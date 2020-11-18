5 Yr. Old Mauled by Dogs Regains Consciousness – November 17 2020

TOPICS:
5 Yr. Old Mauled by Dogs Regains Consciousness - November 17 2020 1

November 18, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

35 Comments on "5 Yr. Old Mauled by Dogs Regains Consciousness – November 17 2020"

  1. eve an jo bless boo | November 17, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    O god what a wicked dog .god plz take control over his live

  2. dennis adams | November 17, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    Them need fi do summ about the dwags them

  3. eve an jo bless boo | November 17, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    Who would want to kill this little baby boy he don’t even start living any life as yet smh . god plz send out your angels over our children plz

  4. Elizabeth Davis | November 17, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    Lord please take care of that little boy.

  5. Dino Daley | November 17, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    THANK God he is conscious guide and protect the baby jesus name

  6. cheeky doll | November 17, 2020 at 2:42 PM | Reply

    No man they should band these bad dogs or make new laws about dogs. Ridiculous it hurt me man

  7. Moya's Makeup & life | November 17, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    As someone who was attacked by three dogs and bitten I think there should be a law where dogs should be kept on their property unless with their owners on lease. There are so many stray dogs bothering us on a daily basis

  8. Dennis Jones | November 17, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    They could do me a big favor and eat the dogs day and night to see dogs running like wild animal and the street where people have to traverse back and forth whenever you get into by people dog no one want to own the dog the same ugly lady in the TVJ primetime news I strongly believe she is the owner for the dog

    • Carlene Williams | November 17, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

      God grant this your child a speedy recovery in your name, Amen. Thank you God for comforting his family too.

  9. Shaian Gordon | November 17, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    The ppl responsible for the dogs should be charged they knw they ave Bad dog they should’ve fenced around there yard for the safety of the ppl passing by

  10. Kadya Heslop | November 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  11. The Azrael | November 17, 2020 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    As for the mining.. look like some politician get money and use it already so now they have to overturn the scientific community recommendations 🤔

  12. Brevenal Ross | November 17, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    The dog’s owner should be charged

  13. reel gena real yute | November 17, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Any dog weh bite up little pickney or owner’ fi put down!! Them a feed them wrong kinda meat!!

  14. Louis Richards | November 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    how the hell u end up send a five year boy to shop

    • D R | November 17, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

      I am wondering too! Smh

    • Tracyann Smiley | November 17, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      Exactly. That’s a baby..he could have been kidnapped as well. We are too lazy and careless. My baby is 6 and not even out a door she can stay without me outside to monitor her. Shop hell no me buy what I wanted at the supermarket and if me run out me a find my backside go shop myself. So sad that every time you hear the news it’s about our children or child endanger some how.

  15. Mad maxx | November 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    Stop sending babies to shop ppl could have took away the child also

  16. Elfreda Carty | November 17, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    The owners of the dogs are to take full responsibility & recompense this child & family monetarily. How can they own vicious dogs without proper fencing? If you don’t have fence keep them leached

  17. Mad maxx | November 17, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    Suppose car did lick down the baby kill him what would they say it’s the drivers fault what a stupid society we live in

  18. Sir Banan | November 17, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

    Hope they put those dogs down and charge the owners for negligence,they should have barred up their yard or restrained with chains

  19. Josémar Cunningham | November 17, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Charging a the dog owner isn’t gonna fix this however the dog owner must pay all medical expenses and have those dogs put away for good.

  20. gillan934 | November 17, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    This is Jamaica, that happens in Jamaica… where a five-year-old can go to the store by themselves… where did you grow up?… Are there any Jamaicans on here or have you forgotten where you come from if you gotten so used to that lifestyle people in countries like these small kids do way more than kids do in modern countries, judgement is not the right way, the people with the dogs are irresponsible.

    • jason moss | November 18, 2020 at 12:04 AM | Reply

      Im a Jamaican and a mainly lazy careless people send these children to shop!
      Wake up Jamaicans and act more responsibly!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.