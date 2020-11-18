5 Yr. Old Mauled by Dogs Regains Consciousness – November 17 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
O god what a wicked dog .god plz take control over his live
Them need fi do summ about the dwags them
Dogs aren’t the problem. The owners are. The owners are irresponsible!
Who would want to kill this little baby boy he don’t even start living any life as yet smh . god plz send out your angels over our children plz
Oh my God I’m so sorry to hear this poor baby wishing him.a speedy recovery lots of 💘
Lord please take care of that little boy.
THANK God he is conscious guide and protect the baby jesus name
No man they should band these bad dogs or make new laws about dogs. Ridiculous it hurt me man
As someone who was attacked by three dogs and bitten I think there should be a law where dogs should be kept on their property unless with their owners on lease. There are so many stray dogs bothering us on a daily basis
All these dogs are own they are not stray dogs
They could do me a big favor and eat the dogs day and night to see dogs running like wild animal and the street where people have to traverse back and forth whenever you get into by people dog no one want to own the dog the same ugly lady in the TVJ primetime news I strongly believe she is the owner for the dog
God grant this your child a speedy recovery in your name, Amen. Thank you God for comforting his family too.
The ppl responsible for the dogs should be charged they knw they ave Bad dog they should’ve fenced around there yard for the safety of the ppl passing by
@Mad maxx if the car was driving itself, then ABSOLUTELY! A stationary car is harmless.
@Debbie Davidson baby know how fi walk pon road ?
@Mad maxx you’re making it seem as if dogs only attack little children. If they attacked adults what would your argument be? Maybe you wouldn’t care. Ppl must manage their property full stop.
@Kelli Clare can babies defend themselves they can’t even cry for help
Both the parents and dog owners should be charged for neglegence and reckless endangerment of a minor
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
As for the mining.. look like some politician get money and use it already so now they have to overturn the scientific community recommendations 🤔
As usual smh
The dog’s owner should be charged
Charged and pay
Any dog weh bite up little pickney or owner’ fi put down!! Them a feed them wrong kinda meat!!
how the hell u end up send a five year boy to shop
I am wondering too! Smh
Exactly. That’s a baby..he could have been kidnapped as well. We are too lazy and careless. My baby is 6 and not even out a door she can stay without me outside to monitor her. Shop hell no me buy what I wanted at the supermarket and if me run out me a find my backside go shop myself. So sad that every time you hear the news it’s about our children or child endanger some how.
Stop sending babies to shop ppl could have took away the child also
Agree!
The owners of the dogs are to take full responsibility & recompense this child & family monetarily. How can they own vicious dogs without proper fencing? If you don’t have fence keep them leached
Suppose car did lick down the baby kill him what would they say it’s the drivers fault what a stupid society we live in
Hope they put those dogs down and charge the owners for negligence,they should have barred up their yard or restrained with chains
Charging a the dog owner isn’t gonna fix this however the dog owner must pay all medical expenses and have those dogs put away for good.
This is Jamaica, that happens in Jamaica… where a five-year-old can go to the store by themselves… where did you grow up?… Are there any Jamaicans on here or have you forgotten where you come from if you gotten so used to that lifestyle people in countries like these small kids do way more than kids do in modern countries, judgement is not the right way, the people with the dogs are irresponsible.
Im a Jamaican and a mainly lazy careless people send these children to shop!
Wake up Jamaicans and act more responsibly!