7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake swayed buildings and cracked foundations in Southern California, marking the second one near Ridgecrest in less than two days.
#CNN #News
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake swayed buildings and cracked foundations in Southern California, marking the second one near Ridgecrest in less than two days.
#CNN #News
Apart of me wants to live in California so bad, but the smart part of me is like Hell to the NO! Aint nobody got time for wildfires, earthquakes, water-shortages, heatwaves and mudslides!
The drought has been over for quite some time and mudslides are only a problem if there have been long periods of rain and you live on perched land. Unless you live in a rural area, you’ll only be impacted by the wildfire smoke from a distance (get a mask lol). The heatwaves are horrible, but we’re blessed they only last a few days and then things get back to normal. If you really want to move here, don’t let a few things that will barely impact your day to day stop you. 🙂
I hope it scares all the conservatives back to their red states.
I live is Kansas. Tornados are far worse in my opinion.
@call of duty sucks Or social justice warriors, politically correct state.
@A Google User illegal imagrants doesnt effect America at all
USGS .. ask for the Dutchman’s help!!
I watched the Dutchman for a while last night…he knows some stuff, but it seemed half science and half voodoo. Lucy Jones is an expert with decades of experience and research in the science of seismology.
I agree
@BryanM61 Lucy Jones is an expert at keeping her job. When we have an earthquake she tells you we had an earthquake and it’s right here. Expect aftershocks. If there was any danger regarding the San Andreas she will not tell you. The Big Bear and Landers Quakes proved these things affect one another. Dutchsinse is very aware of this.
We need to find out about the condition of the reactor at Diablo Canyon and the Oroville Dam.
@Brian Heffner Both quake’s were just a small preview of what’s about to hit Los Angeles.
@Brian Heffner AZ is closer to the epicenter than either one of those locations, soooo
It will hit us but not as bad. This one’s more LA and SFO. I’m in Marysville. Got evac last time. Keep go bags by door water food and full tank.
I pray people stay safe. Remember your disaster preparsness and earthquake preperation. Stay alert, stay safe. If you havent been affected but live in the area please top up on your supplies, turn off the gas to prevent fires, have bbq’s instead for a while. God bless and to the emergency services your efforts are noticed, thank you for doing the best you can, stay safe god bless!
@Lara Jones
lol Right. Humanity is Holywood, Silicon Valley, pornography, and knowingly spreading AIDS.
Good riddance. 🌊🌊🌊
Grim Reefer Matthew 24: 6. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8. All these are the beginning of birth pains. 9. “Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. 10. At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, 11. and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. 12. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, 13. but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.
@William H you got that right
William H of course you are
Ursus Americanus God told me where to flee when its time …..AMERICA is in for some serious Judgement many will say Lord Lord didn’t we maga in your name ??? Hells coming and its not pretty
The aftershocks are keeping me up, can’t sleep.
Get out NOW. Quakes give warnings. Living in the Bay area I got out. Go past Sacramento where I am get a hotel or some friends stay up here a week. When it dies down go home. Or go to Arizona. Please. Leave now!!!!! The 9+ one is coming in a few hours. And it’s gonna hit San Francisco too.
@William H LOL!
You can always sleep outside away from buildings, but I know what you mean. When we had a deep and relatively small earthquake it rattled the mirror doors on my bedroom closet and briefly woke me up with curiosity. To have multiple ones doing the same thing would be a sleep impediment. If fear is involved take a vacation and go somewhere else or sleep in a tent outside away from the risk of falling debris and with a supply of water and food.
If these are just after shocks from the first earthquake why are they getting bigger not smaller?
@Jim Caponzi You are a fucking crack head and mentally ill.
Damn, I remember watching a video saying that there was 5% chance for a bigger earthquake a few days ago and no one believed it because they were like “there is a 95% chance of it not happening”, ummmm…..
Matthew 24: 6. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8. All these are the beginning of birth pains. 9. “Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. 10. At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, 11. and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. 12. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, 13. but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.
Dior Noire Repent and believe the gospel.
@jak udd jak are you HOMOSEXUAL? I only ask because you seem HOMOSEXUAL.
Of course you remember, it was 2 days ago that you saw that video lol
@Mitchell MitchellFamily most abortions (99%) are done by God.
Its going to shake Yellowstone and then look out for more problems
@Muhammad was a pedophile caravan robber If a huge natural disaster happened in California, Trump would do his best to ignore it.
@Muhammad was a pedophile caravan robber You do realize that your user name is offensive and could easily personally make you a target for murder don’t you. Muslims are very sensitive about any use of “Muhammad,” even if you used it in jest with a Kermit character for which you are violating copyright and trademark laws. Federal officials if they so chose will have no trouble tracking you to your computer and location, so I suggest you change your user name. No computer user is anonymous to the NSA.
@William H no I have a girlfriend how about you
We are all gonna die. The movie San Andreas and 2012 are happening all at once. Everyone get to the ships in the Himalayan mountains.
@Walter Johnson I totally agree. I was just saying that MT. Rainier was fine after the earthquake but yeah that mountain is very active.
I love visiting crater lake and I can’t fathom what that would look like if it erupts.
I was just annoyed by all the hysterics
Thanks for info CNN. Watching from the Philippines, Manila 🙏
Dont come here gott stay out off my country.
I don’t watch CNN. Did they find a way yet to blame Trump?
Switch to Fox
dan phillpotts please stop.
@Egg _ You seem HOMOSEXUAL. Are you HOMOSEXUAL?
