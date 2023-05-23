Cannes Film Festival 2023: The stand-out films and stars this year

CNN's Laila Harrak speaks with Scott Roxborough, European Bureau Chief at The Hollywood Reporter, about the highlights of this year's Cannes Film Festival, including the films that have everyone talking and the stars that are stirring up controversy. #CNN #News
22 comments
Thank you Jordan Neely for staying out of trouble
What happened to selecting competing films on merit? Selecting films on the idea of creating parity is the equivalent of giving out trophies for competing at school sports day. Demeans the purpose.
What’s the pam dah prize?
So like whats the controversy when johnny clearly was abused and proved it in court???
Johnny was found innocent he might not be completely Innocent but he won the court case and he’s a damn good actor
What are you implying he’s guilty of?
Would like to see another Pirates of the Caribbean with Jack Sparrow
I heard that new, reimagined Indiana Jones movie has the best rotten tomatoes score of any of them!
*worst
I love me some Johnny Depp!!!
I think Laila is looking sweet.
Love My Johnny!!! Survivors Support!!! 💜💜💜
I don’t think anybody has turned against Johnny Depp except Amber Heard. The only thing tabloid is this reporting.
What major role did Proctor n Gamble play in the 2020 election ? What was their involvement with Dominion ?
from a best face incomparable childish face ,to worst face they have made from medicines mine..my natural face has been snatched .after all this harrassment rules and exploitation rules
There’s no controversy with Johnny Depp ! Wish him the best!!
What controversy? It was proven in court that amber heard was lying.
There is No controversy with depp. Let’s support male survivors too.
It is surely very dangerous when an accusation alone can result in a person being blackballed. In a free society, accusations need to be tried for their efficacy before irreversable consequences accrue to the acused. Otherwise our legal presumption of innocense is meaningless.
There is No controversy with depp. Let’s support male survivors too. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Controversy? Maybe they need to focus on their own boss (Warner bros)
Who chose to release a movie w/ezra Miller & shelving Batgirl with NO Controversy.
Or aquaman (will they scrub Turd out?)
I’m watching the Depp movie to show my support