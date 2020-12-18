5 Shot 3 Dead in Clarendon, Jamaica – December 17 2020

TOPICS:
5 Shot 3 Dead in Clarendon, Jamaica - December 17 2020 1

December 18, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

23 Comments on "5 Shot 3 Dead in Clarendon, Jamaica – December 17 2020"

  1. Ruth Boaz | December 17, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    Wow!

  2. Raheem Johnson | December 17, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    Jah Jah

  3. Christopher Bailey | December 17, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Right then and there those vendors not conforming with the protocols

  4. everdon wilson | December 17, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    Certain politicians any constituency they represent , trouble is always close by.

  5. Denise | December 17, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    Jamaica really needs to do something about the easy access to guns. It’s easier to get a gun than an education.

  6. Miss Berta Grandpikiny | December 17, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    What people don’t understand, if there’s not alot of cases where you live then this is exactly the reason why you don’t want this grand market, because after grand market the cases will rise and it won’t be pretty ,and then they will be crying, but that’s just my opinion 🙌🏽🙌🏽

  7. Elet Hinds | December 17, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Jamaica give peace a chance its 2 much now, dear God.

  8. JAMAICA JONES | December 17, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    what the hell and de year no done yet🇯🇲😥

  9. Elet Hinds | December 17, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    More people r being killed by gun than covid. This vaccine is a hurry come up danger.

  10. Haddingtonian GCP | December 17, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Since 2000, Jamaica been averaging over a 1000 murders a year consistently. That’s disturbing

  11. Dennis Jones | December 17, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    I really and truly sometime some people in this country I don’t want to see their ugly face on my TV set to be honest

  12. Cathy Simpson | December 17, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    And then after others from outside come to ur grandmarket then the covid cases will rise.

  13. Nigel Panton | December 17, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    Covid vaccine what the contents of the vaccine this what we the public needs to no? Its only fair to us .

  14. 401Eastbound | December 17, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    When they asked Pfizer CEO if he got is vaccines he said he didn’t want to cut the line.him and Bill Gates of to take it first.before any Jamaican

  15. Karen Shepherd | December 17, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    I believe none of these government getting covid and isolation for 7 days. God one know i tell u

  16. tajanae Bryan | December 17, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    Omg

  17. Karl Welsh | December 17, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    The dumbest thing I ever heard why change port more

  18. Bobby lee Mitchell | December 17, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Nobody knows or talk abt the side effects of this vaccine. Maybe the side effects are worst than the cure

  19. Bobby lee Mitchell | December 17, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    These are the insignificant things the Gov in Ja is worried about Portmore becoming a another Parish. Ja have thousands of bigger issues to worry about like Solving Jobs an Crime Invested problems

  20. Andrea Thompson | December 17, 2020 at 11:55 PM | Reply

    Trust me we need to stay far from this virus, if you are free from covid stay free…. keep social distance and keep safe let us obey and keep safe

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.