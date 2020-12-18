5 Shot 3 Dead in Clarendon, Jamaica – December 17 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Wow!
Jah Jah
Right then and there those vendors not conforming with the protocols
Certain politicians any constituency they represent , trouble is always close by.
A that start the war politics
Jamaica really needs to do something about the easy access to guns. It’s easier to get a gun than an education.
So true
What people don’t understand, if there’s not alot of cases where you live then this is exactly the reason why you don’t want this grand market, because after grand market the cases will rise and it won’t be pretty ,and then they will be crying, but that’s just my opinion 🙌🏽🙌🏽
Jamaica give peace a chance its 2 much now, dear God.
what the hell and de year no done yet🇯🇲😥
More people r being killed by gun than covid. This vaccine is a hurry come up danger.
Since 2000, Jamaica been averaging over a 1000 murders a year consistently. That’s disturbing
I really and truly sometime some people in this country I don’t want to see their ugly face on my TV set to be honest
And then after others from outside come to ur grandmarket then the covid cases will rise.
Covid vaccine what the contents of the vaccine this what we the public needs to no? Its only fair to us .
When they asked Pfizer CEO if he got is vaccines he said he didn’t want to cut the line.him and Bill Gates of to take it first.before any Jamaican
But they might take the gud one ..nd give us the bad one
I believe none of these government getting covid and isolation for 7 days. God one know i tell u
Omg
The dumbest thing I ever heard why change port more
Nobody knows or talk abt the side effects of this vaccine. Maybe the side effects are worst than the cure
These are the insignificant things the Gov in Ja is worried about Portmore becoming a another Parish. Ja have thousands of bigger issues to worry about like Solving Jobs an Crime Invested problems
Trust me we need to stay far from this virus, if you are free from covid stay free…. keep social distance and keep safe let us obey and keep safe