3 Shot 2 Fatally in Negril, Jamaica – November 27 2020

The pnp is in full campaign mode, what the hell more the government can do to stop these senseless criminals? I guess if the pnp was in power no one in Jamaica will die? It is full time the both political parties stop politicize Jamaica crime problem…
We need our gun licence to be easier for decent working citizens
Every good law a Biden citizens
Should have there licences
Once they have the criteria. And FLA
NEED TO SET A EASIER EXAM.. AND STOP FAIL PEOPLE.. BECAUSE THE GUNMAN AND GUN WOMAN DO NOR HAVE TO PASS A EXAM TO CARRY A GUN..
That will never happen
Well I guess the pandemic isn’t doing a good enough job in keeping the criminals in check.
Please remember mr Jackson when your party was in power, your Minister of security said that it only can be done with devine intervention .that is why I stay away from politics because when a party is out of power they have all the answers and when they are in they don’t know how to solve the problems in the country.
This is a comment of someone who sees the bigger picture. I pray Jamaicans can get your reasoning ability only then a small step can be made to progress
@Donnet Russell! So what’s your point in reacting to Mr. Jackson?. Why are you then responding like he does not have a right to his opinion and sayings like you do?. Let me educate you, and many who thinks like you. The opposition is there to oppose when they see it fit do so, that the people of the country can be aware of the doings by the Government of a country. As Jamaicans unno TALK to much without creditable reasoning, and substance.
So very true
I feel like crying, whenever I see my ppl suffering at the hands of crime… I want to cry so bad!
I just cried
Sweet talk ca help with crime prayer ca help crime
We need guns for the good citizens too much bad people with guns. When good citizens have guns the thieves will think twice to carry out their criminal actions.
You are talking crazy. Who is good people, you know who is good people? Go a America with those kind of talk. We need to get the guns out of all hands, first start with the illegal guns, then the so called good people.
Tru
Jah know. I used to live in Negril
Hell on earth. Every day someone dead .
Cov 19 it ruff mydear you dont want to go no where o lord
If my people will humble themselves, and turn from their evil ways, then I will hear from heaven and heal there land…,until Jamaica repent we will never have peace. Mothers band you belly and bald. Prime minister cant anything, it’s we the people to seek the face and mercy of God, GOD will save us.
A hope they get caught and pay back the cost for the good that they take. Don’t send them to prison to let them party. It seems like Jamaica is getting worsen by criminal. Everyone have to help and fight crime.
It very saddened
Now why politicized this tragedy…why you all no come together to find a solution. We all are Jamaicans.
The government need to step up the crime plan and deal with the killers in a wicked way too much killing and robbing going on.
All the banks need to have a metal detector that anyone coming in with gun will be stopped at the door.
Oh my god that’s crazy
IT IS A DAM SHAME,WITH ALL OF THIS PANDEMIC ,THEY ARE STILL killing ppl🤦🏻♀️
The money them use for election could more than fix the Hospital
Some persons can know you just by hearing your voice so some person’s mask won’t help.
So true mr Jackson him silent From him win him naa do ntn fi protect ppl