Trump Calls Rally-Goers ‘Incredible Patriots’ – The Day That Was | MSNBC

July 20, 2019

 

President Trump distanced himself from the racist “send her back” chants from his rally Wednesday, but then Friday proceeded to defend the rally-goers, calling them patriotic.
Trump calls rally-goers ‘patriots’ – The Day That Was | MSNBC

56 Comments on "Trump Calls Rally-Goers ‘Incredible Patriots’ – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Bon Scott | July 20, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Anyone who has a parent that was arrested at a klan rally, should not be eligible to be the president of america.

  2. DreToo Dope | July 20, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Congresswoman Omar is lucky to be where she is????🤔 No Donny YOU are lucky to be where YOU are instead of not in a orange jumpsuit sir.. but u will be eventually no doubt

  3. Joshua R | July 20, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    They don’t even know what a patriot is if they think that a patriot isn’t supposed to question their government

  4. Keisha Jones | July 20, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    There was a time when being a flip flopper was not a good thing at all. Trump is a flip flopper 2 faced liar

    • Don Williams | July 20, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      Keisha Jones Yet he’s helping blacks more than your beloved Kenyan ever did.

    • Healthcare Matters | July 20, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      You fell for their race baiting trap. The “somebody did something squad” cries racist if anybody disagrees with them, supports sharia law, open borders, and hamas.

    • TrumpTrain202 | July 20, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      But the Democrats in Congress didn’t flip flop when they said that there was no border crisis?

  5. Thierry Mercadier | July 20, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Never in the history of the west has a “so called leader” created such mayhem and hatred !!!! The world is watching America with disgust!! Americans get a grip of yourselves and vote that mad evil man out in 2020, PLEASE !!!!

    • enigmaticmisfit | July 20, 2019 at 12:38 PM | Reply

      One of the problems is, Trump and his supporters really don’t care what the rest of the world thinks. They are narrow minded, brain washed bigots.

  6. Richard Alexander | July 20, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Flip-flop, flip-flop, flip-flop…what an incredible weakling racist. The new George Wallace.

    • Charlie Short | July 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      He is the real Kitty Kat in chief. No backbone all talk no sense, integrity, humility, character, honor, or civility. The President for a select group.

    • Jules Gilberto | July 20, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Trump, the orange George Wallace , for that matter.

    • KentBalzer | July 20, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      George Wallace was a Democrat. All slave owners were Democrat. The KKK is Democrat. Segregation was implemented by a Democrat. Every major war was launched by Democrats. At least Trump is not a Democrat. I thank God for that.

  7. Memento Mori | July 20, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Is Agent Orange trying to redefine what “patriot” means?

    • Healthcare Matters | July 20, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      You fell for their race baiting trap. The “somebody did something squad” cries racist if anybody disagrees with them, supports sharia law, open borders, and hamas.

    • Goddess Wisdom TV | July 20, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      Healthcare Matters who raised you? The nerve to have healthcare matters as your name. Puh lease! If you support this clown of a man then healthcare clearly doesn’t matter to you.

    • American Marine | July 20, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Agent mad man Trump

    • NPC#8675309 | July 20, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      All about skin color for demokkkrats…

  8. Idylchatter | July 20, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Trump is lucky to be where he is instead of prison where he belongs.

  9. Susan Stiles | July 20, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    In the early 90s I was often told to go home. Young white mother. Don’t you have kids? You should be at home.
    Anyone who knows me knows I am a feminist. I love men but I don’t like it when they tell me I can’t.
    If my brothers can, my sons, my husband…, I can.
    First mistake was teaching me to read. Second mistake was sending me to school. I was taught to stand. Don’t tell me to sit. It will only make me stand taller.
    Thanks Mom

  10. unclepatrick2 | July 20, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Wednesday, he does nothing to stop the chants. Thursday , he claims he tried to stop the Chants. Today he cheering the people at the rally for doing the Chants.
    Did I miss any flip flops?

    • Thierry Mercadier | July 20, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      unclepatrick2 I think you got it all ….. it would be funny if not that dangerous !!!

