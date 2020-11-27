3 Shot 2 Fatally in Negril, Jamaica – November 27 2020

November 27, 2020

 

Trusted News
28 Comments on "3 Shot 2 Fatally in Negril, Jamaica – November 27 2020"

  1. tykoon milli | November 27, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    The pnp is in full campaign mode, what the hell more the government can do to stop these senseless criminals? I guess if the pnp was in power no one in Jamaica will die? It is full time the both political parties stop politicize Jamaica crime problem…

  2. vybz Kirtnell | November 27, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    We need our gun licence to be easier for decent working citizens

    • Mathew Owens | November 27, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

      Every good law a Biden citizens
      Should have there licences
      Once they have the criteria. And FLA
      NEED TO SET A EASIER EXAM.. AND STOP FAIL PEOPLE.. BECAUSE THE GUNMAN AND GUN WOMAN DO NOR HAVE TO PASS A EXAM TO CARRY A GUN..

    • Jay Gee | November 27, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      That will never happen

  3. Michael Humphrey | November 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    Well I guess the pandemic isn’t doing a good enough job in keeping the criminals in check.

  4. Donet Russell | November 27, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    Please remember mr Jackson when your party was in power, your Minister of security said that it only can be done with devine intervention .that is why I stay away from politics because when a party is out of power they have all the answers and when they are in they don’t know how to solve the problems in the country.

    • ashwain thobourne | November 27, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      This is a comment of someone who sees the bigger picture. I pray Jamaicans can get your reasoning ability only then a small step can be made to progress

    • CRC_G-Park | November 27, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

      @Donnet Russell! So what’s your point in reacting to Mr. Jackson?. Why are you then responding like he does not have a right to his opinion and sayings like you do?. Let me educate you, and many who thinks like you. The opposition is there to oppose when they see it fit do so, that the people of the country can be aware of the doings by the Government of a country. As Jamaicans unno TALK to much without creditable reasoning, and substance.

    • Jo Mark | November 27, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      So very true

  5. Dean Daley | November 27, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    I feel like crying, whenever I see my ppl suffering at the hands of crime… I want to cry so bad!

  6. Horace Napier | November 27, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    Sweet talk ca help with crime prayer ca help crime

  7. Daymion Newsome | November 27, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    We need guns for the good citizens too much bad people with guns. When good citizens have guns the thieves will think twice to carry out their criminal actions.

  8. Jill's Sandwiches | November 27, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    Jah know. I used to live in Negril

  9. Terrance Charles | November 27, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Hell on earth. Every day someone dead .

  10. Sheron Bernard | November 27, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    Cov 19 it ruff mydear you dont want to go no where o lord

  11. Rosemarie Elliston | November 27, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    If my people will humble themselves, and turn from their evil ways, then I will hear from heaven and heal there land…,until Jamaica repent we will never have peace. Mothers band you belly and bald. Prime minister cant anything, it’s we the people to seek the face and mercy of God, GOD will save us.

  12. shazza Leen | November 27, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    A hope they get caught and pay back the cost for the good that they take. Don’t send them to prison to let them party. It seems like Jamaica is getting worsen by criminal. Everyone have to help and fight crime.
    It very saddened

  13. Alcyon Lee | November 27, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    Now why politicized this tragedy…why you all no come together to find a solution. We all are Jamaicans.

  14. shane rangers | November 27, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    The government need to step up the crime plan and deal with the killers in a wicked way too much killing and robbing going on.

  15. shane rangers | November 27, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    All the banks need to have a metal detector that anyone coming in with gun will be stopped at the door.

  16. HkJORDAN6 YT | November 27, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Oh my god that’s crazy

  17. Charmaine Mcleo | November 27, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    IT IS A DAM SHAME,WITH ALL OF THIS PANDEMIC ,THEY ARE STILL killing ppl🤦🏻‍♀️

  18. Allison Clark | November 27, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    The money them use for election could more than fix the Hospital

  19. Zane- Camille Shields | November 27, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    Some persons can know you just by hearing your voice so some person’s mask won’t help.

  20. Alvasmith Ewen | November 27, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

    So true mr Jackson him silent From him win him naa do ntn fi protect ppl

