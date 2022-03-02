Recent Post
86 comments
We stand with you, Ukraine. You are loved by the world, and we want you to have and keep the freedom you desire. ♥
@Naveed Chaudhary NATO ordered Putin to invade Ukraine?
Sources: “Dude, trust me.”
@Mcjesus I think it is already here. WW3 will get rid of dictator putin. The West will survive.
AMEN! from America!
“Freedom for Ukraine!
But in America economic lockdowns, seizure of private property, mask mandates, silencing opposing views, mainstream media propaganda, vaccine mandates, government intimidation, open borders, give up your guns, defund the police, release the felons” Democrats
the words of a man fighting for his life and his countrymen’s lives and freedom. No matter what country you are from, that is powerful to see and hear.
@Niels Waldorf The overwhelming consensus is that Putin is an authoritarian warmonger. Who has invaded a sovereign nation with a democratically elected government. Although Donald Trump seems to back the invasion and Tucker and the boys over at Fox were also singing Putin’s praises. It’s highly likely that Donald Trump is going to be a contender again in 2024. Sometimes I feel like I am living in an alternate version of reality. I know that you can relate. I doubt that you do though. 🙂
@david sanchez did Ukraine have separatists during Yakunovych time? If it did he would kill them worse, on Putin’s orders.
@Kingmobmor This clown on stage bombed Donetsk people.
Enjoy his performance as long as it moves you. Witness world war III .
@david sanchez Putin has previously used his armed forces (Russian Federation SF wearing unmarked uniforms and the Wagner group) to annex Ukrainian territory. Then he used that annexed territory to launch a guerilla war against the democratically elected Ukrainian government and the citizens of Ukraine. Now Putin has launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine and is threatening the rest of the world with nuclear weapons. What a peach. If there is a third world war in Europe it will because of both Putin’s and the Russian military’s actions. Not Ukraine’s. They have every right to defend their country from Russian invasion.
@david sanchez the world is moved to unite against the murderer Putin. Calling him names is a sign of your weakness.
Wow!!What a leader👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
@Conquer your future
♥️UKRAINE fighting Putin, his pigs and many trolls
@Ann Smarpat
♥️UKRAINE fighting Putin, his pigs and many trolls
@SHIBIN PC
♥️UKRAINE fighting Putin, his pigs and many.
And now all his oligark-friends with have to pay… hahaha hei
@SHIBIN PC
♥️UKRAINE fighting Putin, his pigs and many.
And now all his oligark-friends with have to pay… hahaha hei
@Peach the civer Wow the russian trolls are back in force and posting useless youtube links. Who could possibly be MORE corrupt then PUTIN the man that changed the rules so that he could rule forever and crowned himself KING of RUSSIA???
The translator got choked up 🥺. This is courage personified. Nations are built on stories. We’ll be talking about Zelensky’s bravery for days, decades & generations to come. 🇺🇦❤️
@Peach the civer Wow the russian trolls are back in force and posting useless youtube links. Who could possibly be MORE corrupt then PUTIN the man that changed the rules so that he could rule forever and crowned himself KING of RUSSIA???
@Steve Freeman Yet if Putin takes Ukraine he will go after other countries.
@SERVANT TO FRIEND you know that he was an actor and comedian before he became president don’t you?
@Mike Boothe yes. How inspirational
This is how bravery look like in 2022.
And then compare with how the little madman in Kremlin want to be oorteied in his disguesting mausoleum.
♥️UKRAINE fighting Putin, his pigs and many trolls
When that interpreter choked up I lost it. The Ukrainian people are so inspiring! They’ve managed to unite most of the planet! #IStandWithUkraine
…yeah, “most”, but at least we know who the enemies are now.
It really does look the world is starting to unite for once which is surreal
Third time listening to his speech and still can’t hold back my tears. What a great leader of Ukraine standing up high to lead his people fight for there freedom!
Even the translator voice is braking, + choking up. How can you not.
And more death in ukraine cause us cant send troops.
He has brought only misfortune.
This man is a HERO that stays and stands with his people.
God bless his cause.
Deep respect and prayers from the USA
@Fernando Definitely.
@Fernando “fight till the end” lol
You think the leaders of NATO want to see what earth would look like without sunlight for a few years? He’s on his own. You’ll see.
@Wolfs Winkel wow, that went over your head real quick
@Fernando well, clearly it’s going over NATO’s head too. He’s alone
Did the people of iraq, Afghanistan, Syria also get prayers from the USA? Or is it only because they are white?
I am getting goosebumps, he is just so inspirational. So many emotions. No matter what happens he will leave behind a legacy for hundreds of years. A true leader. Love from Ireland 🇺🇦
@Eric Sean totally agreed bunch of Nazis all over
@Sam Sg There are , but grossly exaggerated by Kremlin media , and certainly not a valid reason to invade a sovereign country. Zelenskky is a Jew. Dont forget.
Who could possibly be MORE corrupt then PUTIN the man that changed the rules so that he could rule forever and crowned himself KING of RUSSIA??? And murders his own citizens and shuts down anyone that criticizes him LUL
spot on, Gary MM
And just like that, we witnessed one of the greatest leaders of any modern country speak & inspire all of the world!!