    • KCohere33 | July 20, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      I knew he wasn’t upset about the chanting. His people urged him to act like he was, but he couldn’t keep it up for one day.

  11. Suzy Q | July 20, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    “I didn’t say that, they did!” – Trump throwing his own supporters under the bus. First he laughed and called them “dumb enough to believe anything I say.”, now he’s blaming them, saying, “I disagree with [the chants], by the way. But it was quite a chant, and I felt a little bit badly about it.”

    When asked why he didn’t stop the chanting, he said, “I did, and I started speaking very quickly.”, which is a lie; he paused his speech as they chanted “send her back” at least 15 times. If he felt so badly about it, he should have stopped them after the first round. That’s how a responsible adult would have handled the situation, unfortunately, Trump is an irresponsible, dangerous, childish, lying, racist, who instead, blamed his own supporters.

    • Idylchatter | July 20, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      But but but Linseed Graham did say this. Senator Lindsay Graham prior to castration: “He’s a race baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party, he doesn’t represent the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for.”

  12. Melissa Archibald | July 20, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Meanwhile the people who are fighting for equal rights for everyone he says hates this country.

    • KentBalzer | July 20, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      The Democrats are fighting for the rights of foreign invaders and wealthy corporate donors. Trump is fighting for the rights of every working class American to have freedom and prosperity. That’s nothing new since all slave owners were Democrats who started the Civil War because Republican Abe Lincoln was elected to end slavery. Some things never change.

    • KCohere33 | July 20, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      KentBalzer You have that completely backwards my friend. Completely backwards.

    • collab. rec | July 20, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      KentBalzer man you trolls have hypocrisy nailed! “Dems fight for corporate donors” huh?
      Then why is Ilhan Omar endlessly vilified for speaking out against Aipak?
      Get your story right stoolie 👎

    • P A | July 20, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      KentBalzer bye bye Russian moron

  13. Flying Filipino | July 20, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Trump often forgets what he said 10 minutes ago, so why would we expect him to remember what he said yesterday?

    • andyray9 | July 20, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Jabba the Trump didn’t forget, he just doesn’t care. I know it can be hard to believe, but he and his minions will get much worse.

  14. Philosopher of Nonsense | July 20, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    *”Patriotism is when love of your own people comes first; nationalism is when hate for people other than your own comes first.”* –Charles de Gaulle

    • ʝǟƈӄ ֆȶɛʄǟռ | July 20, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Yeah, I’m sure all those cruise missiles he fired into Russian occupied Syria after his election was meant to throw us all off…

    • Puppets & Traitors | July 20, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      That’s right does trolls aren’t Patriots.

    • Richard Alexander | July 20, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @KentBalzer No treason is when the president is willing accept help getting elected from the Russians in exchange for lifting sanctions, and staying out of Russia’s way in Ukraine, the middle east, and South America.

    • President of the Virgin Islands | July 20, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @KentBalzer Anybody who supports the Russian puppet is a traitor, anyone who is against Trump is a patriot.

  15. kulhuk 7 | July 20, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    GOP has put America on a self-destruct mode.

  16. Monitors of Decorum & Decency | July 20, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    King Toilet Tweets is sticking to his typical antics, as always… No, those MAGAts were not/ are not being “Incredible Patriots.”
    That is so gross!
    They are getting closer, and closer, to resembling the SA, though… what a curious time, to be alive… smh

  17. Roderick Billings | July 20, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Trump’s MAGA zealots = American patriots? I don’t think so.

  18. Pat Orsban | July 20, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Ungrateful bitchs who rose to the top using their America privilege.

  19. brian lucas | July 20, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Aldrin and Collins looked like they’d rather be in Space than in the Oval Office…

  20. David J | July 20, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Nadia Murad : ” ISIS killed my mother and my six brothers.”
    Trump: ” So where are they?”
    Nadia Murad: ” In a mass grave in Sinjar, because they’re dead, like I said.”
    Trump: ” Oh really, so how are they doing?”

