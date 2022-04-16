Zelensky warns Putin may use nuclear weapons April 16, 2022 65 comments Tagged with analysis, clarissa ward, cnn, Happening Now, interview, jake tapper, latest News, president, russia, The Lead, ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Putin already proved he doesn’t care about destroying cities he’s is very capable of using nukes
@Psychonaut so does putler ! Who cares bring it
well Ukraine is Russian territory for centuries so he can use it if he want
Well…he can only use them if the officer that he orders will carry it out, which he may not of he isn’t insane. Unless pitin himself lauches them. In addition the money given to maintain these weapons was small and then there’s corruptions. So chance are that none of his weapons work anymore as well. We shall see
There is no comparison between Zelensky and Putin.
I’d vote for the comedian, I don’t vote for people who bomb hospitals.
Yes, many lives could have been saved by Russia when it broke this agreement:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances
@Barbara carpenter Yes, he is an American hero.
America should set up a memorial for him😍
Zelensky: All for America👏
What scares me the most is that as this war drags on, Putin may actually become desperate enough to actually use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Zelensky and his citizens have proven to the world how much dedication and strength that they have, and they all have the support of the world.
What scares me the most is that as this war drags on, Poootin may actually still be in power.
LISTEN PINKIE AND THE BRAIN YOU CAN’T TAKE OVER THE WORLD YOU DON’T MADE IT OWN IT HOLY JEHOVAH GIBBOR IS VERY JEALOUS AND SWEETIE THAT’S THE HOLY GOD OF WAR AND HE WIN ALL THE TIME NON BEFORE NOR NON AFTER HIM HE IS GOD OF ALL gods AND GOD ALONE BLESSINGS AND MORE BLESSINGS ON UKRAINE
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr you still alive?
If someone is using their Last option that means they’re losing
So you meant Japan won the war against the US?
@Hero4fun just like USA does.
@Hero4fun the families of all those millions of the innocent dead from Iraq, Libya and Palestine thinks you are just talking BS 👈🤡
@Common Sense Nuclear bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki weren’t America’s last option. They were the first option. The last option was amphibious assault but knowing how ferocious and suicidal Japanese soldiers were, that made direct assault a pretty terrible option. The entire country was an emperor cult and there was no way to force a Japanese soldier to surrender unless the emperor himself surrendered. On the other hand, Russia’s nuclear doctrine says nuclear weapons will be used in the event of existential threat. So if Russia uses them, that amounts to an admission that in their “operations” they have somehow failed so miserably that the Russian Federation would imminently cease to exist. xD. Loll Russia’s a joke regardless.
Some International body, the U.N. or the World Court, whatever and whoever it takes, should take up the question of first use of small nuclear weapons and/or chemical, biological weapons, (as these weapons due to their nature, can travel across national boundaries), immediately and that if restrictions are adopted then they are enforced as of the day the issue is considered.
We’re dealing with a well-armed psychopath, folks, we should not give him one chance to use these weapons and make it ‘HELL TO PAY’ if he should.
The West supplies weapons to Ukraine, it has its own policy, so there is no point in giving real information to viewers, Ukraine also shoots staged videos for viewers in Europe, for an ordinary layman it’s enough what they say on TV, the real state of affairs, history, that Ukraine separated from Russia only 30 years ago, and when disconnected, the territories of Russia went into its composition in which there was no voting both in these territories and in the country in particular, no one cares that these people were oppressed, their language was forbidden to them, they were not financed, etc. and when the coup d’état occurred in Ukraine, these Russian cities said that this did not suit them and they were simply driven on tanks and bombed from planes, this is of no interest to anyone, for 8 years Russia has been asking for peace there, but Ukraine only continued to pump itself up with military men, weapons, NATO instructors and etc., it’s sad that they unleashed a war against the Russians in Lugansk and Donetsk, dragged Russia into it and now they are collectively fighting Russia through Ukraine
@California Breeze I think our leaders need to be talking about that scenario bluntly. I for one would like to know what the game plan is, if we have any options, etc. At least in the 60’s they were having regular drills everywhere in case we got bombed. But know everybody doesn’t want to talk about it, as if it will make it come true. But everybody needs to be prepared as much as they can be.
Based on the resilience, courage, and intelligence I’ve seen so far coming from the Ukrainian people, not to mention a president who has set a new standard in leadership, I think they have a growing chance of being the victors.
Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances – Wikipedia
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances
Isn’t it weird how he’s always clean and in a clean space when he does these interviews and online videos? So much for being so stricken by a war
The pain on this presidents face says it all,please god,help them survive and fight and live free🙏😭
I was seeing this as well. Ukraine is going through hell and this man is so heart broken. Praying for Ukraine.
Just surrender and be free
@Eris Mana you’re calling people bots when I checked all of our YouTube channels yours is the youngest at a year old you’re most likely the bot
@Daz Davinci Keep reaching
god schleepin
God be with him an all the Ukrainians
Wouldn’t that be nice
This is v sad. How can a country just walk into another country with all kinds of crazy accusations and kill like this ? Just hope he does not escape ! More power to you and such brave Ukrainians 🇺🇦🇺🇦 my heart goes out to all of you. 😢✌🏻
The West supplies weapons to Ukraine, it has its own policy, so there is no point in giving real information to viewers, Ukraine also shoots staged videos for viewers in Europe, for an ordinary layman it’s enough what they say on TV, the real state of affairs, history, that Ukraine separated from Russia only 30 years ago, and when disconnected, the territories of Russia went into its composition in which there was no voting both in these territories and in the country in particular, no one cares that these people were oppressed, their language was forbidden to them, they were not financed, etc. and when the coup d’état occurred in Ukraine, these Russian cities said that this did not suit them and they were simply driven on tanks and bombed from planes, this is of no interest to anyone, for 8 years Russia has been asking for peace there, but Ukraine only continued to pump itself up with military men, weapons, NATO instructors and etc., it’s sad that they unleashed a war against the Russians in Lugansk and Donetsk, dragged Russia into it and now they are collectively fighting Russia through Ukraine
@Zoom ShakaLaka No. NATO attacks Russia without declaration of the war.
