Recent Post
- ‘We walked 8 miles with a newborn’: US couple describes their dangerous escape from Ukraine
- ‘He has no idea what’s coming’: Biden sends message to Putin
- Amanpour: These countries could convince Putin to stop attacking Ukraine
- Ukrainian volunteer medic: ‘I’m seeing dead children’
- Zelensky: ‘We’ve hardly slept for seven nights’
82 comments
Stay strong Ukraine !
@Luke Wayne You don’t have to take sides at all. Ukraine is an independent country, and Putin had no right to launch an invasion on it.
@STEVEMOBSLAYER it’s corrupt country. Western puppet. Before him it was Russian puppet
@Biden Colluded With China Ukraine is an independent country. It is not a part of Russia. Putin does not have power over Russia, he does not control it. It is not his country to invade.
@STEVEMOBSLAYER Ukraine is part of Russia. Putin will control it by the end of the week. It’s over.
Repent to Jesus Christ
“Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord,”
Acts 3:19 NIV
D
Pray for Ukraine 🇺🇦
@TrpManne who dare try? Me and my country is not weak like UK. Also aren’t being racist towards some while crying for help 😭🤣
@Don’t Blink Kill Cams you’re on the wrong side fool. Even russian soldiers & civilians are against putins tyrant regime. Give yourself an uppercut… wake up to yourself. Id for sure dare try! Where did your comment go huh?…
There is no Ukraine you fool. It’s Russia and always has been. You are being duped by a psyop. Ukraine was formed to weaken Russia going back to Lenin. My God does anyone do any research anymore?!
@Eduardo Oliveira you need to return your 6 peso brain to the dum dum store and get the 7 peso model.
Fast and 🙏 pray
I love the Patriotic spirit of the President of Ukraine and its shows he really love his land and his people…
@Sarah Brown you’re a Christian huh?
@Christine you are Sarah Brown. Do you think we don’t get that?
Ukraine people demand a ukraine that is neutral. Not taking sides with West or East.
Russia look to bravery of Ukraine people and demand better Russia. Russia free of useless war and point less suffering.
https://youtu.be/qDn7dIsOh3Ad
@Jillionairess You get it but I don’t think it is the case.
May God bless Ukraine, Zelensky and his courageous people!
@Don’t Blink Kill Cams so because a few people are racist, therefore all Ukrainians deserve to be attacked ? That is messed up childish logic.
@Don’t Blink Kill Cams Christ? God? You mean the bible that permitted slavery?
@Romeo B. This is not going to end well for Russia. And you construing their murderous onslaught a victory is both idiotic and appalling.
@Eduardo Oliveira 🤡 you claim to be from Brazil 🇧🇷 you just proved your ignorance. Wonder if you can figure out why.
More than 250 Dutch people join the Ukrainian army ! And more will come, no one can stop us only death. proud of our people. 🇳🇱 🇺🇦
Repent to Jesus Christ
“Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord,”
Acts 3:19 NIV
J
@Curtis Paranormal i don’t take any sides . It’s stupid war.
@Ольга Галкина how must it feel to be despised by an entire globe.
surely… the russian will not stop them… they will kill them.. so prepare to go to HELL
@TampaBayEyeJay Eduardo isn’t a brazilian, just a bot. It showed itself as such when it was attempting to explain away its sloppy English. It said it speaks Spanish. Not even bright enough to know that Brazilians don’t speak Spanish.
This man is a real hero! I hope it turns out well for him and the Ukraine.
@Evan Moody Not according to the footage, photos and thousands of eyewitness reports
@Lisseth Hernandez Barrientos He’s a hero, and hes the president of Ukraine, and hes different then other world leaders.
@STEVEMOBSLAYER he is a joke … literally … he came to power because he did comedy on TV, his character was that of a ridiculous politician … and that’s what he is … he does what the United States tells him to continue doing the comedy in power… at the cost of the lives of its citizens…
Ukranians defending their land = heroes
Palestinians defending their land = terrorists
Western hypocrisy!!!
URAAAA
FREE PALESTINE
Watch more Marvel movies ..
My heart,tears and prayers are for the people of Ukraine.From the Dominican Republic.
