.
Well India is doing a very good job at invading other countries for personal monetary interests.
I thought we were talking about Russia. How did China get involved in this?
@Judy Ives If we are all dead from a nuclear war, who is going to enforce that rule?
I’d take a pint of the west over a gallon of your caste system.
@ Cooking as an Indian, you should be ashamed of your government ‘s (in)actions in view of the blatant invasion of Ukraine.. It has abstained from successive votes in the UN Security Council, General Assembly, and Human Rights Council that condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine and thus far has refused to openly call out Russia as the instigator of the crisis. Meanwhile, In spite of the suffering bought upon Ukrainians, both the communist China, and the double faced India enjoy cheap oils from Russia. Effing India
Imagine going to fight for someone you don’t like against someone you don’t hate.
@Danny Martinez you won’t get a response as it’s all computer generated
Sounds like Modi and his genocide against the Muslins
@lucmall50 I know. But I just wonder if anyone actually clicks on that stuff? Like the “Fuk what you saying it here” spam responses. What is the point. Who sees context links and thinks “oh I better click”? But they keep doing it so maybe people do?
I’ve seen you copy pasting this and other comments on multiple videos across youtube. It’s obvious what you’re doing, and as far as I can tell we’re on the same side, but it isn’t a good look for us. Leave the propaganda to them, instead ask sincere questions and make sincere comments and you’ll make a much bigger and better impact. Look up “street epistemology” it should help your team.
The best commentator on CNN.
Definitely in a class of his own.
He won’t show the whole clip, he’s taking Putin’s words out of context. Typical CNN.
@Maloy Audy Truth is like a magnet .. millions stay up to watch fox at prime time , as CNN ratings plummet each month
@Maloy Audy Yeah well how is that Russiagate thing going for ya?
@jacq danieles Because CNN covers the war in Ukraine. Fox doesn’t. I hate CNN but have little choice on this subject.
The war is going badly for him is an understatement. It is going EXTREMELY bad for him. Beyond badly!
@Hecubus smh. You’re a fool.
@Mamacry Right Yeah, yeah it’s always sometime in the future with you Russian trolls. In the here and right now…Ukraine is whipping you Russians like a jockey on the homestretch. : )
@Chris J K…thanks. : )
It is backfiring would be closer to truth!
That’s the whole problem though. If it ends badly for him then he won’t have anything else to lose but release his nuclear arsenal on Nato. Nato fires back back at him then self destruction from both sides. I do believe he’s capable of pulling the deadman’s switch and kill everyone with him.
No one is attacking Russia buddy…He started this. I’m Starting to wonder if Putin thinks he’s in the wrong country……😂
No one is going to tell Russia that it will be attacked. If Russia uses nukes then Russia may get nuked too and that is also without notice.
Can it fronthole. Ukraine started this when it launched an invasion of the Donestk Republic in 2014.
Putin knows Russia is not under threat from the West. He lies constantly to justify his evil ambitions.
Perfect analysis !👏👏👏
“This is not a bluff” A bluffer’s favorite line.
@Sarah Brown Oh really? It’s not a video game you say. *gasp* you have to tell everyone!1!eleventy!!
Grow up. We know Putin is bluffing. He treathens the world with nukes one per month, or every othet months. He never actually crosses the lines and he always back down when challenged by a bigger country.
Let them play. Putins preemptive strategical EMP-Nuke strike from close to coast submarines with the hypersonic rockets on NATOs main capitals so NATO surrender instantly will natural stop there playing anyway.
Your right lol
Don’t play games with nuclear fire or you may burn.
@Oliver 101 Russia will burn right bac u clowns only will believe when it happen russiaxis not standing after any nuclear launch
This referendum is like reaching into someone’s pocket, taking their money, putting it into your pocket, then claiming that you’re the victim when they attempt to get their money back. 🙄
It’s my money now, I took it fair and square, why are you trying to rob me?
The bully wearing his victim’s clothing. Breaking into someone’s house, eating all of their food, then vomiting all over the furniture. Poking you in the eye, then calling the cops when you kill their dog in response. Haha, ok maybe I’m going a little too far afield with these analogies, but they’re fun!
@ʘ The value of analogies is that they help us see something more clearly by comparing it to something that we clearly comprehend.
The ‘Special Military Operation’ is now the ‘Super Duper Extra Special Military Operation.’
Couldn’t have said it better myself! Putin is doing exactly the playbook Hitler tried to use for the people in Germany at that time.
@Tom Anderson lol everyone calling Putin a madman and coward for attempting to use nuclear missiles to win the war, but America nuked Nagasaki & Hiroshima back then and nobody called them out.😅
Putin is NOT Hitler. He is far more dangerous. I’ve been studying him for 22 years. This man is far more ruthless than Hitler could even dream of being. There’s much more to come and it isn’t going to end well for humanity.
@Oliver 101 Conflating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with WW2 is remarkably stupid.
@Mr. Pavone no matter the cause you still can’t change the face of war.
@Mr. Pavone also isn’t the USA a country that was born from an invasion ?
It means that his personality is one of tipping the chessboard over when he loses.
When the chessboard is our planet, this is not acceptable.
I think all humans in this world must stop this evil dangerous monster before its to late…
As sobering as your report is, I just wanted to say that I look forward to getting your sobering analysis on things, because I trust it. Thanks for the great show. Hopefully this will all resolve itself in the best way possible. 😐
A great analysis. Nobody has put it so succinctly.
All that power in one person’s hands, truly terrifying.
Exceptional analysis from a brilliant mind, spot on!
Fareed: All of this suggests that we have entered one of the most dangerous periods in international affairs in our lifetimes.
Me: : o
I was like holy crap, he’s right.