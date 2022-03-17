Recent Post
- Edward James Olmos on the importance of latino voters/CITIZEN by CNN
- Biden pledges additional 800 million dollar aid to Ukraine
- NATO head reacts to Zelensky’s ‘sharp rebuke’ of treaty organization
- Watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s full speech to Congress
- Zelensky gets standing ovation after speech to Congress
83 comments
No human should be tested with such pain. It’s really heartbreaking, my heart bleed
@Grande Puffo #TROLL
@1024Bytes #TROLL
@Rhetoric
Bot my…. you know what .it’s an old trick when you cannot debate the message , beat the messenger . wake up and smell the coffee, if cannot stand the heat get the hell out of the kitchen.
To all who are reading this, keep safe, don’t lose heart, and stay strong. 2022 can be endured with resilience. During these turbulent times there is still hope in the middle of the fear. There are hopeful news, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life” John 3:16. I just want to let everyone know that Jesus loves you with a passion more than you can imagine. He gave his life so you can be free and greatly cares for you.
If you’ve got pain
He’s a pain taker
If you feel lost
He’s a waymaker
If you need freedom or saving
He’s a prison shaking savior
If you’re got chains
He’s a chain breaker.
Don’t let your heart be troubled.
I wish everyone the best day
@Fact checker I’m fine…you don’t need to beat Zelensky’s message…just realize he is lying and manipulating…oh, and don’t fall for the same exact emotional manipulation every single time…you know, wake up and smell the coffee.
Aloha and MANA President Zelensky from Hawaii 🌺 Hawaiians are praying for peace and protection for your Nation💙💛🇺🇦🙏🏼🤙🏽 You are the true example of a leader! none of our presidents has ever demonstrated the type of bravery you have for your people, sLava Ukraini🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦❤️❤️
Is that a steel cross on his shirt????? A Nazi steel cross at that???? Just wondering
Washington, FDR, Churchill (I know he’s British, but he’s got similarities to Zelensky), Lincoln, and Eisenhower were pretty good wartime leaders too. But I agree, Zelensky is the greatest leader alive right now. Wish our modern presidents were more brave.
@qweqwe qwewqe Actually, you’re the one who doesn’t know anything, you just believed propaganda and demonizations, but that’s Russian propaganda. I’ve researched both sides, Ukraine is in the right, nobody is perfect, but they’re the good side, the better side, the justified defenders of their freedom against Russian Imperialism. Russia’s paranoia and cold war tactics and proxy wars are not an excuse for this.
Where’s your Aloha shut up Hawaii Zelinsky is clown 🤡 so r u
@B. Ballooon then explain why the US laboratories in Ukraine? Don’t just say that they were looking for cures for all diseases there, in the United States said directly, they afraid that the Russians would use what was stored in these laboratories as a weapon, which means that there was still something there. Why did the United States expand eastward, sending Russia to hell with the 1997 agreement on non-expansion to the east? Why are there Nazi battalions Azov, Dnepr, etc. in the Ukrainian army? And mind you, these are official battalions. Why did no one care about Dombass for all 8 years where 14 thousand civilians died, please just don’t say something “again you are talking about these 8 years”, give me a clear answer. I gave the way to find a video from the state Ukrainian TV channel, where the presenter directly says that it is necessary to kill Russians and their children, he has already apologized, but this does not change anything for the Russians, he showed who he is. Explain what the hell Ukrainian mercenaries forgot in the war in Chechnya in the 90s? The Russians don’t bomb civilians, if yes, give clear evidence, not strange stuffing, I think you won’t succeed, so the information that the Russians are bombing civilians is only in the pro-Western media, but the videos of the bombing Dombass by the Ukrainian military is full, look, literally 2 days ago they dropped a bomb in the center of Donetsk, there is video from surveillance cameras. There are many reasons why the Russians attacked, I see them like this 1) there the Nazism movement really took on seriousness 2) to prevent the West from taking control of the neighboring country 3) protecting Russians, and in principle all non-Ukrainians, from the Nazis 4) expanding their influence 5 ) show that if you hit Russia, you can get a strong response 6) creating a bloc against US hegemony, one might say, NATO but anti-US 7) force their economy to adapt under sanctions, in other words, they need to be minimally dependent on the West technologies 8) to clear the internal state structures of dubious and pro-Western personalities, because there really are a lot of them. I’m afraid dude, it’s you who is zombified by Western media. I don’t watch Russian media, I watch neutral people who talk about the situation from the outside, through friends and relatives in Ukraine
Damn NGL that brought out tears 😭 poor people of Ukraine 🇺🇦 GLORY TO UKRAINE 🇺🇦
What? Sure it’s sad but the US HAD BETTER not lift a finger to assist or its bye bye America- Putin is no joke…along with all the pig stys spread out over this land…
@Key Field putin is a joke
@Key Field yeah volunteers is enough and equipment supports.