My heart,tears and prayers are with the black people facing extra hardship from Ukranians during the conflict
The Ukraine not show love by Russia
We stand for Dominic Republic in their struggle with Russia!
https://youtu.be/GrN7eW2OSWw
Real hero and what courageous leadership he holds it in his heart for his country..stay strong Ukraine 🇺🇦
Why this https://youtu.be/FSSFgWlDbJU………..
Praying for Ukraine as well the Africans facing harsh racism and dying as well 😢😢
He’s at the same level of heroism as Tony Stark. Get a brain
God bless you President Zelensky and all that are fighting for Ukraine 🇺🇦. I pray all this ends soon. We support and love Ukrainians. 🇺🇸
I Pray for the world … Rusia included …
Don’t worry… in 6 months no one will remember this… they will already be warming you up for the 4th injection… with the new var1ant (0.00002 mortality) + e il D. Trump …..
Meanwhile inflation at 15% and you are worried about a Monopoli game… hahahahahahaha
@Lisseth Hernandez Barrientos yes. agreed
https://youtu.be/GrN7eW2OSWw
@Philip Abeyta I’ll fight Putin.
That man is a true hero. Shows you that you can never judge a person by their professions alone. A funny entertainer can also be a fierce patriot at the same time. I hope he survives this as Ukraine is going to need his strength when this is all over. Much love and respect to all Ukrainians! Support your president he is a great man! Keep him alive.
@Bee lol, yawn. Your opinion is irrelevant
@William Jones agreed! Zelensky is everything Putin tries to appear to be, a brave hero.
@Bee Putin doesn’t own the world. Any free nation can join NATO if they choose. That doesn’t justify attacking a peaceful, free nation
“you can never judge a person by their professions alone.”
This common thinking about comedians pre-supposes they’re somehow buffoons, or shallow. But the opposite is true. Comedians are among the _smartest_ of us. They see what the average person often completely overlooks in society, people, events of all kinds. They’re often our most insightful teachers, and as we often see, pretty damn good leaders.
15,168 russian soldier dead.
7,012 chechen soldiers dead.
889 belarus armed forces dead
74 russian fighter jets downed
8-9 transport planes carrying paratroopers shut down.
714 russian tanks blown up.
12,001 russian missiles downed.
14,892 russian equipment blown up.
2/3 russian ships blown up out of the water.
14,345 russian captured troops.
Recent info:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tU3srfJzJ7A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tGyZO6sHjw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9bEhTNgLVw 4:49
Now, there’s a pause. russia is reinforcing them with more troops coming from Belarus and Crimea because the first and second wave of russian troops got destroyed.
Information below will help you understand more what the hell is going on. This information will be updated when brand new information comes in. No russian ships have been blown up yet but the option to blow them out of the water are coming. I’m always neutral. Please stay safe on both sides. putin, you need to be JAILED FOR LIFE.
F the peace talk. It’s BS. putin wants his dead soldiers back without giving them back to their families.
putin wants to blame Ukraine that those dead russian soldiers are captured and not dead.
NO PEACE TALK. IF PEACE TALK IS ACCEPTED.. russia WILL TAKE ALL OCCUPIED TERRITORIES AND ANNEXED IT.
UPDATE:
Accurate information below, of troops, the 2014 invasion, what’s happening in the background and new objectives.
1. Donbas Region -Russia “putin” wants to annex this one next to continue the land bridge to Crimea because they never got to do this on their first assault due to Ukrainians fighting back. After pushing them back the so called rebels “LITTLE GREEN MEN – I DON’T KNOW WHO THEY ARE” putin said, Ukrainians started attacking Crimea and at the same time the Donbas region. The Ukrainians directed their attack mostly in the Donbas region due to being a industrial hub of the country.. they almost got it back but russia “putin” interfered and the same went to Crimea. It’s never about the invasion, NATO, or whatever reason(s) putin uses.. it’s outside of the picture and you need to understand this monster in a way you never done before. You don’t play the chess-board even when you’re a pawn! You play the game in order for you to be part of it but this does not mean your actually there playing it. You’re dealing with putin that keeps taking because you keep giving by losing.
