6 Shot, 3 Dead in Bounty Hall | Snake Lane Feud Turns Deadly | TVJ Midday News – Jan 21 2022

42 comments
Wild wild western in Jamaica
I don’t know if I am wrong saying this but this must be a spell on Jamaican people we need to pray for our children and the country on a whole things is getting too bad so we soon don’t have anyone living in Jamaica 🇯🇲 where are all these guns coming from ?? Lord help us🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Yes, what’s happening in Jamaica is spiritual. Demonic forces are allowed to reign because over the years jamaicans have changed, many used to be God fearing, not so any more. Immorality that was once frown upon are accepted and practiced.
@jamhombre them reap what them sew !! evil them love , well evil them get !!
@Ezekiel 33 that’s right!
@jamhombre
I agree that demonic forces reign in Jamaica.
For generations, many Jamaican have become to living an immoral life.
Because that’s all they’ve known, they see it as normal.
So those who speak out against such a lifestyle is viewed as old-fashioned, even weird, as if it’s asking too much of them to live by such a code.
@Kicky Precisely, plus we are victims of our popular culture which invariably promotes hostility towards each other. Love is viewed as negative emotion or as a weakness, emasculating to some men. It’s a society of a lot of misplaced values.
Garrisons were formed to keep communities aligned to political parties. Laws from the 60s and 70s were adequate in those days to keep outlaw dons and gangsters in check plus back then there were police team emfocers like Acid to Adam’s squad that could go after and eliminate out of controlled criminals. When the international communities came down on Jamaica for police extrajudicial killings and these teams were banned the politicians should have come together and immediately update the laws to match the times. This was not done because VOTES and keeping a Don comtroled system was 1st priority as winning elections and seats was number 1. Lives being lost and the growing of gangs and criminals was and unfortunately still second to most if not all politicians in Jamaica. They have always turned a blind eye to the system that import guns and ammunition into Jamaica. They have turned a blind eye to the fact that criminals with money can easily buy out the poor legal system. They have turned a blind eye to the light sentences these wicked criminals get They have turned a blind eye to the tears and cries for real justice and real laws because they are scared of political garrisons switching if they don’t feel that are getting specual political protection. So innocent people men, women, children continue to be murdered and shot daily and more youths gravitate to that criminal lifestyle as they all see the weaknesses in the laws and the non caring political leaders. Scammers making millions want to be dons, some entertainers want to be dons, drug dealers want to be dons, regular youths dreams to be the don. All because Jamaica politician idolize and empower dons. All of which is a major breeding ground for criminals, gun smuggling and murders. When will our political leaders stop supporting dons with millions in government contracts? When will an effort be made to block the import of guns and ammunition at the wharf, ports and seas? When will all gun related crimes get higher sentences? When will the police and security forces be allowed to do spot raids where there is known criminals with hundreds of guns and ammunition? When will criminals behind bars be blocked from ordering hits from their cells? Is it only a dream to want these things? Can our political leaders just TALK and give SPEECHES? While Jamaicans suffer and get murdered yet revote for the same dunce and outdated system crying SHOWA & POWER! Crying out for 2 dead men Micheal Manley and Edward Seaga. Are the politicians really that smart or are the people ignorant and dunce?
The people are ignorant and dunce. The politicians being slightly smarter, exploits them for political gains and the destruction of our beautiful country
Man can only seek Justice only God alone can give absolute justice ,peace and contentment ….
Everybody in Jamaica sud read this cud never put it better bro
I agree I found out because I was in a library and found a very old book that went into the purpose of garrisons from the pre-colonial days into post-slavery and independence. Most people don’t know because information isn’t being documented, disseminated and easily found. Also the information is being lost for generations and people are too miserable and poverty to focus on that
@Donnette Jolly bull
Mighty God the new year just started man. It’s just 21 days gone already and so much is going on 🤦♀️
The year is NEW but the crimes, killings murders ,all lawlessness are OLD
@Donnette Jolly so very true my friend.. No lies there
Oldman defending his tourism money no joke elder but tourist brought it here it wasn’t locals ok sir. But gwaan defend your Juta money I’d do the same if that’s my work 👍🏾
Blame it on the big man from foreign that bring destruction in this county
Lord Help us all ..The word of God is coming to pass so fast ..Men lover of themselves and waxing cold….Its wake up call 4 everybody …Its the Parents r younger and blind wit curse of sin..And Sin been paided n full through Christ Jesus..Im not sayn been Religous and traditional of men making the word of God none effect….and the parents are younger and not teaching the true word of 2 kids now they grown and out of control….Full of volience..Lord just help jm keep them cover from work of the enemy n Jesus name ..I set my faith toward jm and speedy recovery n Jesus name
The people should be Able to go about their Business without Fear
not in Jamaica
😳😳TRELAWNEY!! This parish had ONLY 3%crime rate, this particular bounty hall was REALLY peaceful u could only hear crickets. SMH😔😔
Growing up in Trelawny, the only crime was a beating from your parents. This is senseless.
No longer hearing Crickets ,Gunshot sounds from firing, killing people tek ova
@Donnette Jolly 😔😔 unfortunately. My grandfather has lands there and I planned on building my home there wen I returned, now this; weh me ago go now????😔😔😔A same way dem will come fi me
@Ras Jada Hi 👋 you have to act wisely and approach your decision so cautiously. Its a shame you have to think that way about building your dream home in Jamaica to be killed by toxic people😕.
Oh my GOD what this world coming to lord we need you now more than ever😭😭😭😭….I will be praying for these families…. lord please intervene we cant do it on our own…….
What God you talking bout no lord a go intervene in nothing only us Jamaican can stop these crime
We Jamaicans just so vicious. When is the Government going to bring this under control.
WE? I am not claiming nothing that vicious people are doing…JAMAICANs of otherwise.
When the crime reach they door step.
Jamaica don’t have a government neither a minister of security and the commissioner and chief of defense staff silent
Lord, we need your help. We need YOU NOW🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
What lord 🤔🤔 only people can help is us Jamaican
shout up
Sounds like surveillance cameras need to be installed EVERYWHERE
We Jamaican are some of the most confusing people on earth why in 2019 dem say dem no want no police an Soldier doing anymore curfew 🥱
It is VERY Dangerous and also there is a piece that sticks out in the pathway. THEY BUILT IT WRONG…ITS SO OBVIOUS
I wish you were all so passionate about the roads here in Jamaica just as how so much enthusiasm is put toward the highway roads
People should take up farming when so many lands are being used for real estate. Where do people get place to farm if they are willing to take it on
I’m really scared of everything that’s going on right now in Jamaica it’s terrible the government wanted to try to stop crime Start from the Music industry all these gun song 🤔
When will they audit SERHA and how they always seem to short pay persons, just take too long to pay people what’s owed to them or somehow forget to dispurse monies that are to be paid to particular individuals.