We Americans stand by Ukraine! ❤️
Yeah racist country stand by racist country
Perhaps we should actually do something because the sanctions are a joke.
@Scri Craft okay rooskybot
@Scri Craft okay rooskybot
The translator couldn’t hold back his tears due to the love for his country🇺🇦
SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
@SERVANT TO FRIEND
♥️UKRAINE fighting UKRAINE fighting Putin, his pigs and many trolls
@Laud Report and nah its not its the weakness in his tone your acknowledging don’t lie to yourself your pittying him he don’t need your pity he has a job to do just like his president did he should speak assertively especially on matters in a political stage
@Laud Report can barely understand the mupps “cant do the job, don’t do the job”
No. The translator lost the speech 😂
@Hunter Campbell
To myself!? 😅🤣😂… You’re a joke❗The voice of pain comes from the LOVE OF HIS COUNTRY THAT IS BEING INVADED AND PEOPLE ARE DYING! That’s a fact. Besides, I did not post this comment, I’m just agreeing like hundreds in this post.
Yes he has proven himself to be a true leader. He is brave and has so much courage. God bless Zelensky and his family , his military and all Ukrainians.👏👏🙏🏻
@SERVANT TO FRIEND Who could possibly be MORE corrupt then PUTIN the man that changed the rules so that he could rule forever and crowned himself KING of RUSSIA??? And murders his own citizens and shuts down anyone that criticizes him LUL
A leader for freedom as long as may Ukranian dies…as long as there is freedom. There is a thin line between bravery and stupidity.
@SERVANT TO FRIEND Who could possibly be MORE corrupt then PUTIN the man that changed the rules so that he could rule forever and crowned himself KING of RUSSIA??? And murders his own citizens and shuts down anyone that criticizes him LUL
why is he in Germany and not in Kyiv then?
This man is part of the reason many around the world feel fire and identity for the Ukrainian people. I don’t pretend to understand Ukrainian politics but it’d undeniable that he is an incredible representation of a nation. You can also tell his utter pride in his own countrymen.
I sincerely hope that the Ukrainian people suffer no more loss and heartache, and we get to see this man be applauded in person.
A leader is supposed to inspire. He read that part of the job description…
@Niels Waldorf its some new form of human worship we’ve never seen on this scale before. Crazy to watch
@Niels Waldorf I’m sorry but I feel the sincerity and commitment oozing out of this guy. We are not used to real leaders or even real men so when one shows up we get all emotional.
@Niels Waldorf I'm sorry but I feel the sincerity and commitment oozing out of this guy. We are not used to real leaders or even real men so when one shows up we get all emotional.
It makes me proud of my ancestral heritage as a man who is half ukranian. My father full blooded ukranian and his parents were immigrants who lived in ukraine and came to US
cocaine clown ?
These are the most moving words I have ever heard….even the translator could barely keep his composure. This man is a true leader of our modern times.
Like Iraq invaded 😁
World leader. I am so proud. I am witnessing amazing historical events written by this man. A true hero!!!
Utmost Respect To Ukrainian President Zelensky. He Is What A Great Leader Should Be!
@TheNamqul Wtf does that have anything to do with what he’s doing now for his own country rn? Please I’d love to hear the leaps in logic.
@SERVANT TO FRIEND I did google "Israel arms Neo-Nazis in Ukraine" and I saw a very small groups of men holding their neo-nazi flags posing in pictures attempting to look scary while most of them hid their faces. Though those flags bared Ukrainian colors, those small groups of deplorable boys are obviously not supported by Zelensky or the Ukrainian government. Then I googled "Russia invades Ukraine" and saw what Zelensky and his people are currently going through with this war. Fires, explosions, civilians torn from their homes and death. Zelensky is clearly against this and that's what matters right now. Slava Ukraine.
@TheNamqul
Hi
What is the wether like in Moscow today?
♥️UKRAINE fighting Putin, his pigs and many trolls 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
@陈磊鑫 Why should a big nuke-power be handed over to a little pocetthief abd later a KGBspy?
♥️UKRAINE fighting Putin, his pigs and many trolls 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦
Amazing. A man who wholly and truly puts the people first. God Bless Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and God Bless Ukraine.
@Tom bryan You would do better by keeping your idiotic comments to yourself.
even in 1000 years legends will be written, songs composed and legends told about this man.
He got better applause doing standup
@Tom bryan You would do better by keeping your idiotic comments to yourself.
Don’t know about a 1000 years, but if Ukraine survives this, you can be sure this man will remain President of Ukraine till old age.
That’s the catch 22. What if he gets drunk with all the love and power that came with decades of ruling and controlling the economy of Ukraine? What if he gets deranged at 60 and decides to attack Russia?
What goes around always comes around. That’s most heroes stories told are of young men who died early and never lived long enough to see themselves become the villain.
I’m Brazilian and this leader makes me feel so proud!!! God bless the Ukrainian people!!!
He’s willing to go all the way until the end for his country and his people! Wow so inspirational. He’s a legend.
So incredibly proud of this man. A true hero. May he live a long life. Prayers for him and his citizens from 🇨🇦 Canada