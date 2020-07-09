4 things to know about the tell-all-book by President Trump’s niece | USA TODAY

President Trump's niece, Mary Trump, will release her tell-all-book on July 14. Here are some of the most notable excerpts.
RELATED:
Few families read as uniquely miserable as the Trump family as it is portrayed by Mary Trump, niece of President Donald Trump, in her new memoir, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” (out Tuesday, July 14).
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Nice
Wow
Every family have their secrets and that is exactly where they should remain SECRET. Shame 🇺🇸
there are no secrets. No where. we may think we can cover things up but they leak out. Secrets affect people – one can see the secrets of the grandparents and parents and the society in which they grew up in their offspring. You can see the secret of alcoholism and drug use in the way addicts live, you can see greed in the way some people live, you can see hurt and pain in the way people act. There simply are no secrets. you don’t need to know the specific details to know something is very wrong. This is true for everyone.
Secrets don’t count in the public forum. If you’re gonna be president and go after all who oppose you (Valarie Phame comes to mind) then your life is a open book….
Secrets? We shouldn’t know that the president is a learning disabled, lying narcissist? Oh right. We knew that in 2016.
@Shel Whitfield 4 more years and there is nothing you can do about it🤣
🤔😲LAWD HAVE MERCY🤦♀️🤷♀️
This MUST be a Law!! Every Candidate for President has to be Transparent.
Release his Tax Returns!!!
The Best
The best
More drama from fake news, nice job of the lies and deceit USA today, your ratings just went down a few more notches!
“here , don’t read the book yourself.. just let us tell you 4 twisted talking points of it!”
Yea – Just like Barr did with the Mueller Report.
Bad Uncle Donnie $$$
We All Can’t Denny that Trump has made America Great Again!
what a Legend, a True Hero
Still respect You The Donald. I’ll have ur Back anytime! You know it…
If only Fred Trump had bought a Trojan back then, their family and we wouldn’t have this embarrassing problem today!!!☹️
Mary Trump should release a picture book for the trump base to understand…🥴😂
All families in the world have generational curses on them that abuse & paralyze their children who go off into the world spending a lifetime learning how to undo the damage that undermined their true mission and identity. This immature black sheep that points her finger at a man who earned the seat of a leader to an entire nation of the United States of America is nothing short of an ignorant person who ignores the sins in herself in order to besmirch anyone outside of herself. 1) She broke trust by ignoring the contract she signed in agreement to keep the personal family secrets – which the whole world lives by, so who can trust one word she speaks of (that is certainly meant to be one-sided). This woman is filled with hate, rage, & vengeance. Her cheap approach to come off as a hero to the political system shows only that she lacks self-evaluation, forgiveness, compassion, & love. I’m glad she doesn’t know me & my sic family.
This’ll be a great read. The draft dodger is visibly crumbling. Look forward to next year when he’s in a NY court.
She’s against Trump she have to show some kinda provement or just makeup even your own family sometimes become your enemy