TOPICS:
October 12, 2019

 

Fmr. FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi reacts to the news that the Feds are investigating Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Aired on 10/11/19.
73 Comments on "Frank Figuliuzzi: Rudy Giuliani Just Threw Trump Under The Bus | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Ilia Smirnoff | October 12, 2019 at 3:54 AM | Reply

    Can two people simultaneously throw each other under the bus?

  2. SaiiBoost | October 12, 2019 at 4:00 AM | Reply

    REKT. Inb4 Trump never met Giuliani in his entire existence.

  3. Kurodraco Valladares | October 12, 2019 at 4:03 AM | Reply

    Well he did said that at the end he would be the hero so he might be the Snape of the history

  4. EL GUAPO | October 12, 2019 at 4:13 AM | Reply

    No collusion…ok ok ….COLUSION!

  5. Dozo G | October 12, 2019 at 4:29 AM | Reply

    I am losing track of the whole bus accident. Who is driving, who got tickets, who is inside and who are under ??

    Only the best buses.

  6. 1Me | October 12, 2019 at 4:29 AM | Reply

    Maybe they are driving their buses head on into each other. Let’s all just watch 🙂

  7. Pearl Mitch. | October 12, 2019 at 4:37 AM | Reply

    Trump is starting to distance himself from Rudy, just like he did with Cohen! Imagine if Rudy now turns on trump!!!!!!

    • Michael Pondo | October 12, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      Bitchc connel will turn next because nobody in their right mind would go. Down for trump except maybe stormy daniels. Ha. Ha. Ha. !!!! Get real america this liece of crap has disgraced our country.

    • Swirvin' Birds | October 12, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      @Kip McEwen Rudy is his personal lawyer and is not a member of the US government nor does he have the security clearances to conduct US government business.

  8. Claudy TheArtist | October 12, 2019 at 4:37 AM | Reply

    Like the MAGA Rally chants…
    LOCK THEM UP

    • Mike Hunt | October 12, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      Gabe Dudley you need to get a job man you’re on cnn and MSNBC videos using these childish insults simply because you can’t admit you’re wrong and don’t know how to stop being ignorant.

    • yellow dog | October 12, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

      @Gabe Dudley …why would I vote for irrelevant Hillary?… are you hoping trump will win the popular vote THIS time?… keep on drinking the kkkoolaid inbreeder…

    • mrhicks73 | October 12, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      Gabe Dudley you going for the child molester look

  9. ghetso girl | October 12, 2019 at 4:37 AM | Reply

    It sure is getting to be hazardous driving a bus these days in Washington, leads to post traumatic stress syndrome

  10. Mark Watney | October 12, 2019 at 4:45 AM | Reply

    this is glorious, watching this shitshow of the trump administration go down in flames.

    • kellypaws | October 12, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      @thersten Amoral? I’m not sure. Trump is probably amoral, through whatever dissociative psychological condition it is he suffers from. The rest know they’re corrupt shitsters.

    • TheVeryhumble | October 12, 2019 at 10:34 AM | Reply

      I love it. Watching from Europe. But scared that the impeachment and removal are a political decision

    • Sherrie Nale | October 12, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

      @TheVeryhumble I feel like removing him would be a national security issue…His mental capacity is surely lacking,the only thing I see is a vindictive corrupt bully…And that’s my ” nice language”…have a good day)))

    • Patchwork Girl | October 12, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      @TheVeryhumble The Senate is the problem. He’s entitled to a Senate trial. And the corrupt GOP owns it. Those Bible belt (!) states who think Trump’s “The Chosen One” will still vote him and those pandering senators in. We are not out of the woods yet.

  11. M. Rizzy | October 12, 2019 at 4:48 AM | Reply

    I’d like to see Rudy’s financial records to see the amount of money he’s been making off of all of this. I bet he was being paid handsomely.

    • Dennis Jefferis | October 12, 2019 at 8:43 AM | Reply

      @Clarky Gaming so much to keep track of…… I forget how deep the coruption runs. I think there was a trump airlines too. BANKRUPT!

    • Shane Brannon | October 12, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

      Not handsomely enough. Have you SEEN the man?

    • Some Person | October 12, 2019 at 9:59 AM | Reply

      @Buck Browning you obviously think Hillary withheld her financial documents like Trump did, she actually let the world go through her finances. Guess what, your alleged payment doesn’t exist, nor do any payments to the 11 others who also approved the deal *for the department of energy* who manages the nuclear materials in the US. Hillary was State Department, not Department of Energy like who would control the approval of Urainium One…

    • Enough for E | October 12, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Then you’ll be pleased to know the reporting is that he was being paid by 2 LLC’s one named Fraud Guaranteed the other Mafia something…they’re already pulling Rudy’s finances cause he isn’t on the tax payers dime nor employed by the government. He’s running around in Europe like he’s a government employee and he’s totally NOT.

  12. John Payne | October 12, 2019 at 5:10 AM | Reply

    Cohen’s wondering why they just moved bunk beds in his cell !

  13. J Groovy | October 12, 2019 at 5:33 AM | Reply

    They’re trying to throw each other under the short bus.

  14. Patrick Kennedy | October 12, 2019 at 5:49 AM | Reply

    Oh, cofveve…who is Rudy? Never met him, just sat in a meeting with him once. He’s like a coffee boy to me.

  15. Rob Haitch | October 12, 2019 at 5:49 AM | Reply

    The bus no longer touches the road, it has so many Trumpeteers under it.

  16. Mats K | October 12, 2019 at 5:59 AM | Reply

    Two old criminals standing in the middle of the street, wrestling to throw the other under the bus. I kind of like that picture.

  17. Individual-1 Prison Bound | October 12, 2019 at 6:48 AM | Reply

    Knowing that Rudy is the best Trump can afford is heart warming

  18. Ted Zeiller | October 12, 2019 at 7:00 AM | Reply

    Who’s this Rudy guy? I never met him. Heard he’s perfect tho. No quid pro quo, no collusion , witch hunt , Peter struck , Hillary, wall…..

  19. LiveTheWild | October 12, 2019 at 7:21 AM | Reply

    Jesus, how high off the ground is this bus? There’s like 15 people under it already.

  20. Nexu Jin | October 12, 2019 at 8:02 AM | Reply

    American prisons could use more wealthy old white male population.

    • Stormfire962 #IMASTARCITIZEN | October 12, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

      Prison is OK provided all their assets are frozen and then they are faced with many lawsuits for the people that they insulted embarrassed and did whatever it took to ruin them. When Trump is out of office he is going to be faced with so many lawsuits he is going to be stuck in court for so long that he will go bankrupt. Plus, his name will be sticken from wherever it appears because no one will ever want to associate themselves with him.

    • T Allen | October 12, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      Yeah; but commissary prices will go up. Soap will be $50.00 a bar. Royal Crown even higher.

    • blue03r6 | October 12, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      That’s who should be there the most. Busting people with an ounce of pot etc is ridiculous

    • John Doe | October 12, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      They just end up killing themselves.

