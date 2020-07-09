4 things to know about the tell-all-book by President Trump’s niece | USA TODAY

President Trump's niece, Mary Trump, will release her tell-all-book on July 14. Here are some of the most notable excerpts.

RELATED:

Few families read as uniquely miserable as the Trump family as it is portrayed by Mary Trump, niece of President Donald Trump, in her new memoir, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” (out Tuesday, July 14).

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.