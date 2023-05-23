43 comments

  1. Therefore to summarize; “If” Ukraine had received the Artillery and Air Defense they so desperately needed months ago, countless lives could have been saved…
    Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦

  2. War is too damn expensive. It is time for good people of the world (who can still vote) to stop playing around and put a 500%+ tariff on ALL dictatorships and theocracies. Free trade should only be with free people. All democracies must join together in a free-trade union to finally make all governments accountable to their people by taking the profit out of oppression. Discounts can be given to encourage improvements, but we must be consistent. Domestic tax reductions and rebates will make this tariff cost the consumer nothing. In fact, this would eventually make all countries more prosperous as well as peaceful. No excuse not to start now.

    2. Wonderful idea but there is a risk of autocratic states bonding and doing trade together and getting more repressive to their people.

  3. All it takes is one brave Russian soldier to ” do the right thing ” and stop the little madman and his war .

    3. Some Americans should set aside their arrogance and self-righteousness long enough to fix the problems in their own country, before telling other countries how to fix theirs. How did we become the know-it-alls of the world?

    3. @Glinton Gordon Has the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army been liquidated? Zaluzhny disappeared from radar after strike on Ukrainian army headquarters

  5. Someone in Russia will make the decision to end this war by ending one man. The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the one.

    1. We can only hope, but sadly zelensky is always away on a begging run so it’ll be tricky for a Russian to end that one pathetic little boy

  6. Putin wanted the war Putin started this war and let Ukraine finish this war and hopefully Putin with it and we should support Ukraine in winning this war not putting limitations on Ukraine. Remember we begged Putin not to start the war but he blew us off.

    1. Richard we are slowly boiling the frog, because he could make irrational moves. That’s a humanitarian tragedy and a sad reality in world with nukes.

  10. The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Russians under videos about the atrocities committed against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Ukrainians than the war itself.
    We somehow got used to the war, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
    Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
    Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.

    Negotiating with russia is like negotiating with еbоІа vіrus. That’s why any реасе agreement without a fuІІ victory for Ukrаіne is nothing but a temporary cеаsefire.

    1. I’m old enough to remember the “Cold War”, we had to practice hunkering down under our desks.

  11. When your country is in a war and you speak against your government, you are directly or indirectly working for the enemy, i.e. against your country. That’s another bad side of the war.

  14. Its insane, how Russia can think they are not a traget. This should of been happening from day one.

  16. That was a huge mistake not to give UA all the weapons they needed already before the bigger invasion. Sad.

  17. Thank you for your coverage, more please
    🇬🇧🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦🇪🇺