2. russia wants to connect the Donbas region to Crimea “taking over all warm water ports that Ukraine has” all the way to Moldova. The thing about this is.. the main focus will be the Capital of Ukraine but the main target is The land bridge. But if russia “putin” see a window within the scopes of multi formation attack.. then Donbas will connect all the way to Poland/Baltic States to land-bridge kaliningrand “a Belarus gateway.”
3. putin isn’t stupid to invade the entire country “he can do this” but he won’t be able to hold it together for a very long time. That’s currently the information we got from my Russian military friends in “Mother Russia” aka Belarus, Donbas region, and Crimea.
4. U.K. Hacked and shut down. Ukraine hacked and shut down several days ago. Canada hacked and shut down earlier today. Who’s next!
5. Two Georgian states – Information not available.
NEW NATO FORMATION:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9rfWFLgYCg
VERY INFORMATIVE INFORMATION 02/19/2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQdIiLt-4iI
Predicted with new INFO
https://www.yahoo.com/news/putin-may-launch-invasion-of-ukraine-in-donbas-region-analysts-say-230334521.html
Recap History:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nK-yJD_fAtk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRTakARMODE
THE MAIN OBJECTIVE AND EVERYTHING ELSE MANIPULATION:
1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGaa2sSoDgg&t=334s
2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axEiFZURXaM
Current situation now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omz0od9fP_U
Current map 3/1/2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNRgWtV2knc
Events:
1992 Barcelona Olympics: Invasion of Moldova.
2008 Beijing Olympics: Invasion of Georgia.
2014 Sochi Winter Olympics: Invasion of Ukraine.
2022 Beijing Olympics: Current Actions “Pending” but imminent.
——————————————————————————————————————-
Here’s the problem with your statement comrade. If U.S. was part of the USSR and it became like Ukraine “okay.” You have a lot of russians living in the U.S. So what you’re saying is putin thinks he cane invade it because the government think very different than his and that everyone in it or most of the people in U.S. are russian.. so putin wants to “MERGE” both country and he becomes dictator in both countries for life. Is this what you said here MF? because I think you need to fraking wake up. This is not 1945 and shi t, it’s actually 2022 in the 21st century.
AGAIN, THE PURPOSE OF THIS SHI T IS TO PREPARE FOR WAR IN THE FUTURE/ troops readiness and equipment staging are key principle for future conflict and at the same time.. looking at opportunities and vulnerabilities and how others would respond. And at the same time… look and read below:
After placing 198k troops on your border.. what do you expect huh? You have to learn to think magical my friend like fairies.
So putin doesn’t want Ukraine to join NATO but it wants it to join the Russian block. What the F? Well, F putin. UKRAINE FOR NATO/EU.
How can you give respect to the person who invaded his neighbor for his gain only? Don’t join NATO because I will put another Belarus dictator near you and you will join my alliance instead like that gas prices act in neighboring kazakhstan. MF is a made up hype to make things look real and for putin’s army to march with their chest up lol
And the Belarus event was to test the outcome of the invasion “PEOPLE” how Poland would respond, how much military can be prepared on that area when it’s happening, what’s the focus point and how it would be overwhelmed. These are in-placed to see the reaction on multiple location points in real time after the decision has been made.
NOTE:
Here’s the best part of this story!
putin INVADED Ukraine’s Crimea region because under that “OCEAN” there’s a very old and the biggest pyramid in the entire world under that ocean floor. Plus putin’s palace 2 is in Ukraine Crimea Peninsula. The so called “WARM WATER PORT” for it’s navies. Everything is starting to make sense now at least to me. This guy has specific objectives.. This is like playing chess but you have to not play it in order for you to win. So you let putin win by not letting him win. But what the “WEST” is doing.. preparing like chess, each time putin moves.. they counter that move! For me.. that’s not bad but if you look very closely.. you will understand all of these MFs objectives. Solution: Stop playing the guy’s game and actually get multiple things moving before he moves that PAWN AGAIN…
IT’S BETTER TO FIGHT AND DIE RATHER THAN BE A COWARD AND LET PUTIN JUST INVADE. WHAT ARE YOU STUPID OR SOMETHING?
XLTF65
Such a hero..Such a brave man..love and respect from Australia.
https://youtu.be/GrN7eW2OSWw
Brave?hero?why?he’s privileged he’s not a poor 18 year old on the front line he’s sipping champagne, He’s not a brave king leading his army in battle.