That’s what the president ask for.
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
We need more of that kind of compassion, bravery, and selflessness 💔🇺🇦
@The Binary Epidemic I think you’re projecting from your free Masonic closet
Devlin M 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
So lead the way. I’ll wait…
No we don’t…too manipulative.
@Nicole Ryan “the man bombed his own capital” that is some desperate accusation right there
We cannot be sure of having something to live for unless we are willing to die for it. Equality, Freedom, Justice.
Yeah, so tax dollars were used to teach you slogans and left you bereft of being able to see deception. Tax dollars were wasted on you.
@Dislike Button I’d like to learn your definition of Equality. Please tell us what is Equality to you?
@Dislike Button what about equal justice ?
@B Wilson Whew…and yes, I know the English are certain they have the best education ever known to mankind. You’re living in victim consciousness. I’ve sat against walls for hours waiting for a bomb to actuall drop on me…but I let it go when the threat was clearly gone…years ago. Don’t worry about the nuclear stuff, it’s just a threat to keep you in-line…however, they may set off some ire bombs, turn up the frequency on the 5G and give everyone a good dose of radiation…then tell you it was a nuclear bomb. If you’re worried find a place that doesn’t have a ton of 5G towers in close proximity to each other.
Children shouldn’t be going through this! That video clip broke me.
@Just Me Get off YOUR moral high horse and stop trying to dictate what others can and can’t comment on this thread. Foh
@Jay esS Lol I got that reference
If you think that broke you watch the humanitarian crises going on in Yemen, children are dying everyday of starvation. But no one is talking about that. Please take a moment to watch
That is so very very sad
@Inca Tsato better off dead than living in a shithole like Iraq under Saddam. Not to mention the Iraqis were the ones that got them killed. There has never been a large military power as humane as the US. We help countries, we get called warmongering imperialist, we do nothing and we get accused of standing by and letting genocide happen when we could’ve stopped it. All we can know for sure, If the US people stand behind a war, the US can and will destroy anyone in a conventional war.
I have been watching the news and it is heartbreaking to see all the devastation this senseless war has caused. My thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian country and it’s citizens🙏🙏🙏❤️♥️💗
@NANI GAMES #TROLL
@Lynn Many Fires whats Troll about speaking the truth?
@NANI GAMES Democrats don’t like hearing the truth
@Bean If I move to Moscow then who’s tax dollars will you depend on?
@Lynn Many Fires Put your mask back on, sheep
That was a powerful video, shut me down to tears. Ukraine needs us ♥️
@no respect very few blue eyed blondies in Iraq and Palestine and Afghanistan, etc.
That’s only when Europeans are concerned! 😱
People are so sensitive these days can’t handle the real world. They really think they can make the world a perfect place 😅🤡
@Old MasterMC Lead the way
@Dorrzo What a stupid comment. Maybe we should send flowers and the russians will go home. You are russian troll for sure. We’ll send more weapons (good ones) and russia will send more bodybags to bring back their invader sons. Go home russians and ask for forgiveness to the Ukranian people
It was stupid…people know it’s fabiracted and designed to launder money. Were you born yeserday?
Zelensky reminds us all of the democracy and freedom we enjoy in the West and what his country is so desperately fighting for.
@The Binary Epidemic Do you know how your life will be look like under Russia? I know exactly. Horrible memories. The meaning of war always change when you experience her. When you worry about your family, holding your sleeping child and you pray for a miracle. Hope you want experience a war and believe me if you do experience her with all fear, pain, anger, hopeless then you will change completely. You will never be the same. Sorry my english is not perfect. Everyone wants normal, peaceful life. So I wish you all the best.
Indeed, we can become so selfish and take life for granted.
@Grande Puffo looooool oh noooo companies banned the president for breaking TOS. This is George Orwells 1984 🤪
Grow up. Social Media is not your government. Stop acting like it
@The Binary Epidemic I see you like to try and use big boy words to look smart. “freemasonic” is some made up word you came up with and then combined it into nonsensical garbage.
Even for us, our ancestor paid for it with life and blood too. It was just too long ago for us to feel it as strongly as he does.
So, so extremely heartbreaking. God bless and keep you and all those who lost their lives for the right to live.