The video of the mother crying her heart out finding out her son was killed in the ruble in front of her, just broke my heart, genuinely made my heart hurt so bad, just so devastating
And heartless Zelensky causing all these sufferings by refusing to disarm that’s the reason for this war
Do you know about mahmudia incident?
@Bab Blo Russian Troll
Excellent work of the translator and good interview as always.
What really sucks is that Ukraine was once the 3rd nuclear power in the world; it gives up such weapons based solely on promised made mostly by the West.
According to this Russia still held the codes to the Ukrainian nukes:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances
Look to the wars in Chechnya as far as Putin is concerned, he has always had a very predictable path in his efforts against enemy ‘morale’ & loves to escalate past the point of apocalyptic destruction….
How is this man so strong? Gratefully he is so strong, super hero in my eyes.
You would think Putin would rather have Zelenksky as an ally after showing how strong Ukraine has become..and what about the mayor of Kyiv Vladimir Klitchco the heavyweight boxing champions twin brother .these guys are national heroes for there boxing..does Putin want them gone too?
US support ofcourse.
@Scott Johnson Putin doesn’t want allies, he wanted lackeys. He wanted to have his own lackey in Ukraine, the way he had Ramzan Kadyrov installed in Chechnya. Ukraine moving away from Russian control and towards the West was what Putin was against
AMEN!!!!!!!!!!
It’s heartbreaking to watch Zelenskiy, he looks exhausted and in a way hopeless, in pain, uncertainty, committed responsibilities for his people’s life but at the same time with a lot of courage and strength.
It was brilliant action by strong charterer leaders who has visited Ukraine recently, they have given tonnes of light of hope and support for Ukrainians and Zelenskiy, especially when they needed most.
It is terribly fascinating how majority of people even who living in Europe are strongly zombienised by conspiracy and putin’s propoganda. And some just doesn’t want to be honest and talk the truth because they feared by surrounding jackals who pretend as “friends” who spread slander about you, threatening with your family and destroy your life just because you wanted express your true feelings, that you’re not agree with their dictate and all these happening in the heart of Europe, that’s how deep those jackals freely acting… monitoring you, listening your phone calls, intimidation in your mobile, phone calls, your emails, messages, full monitoring just basic people who would want to express true feelings, talk the truth… but feared by those surrounding jackals because they want silence you because you’re not agree with their dictatorial views and dictate…
We are living in dangerously double standard, triple faces world, law isn’t working when big money speaks. The West must choose law or money and stop celling spying software to dictators and stop all these madness before this fatal cancer heat West itself… if it does all your effort and civilisation go back in history and awaits consequences like in jungle eat or be eaten …
When astrology said there will be a battle between dark and light…now clearly you can see darkness is conspiracy, lie, uneducated, corruption etc and Light represents Education Truth TRANSPARENCY Fairness Facts Empathy Intelligence Bright thinking, Wiseness and Love Freedom.
Very well said , hope for the best , prayers for Ukraine.
what a fine man Volodymyr Zelenskyy is! The Netherlands also needs someone like him. you can see the pain and empathy in his face. Good luck Ukraine! Good to see him speak out honestly about what appears to be different from what it is, Russia is weak, even weaker than expected. Good luck!
Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances – Wikipedia
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances
Russia is not weak.Wishful thinking is all you can offer these people at this time under these circumstances.
As a father I can tell you if someone took my kid that way, I’d spend the rest of my life killing as many enemies as I could. My life would end, ending the lives of others. Killing civilians during war time is how you insure you’ll have a life long enemy. I wouldn’t care if they decided to declare peace the next day I’d keep cutting them down.
100%
Do you know about mahmudia incident?
The guilty party, yes. Poootin, definitely. Innocents from the same nation? No. I understand the feeling, but what earthly good would it serve to become like them?
This man will go down in history as one of the most humble, brave, and inspiring world leaders has ever seen. We must never forget President Volodymyr Zelensky!
That’s what goebles said.. about a Austrian painter.. 😂
@Ju Chou Exept Zelensky is a decent human being
He’s an actor and a puppet don’t be so gullible
One of the reasons I have lived a safe and privileged life is because my ancestors approx 100 years ago decided Ukraine was not safe from further war, and sent my grandmother to Canada alone at the age of 11. Yet when nuclear weapons are discussed today, the very real possibility of a wider conflict shreds the feeling of safety that geography brings. The only security we posses is deterrence, which means it works to prevent nuclear conflict, until it doesn’t – at which time we get only the satisfaction of taking the bastards to hell along with us. Which is why when the Pentagon has conducts war games simulating conflict with Russia it always results in both countries escalating, always. And that is what has been happening so far. Logically, someone will have to surrender, or the final escalation is nuclear war. I think that’s why pressure is on Ukraine to win, because it is the one scenario that saves the rest of humanity.