@Jamestib kirk He IS a hero. He’s choosing to stay in the country, to help his citizens, and fight for them. He’s helped his country alot, and he’s going to keep doing it. He’s not a coward, unlike lots of world leaders.
Most definitely, NATO should help Ukraine to enforce a “no fly” zone over their territory. I know they are not part of NATO but they are a democracy and all independant states that call themselves a democracy should provide such support. It is the right thing to do. It is the least we could do. Give Ukraine this chance and help turn back Russia. Ukraine cannot do this alone.
Glory to Ukraine, Heart goes out to the people there.
Ukrainian police are only allowing white Ukrainians to leave the country they wont allow the africans and indians to board the trains. Ukraine is ran by racists . They earned what they get . Zelensky has no control over his own government. Why are african students being left at the border for days with no food or assistance?
I wonder how the Ukrainians feel when they hear Trump saying that Putin is a genius and Fox News Tucker Carlson supporting the invasion. How do these victims feel about Americans applauding their death and destruction of their cities.
@Daniel Guich calm down grinch.
Why are Men 18 to 60 required to stay, they all must fight, racial discrimination is unfair but right now they are in the middle of a war for there country against one of the strongest superpowers. I understand that IF what you said is true is unfair, but right now there survival is not determined by how racist they are, foreign countries have different rules, you don’t have to like them, but we know that whatever they do they fought with more bravery than the Russians will ever gain.
@richelieu tartempion that would be the only way Russia wins. Zelensky is a winner. I thought u Trumpers like winners. But i know you Trumpers like presidents that are Putin’s a$# kissers. Thats all trump did through out his presidency.
Praying for all of 🇺🇦, stay safe President Zelenskyy
I am praying that things turn out well for President Zelensky and his people no matter what the outcome is in terms of this war! Still hope the Russian military will withdraw!
@Puro I’ll pray for you.
Wonder if the Sputnik vaccine made Putin crazy…
Praying for Ukraine as well the Africans and Arabs facing harsh racism and dying as well 😢😢
@DROSS SPORTS, GAMES & COMEDYPoor thing he probably doesn’t live in the same world than we do There is millions of books and testemonies through the ages how God answered prayers. As well as youtube videos. If you look yourself you will find don’t listen to them their hate make them blind!!
So You are supporting ukrainian nazism?
Zelenskyy is a real leader . He is the soul of the Ukrain and of people around the world. Please don’t let him down
Freedom is priceless
Stay strong, Ukraine. Bless Zelenskiy and his brave people. Sending love from Germany.
I wonder how the Ukrainians feel when they hear Trump saying that Putin is a genius and Fox News Tucker Carlson supporting the invasion. How do these victims feel about Americans applauding their death and destruction of their cities.
I wonder how people in Ukraine will feel knowing Biden dumped trumps sanctions on Russia which allowed Putin to attack and all because he didn’t want to upset AOC and stay energy independent like under trump.I wonder how they feel knowing Biden is still purchasing250 k barrels of Russia oil today and every day keeping the money flowing for putins war ,joe still no plans to produce our own crude oil again. I wonder how they feel knowing Joe biden blackmailed their president with a billion dollar loan making them fire their prosecutor to protect hunter Biden on the board of a criminal Ukraine company. As far as trump I’m sure they would agree Putin is smart and they would also agree if trump was President this war wouldn’t have happened
My heart felt condolences to the persons who lost their lives my prayers remain with ukrain and all Ukrainians I admire the braveness of their president glory to ukrain
https://youtu.be/AGY6fHodcUY
I’ve been restless myself after stressing out how Ukraine is going through this and can’t imagine how much sacrifices Zelesnkey has done so far for his motherland.
YOU UKRAINIANS ARE SUCH COURAGEOUS PEOPLE AND YOU NEED TO KNOW THAT! 💙💛
I even decided to study Ukrainian today just to show support for all Ukrainians as I’m disgusted on how Putin is destroying both countries.
*I’m watching this as I’m walking to the store in sunny weather from Arizona!* 🌞🌴🌵
Praying for everyone affected in this war and for the journalists risking their lives to bring updates to us. Please take care 😞