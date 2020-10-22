11 Persons Arrested after Incident with Police – October 22 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
The two internet companies should be held accountable for real…they can do better
True that
Just be professional.and speak to the citizens with rispect. .also the citizens rispect the Law men.just live as one I unity and unity is strength so together we stand devided.we will and must fall let’s be serious and be merciful to each other put away ignorance..
Respect😓😓😓😓
@Õdeåñ Spãrtâ it’s spelled rispect , can’t you see her comment was passionate..😂😂
@Red Pill knowledge 😂😂😂😂😂😂
I dont believe in police beeting people.that’s wrong.and people should have right to sue them.
And people must go but law. Why fighting off the police and resisting arrest. If you in yourself that you are right and you have nothing to fear.. Go with the police and stop resisting. And people must stop interfere with police work. That is always why this country crime rate so high. Because the citizens hiding the criminals.
@Mathew Owens so true
Why they want to kill of the senior?
Ans:because they dont want to pay out pension money to them so they will get rid of them.
Conclusions:all who want them dead not going to get old hope not.
Oh reactive as oppose to proactive good governance.
These ppl are so unruly,they have no respect for authority,sad.
There are too many people in certain communities that display hooliganism and expected to be treated with respect/kids gloves. Here in America a lot of them would have found their faces in the asphalt/concrete or shot
Correction on this news about the cave valley incident. Am from cave valley and this didn’t happen in cave valley but the police are from cave valley Police station which policed over 30 districts within the cave valley ,John Reid Cascade, Mount Maria, Aboukir, and Mckenzie area.
Great 👍 job JCF….lock dem up… damn disgusting….
What a set of unruly people smh.
Hope you got all of them. Rude & disrespectful. Send them a message that you will not tolerate indiscipline. Just be sure you do not override people’s rights by disadvantaging them. Stay in the law.
Lock dem up
Glad police taking action against lawless mobs!
Unruly set very out of order have no respect for law and order hope the judge deal with them harshly
I love Jamaica 🇯🇲
Make sure say when unno clear the path a little, you all remember to go fix the bridge….
Yes officer lock them up the law is the law greetings from grenada 🇬🇩 ppl