Bah ha ha ha ha ha…are you really buying this fabricated story…or maybe you’re just a bot.
@NANI GAMES #TROLL
@smkxodnwbwkdns #TROLL
@Rhetoric Bot
@Lynn Many Fires Troll speaking the truth?? What kind of troll is that?
This is heartbreaking. Will we humans ever learn to get along?
Thank you President Zelensky. For showing the world how to be strong & brave against any evil. The world is with you
@Aos Z Only one question: which government attacked civilians and hospitals in Baghdad, Belgrade, Damascus, Kabul?
@The Binary Epidemic because you dont just surrender to dictatorship…
@Yuri Fedoroff if you think Ukraine is using false flag tactics, you must believe in diabolical schemes. The only country reporting such things is Russia. If you scour the internet you won’t find evidence of that being reported from any other country. Do you believe that the entire world is diabolically in collusion? Every other country has news outlets that aren’t restricted like Russian government controlled news. In this day and age there is satellite photography that can verify mass bombings. There are also neutral reporters from neutral countries reporting these atrocities and confirming the who is doing the killing.
@Aos Z Hey, instead of talking about something else, answer my question: what government bombed Belgrade, Domascus, Kabul, Baghdad?
@Yuri Fedoroff I don’t know but it sounds like you do, so why don’t you enlighten us with your propaganda and give evidence since its so easy to pinpoint who is to behind everything. Go ahead, follow your own example and deflect the conversation.
I just watched this video and I can’t stop crying. I feel so bad for what has happened to Ukraine innocent lives lost. Ukrainian cities and towns destroyed for no reason. Please let there be justice for Ukraine. President Zelensky is truly a hero!
@Carol Miller where is your brain?
@Will Reese Seek immediate Security Council action to provide assistance to Belarus, Kazakhstan or Ukraine if they “should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used.
Well, hate to tell you but “Security Council” failed to take any action at all, so what is it? You basically took the nukes from Ukraine and gave nothing in return. Do you think it’s fair to an any degree?
@Lynn Many Fires IS A TROLL!!!
@Lynn Many Fires UR MOTHER IS TROLL!!!
He is dedicated to stay his country alive , see , these kind of people are what it truly means to become a leader.
I haven’t cried in over 12 years, I’m 29 now, and I cried because of this video. There kids man, kids.
@SMellmYfEet1999 L+We won
@Carlos Santiago it was covered very well. You just chose to go with the western narrative and stick to that. And frankly never bothered to look for those mythical Iraqi wmds. Yes I am taking away from what’s happening in Ukraine. The complete disregard of western population of their governments wrongdoing is baffling. US and NATO is equally responsible for what’s happening in Ukraine as Russia is. But we just drink the media Koolaid of “PAPA Putin EVIl”. We never ask what happened before 2014… why did the US spend 5 billion in Ukraine “promoting democracy”… it wasn’t to free the people, corporate interests friend. Ukrainian market must become open for big corporations to “invest” in them. Hold mass riots, they even had a list of who will be included in the new Ukrainian government. They created an uncomfortable situation for Russia in their own backyard and they responded. And now we are acting all surprised. American companies greed has always fueled wars across the world since ww2 and we never bother to hold them responsible. And your comments is very useful for the western media machines to drive the narrative of “Russia is evil” down peoples throats even better. Sympathize with the victim. But don’t simplify it. If you are gonna write something emotional the least you can do is to point at the real culprits.
@Underpaid T-72 mechanic no we didn’t. We just destroyed bunch of countries and people for no reason
@SMellmYfEet1999 just be quiet man. this war is right around the corner ofc this is gonna hit closer to home. you can stick your cynical comments right up your behind. as if you did anything for afghans and iraqi kids.
This made me cry prayers to Ukraine Standing their ground
My heart and soul with Ukrainian people!Glory to Ukrainian!Glory to Ukrainian Heroes!!!President Zelenski the greatest representatives of the Ukrainian people 👏 🇺🇦🇺🇲💜💙💛✌
Thank you, President Zelensky for showing America as well as the world what’s happening in Ukraine. 🇺🇦 Know and understand we stand with the truth. We continue to pray as we help with physical needs. Hope we helping.
What a powerful statement. He sounds like our founding fathers. I hope we don’t forget how blessed we are, and what it really requires in order for us to actually be the “leader of the free world.” As we like to call ourselves here in the USA. Freedom is not free. One must earn it, and then work to grant it to others.
Freedom is not free. One must earn it, and then work to grant it to others.💗💗💗
History will remember President Zelensky’s name as he stands for the country without fleeing to take refuge in another country