The news anchors seem positively thrilled. Exactly what’s funny.
Obviously having something to report that doesn’t include the word Trump must be thrilling, since he is such an attention hog.
@Janet Airlines absolutely no doubt
The guy riding on his bike at 0:36 doesn’t care 🤣
@Andrew Vargas No you’re right, you can hardly feel it when you’re in movement 😂
he’s like Meh….I’ve seen it all. F**K it! lol
it was a rolling earthquake not a jolter..he probably felt a little woozy from the motion not knowing why at the time.
@Luis Trejo facts
The dems in cali have done 10x more damage.
From NZ aka “the Shakey Isles” – kia kaha, stay strong, stay safe, look out for your neighbours 🇳🇿😘
Mihi Koe my friend…
Not receiving a response so you reply again to try to make anyone care about you? I’m happy to indulge you this once because then I’ve got people to thank for there support. I challenge you to make a real YouTube video saying the same racist rhetoric and showing your face while doing it….no?…probably best for you and your peace of mind behind your dark room and bright screen. Got to live my beautiful life blessed with support from around the world now. Sorry about your situation.
Someone supports you and you insult them…why?
Was the movie San Andreas predicting a day like this?
I wouldn’t say “predicting”, since it was inevitable
San Andreas is an over exaggeration.
Sadly, it was a matter of time for earthquake swarms to begin again in California. May God bless and protect them!
I normally don’t take the time to reply to ignorance, but there are a few people that commented below with hatred an Ill wishes. You know who you are! If you have no empathy, just spare me your comments. I really don’t care for people who politicize a tragedy. Go comment on Fox, where loathsome people like you are appreciated. This is not about politics! You disgust me! BYE!!!
@Berlly Mendez
Of course it’s about politics. Is there some reason we shouldn’t rejoice when tragedy strikes an enemy nation? Why should we Americans care about Californians? They’re our enemies in every respect. They peddle degeneracy to our youth, they help flood our country with illegals, they monopolize & police our public speech, they promote bolshevism in our institutions of learning, and they owe us money.
Big Fella Y’all going to hell with them.
Matthew 5: 43. “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ 44. But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45. that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.
@Egg _ the good thing about you and me is that we will not use tragedy to satisfy some petty need inside of us. If Yellowstone were to suddenly blow,. Which will likely affect red States, we would equally pray for them. Some people have such tiny hearts and brains and somehow can’t get past their agenda of spreading hatred. I replied to them once, but they can keep commenting and I won’t waste my time. Thank-you for your love, wisdom and kindness.
Berlly Mendez And thank you 🙂
Looks like I’ll be watching the movie “San Andreas” again.
Actually the “San Andreas” movie overstates earthquake damage in my view, but make no mistake there are substantial risks associated with water lines, gas lines, communications lines, sewers lines, and fires related to those things. When the earth actually cracks open is certainly a big deal, but unless it is under where you specifically are it just carries the interest of a sinkhole sucking in cars or a tornado somewhere else. If you fall into the sinkhole it is a disaster, but if someone else who you do not know does it is just a news story.
@Dunshay Randall There was a forecast given and still is, but like the rain forecast it just expressed the percentage risk over a specified number of years. There still remains a 5% risk of a bigger one within 30 years. It is difficult to internalize that kind of information. I know for example that a 100 foot high tsunami will someday hit the Oregon coast, because there is a record of a past one, but if I am on the beach all I know is to listen for the warning siren to evacuate inland.
@Mitchell MitchellFamily Absurd. If God wanted to smite you down, it would be far quicker, such as with lightening. The Book of Revelations has been reinterpreted so many times it is nothing more than an ambiguous joke.
Walter Johnson it wont be absurd to you sooner than you think. Repent!
I love that movie
I’ve watched this lady talk about earthquakes ever since I was 6 I’m 26 now
I agree dems are impressively unintelligent but reps aren’t much better… ok the gen z’s reps seem to be a bit smarter. But how did this get political so quickly? Oh yea, everything is collapsing, I forgot. Thanks boomers
Since I was 5, now I’m 33. She DEF knows her stuff.
@kevin w dude stfu. You sound like a 911 wackjob. Nobody is attacking you. Stop trying to divide the country.
best comment of the day Chris 😂🙌
@Trump 2020 just like god brought judgement to texas a Republican state with hurricane harvey right!.
It is very similar to the One in NEPAL ON APRIL 25, 2015. THERE WERE SO MANY AFTERSHOCKS IN NEPAL TOO. SO SO SO MANY AFTER HITTING 7.2 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE.
JSYK, California has 10x better buildings made specifically for earthquakes. So no where near as many deathd.
Anyone else worried these are all just pre cursors to the Big one🤔
@Ashish Saundade Don’t you have multiple boyfriend’s that can console you with swollen HOG?
@Ashish Saundade
That would do more good than harm to the world tbh
If they are there is really nothing practical you can do about it except keep your earthquake preparedness kit ready to take out of the house. The water is the most important. Do not expect help from outside the area for the first 3 days either, since transportation probably will be disrupted if by nothing more than the time required to fill fissures with rocks and gravel.
Maybe 9.4 is coming
@Walter Johnson most likely your correct it’s not going to be in la though it’s going to be in the desert near the San Andreas fault and all the way up that coast I don’t want to alarm people but you know we’re going to get some shifts on the east coast and I predict we’ll probably have a couple of those where I live on the east coast of the
ps4 your comeing whit me for the next few days
Follow Dutchsinse, he’s been accurate with his charts.He should be getting credit for his work.
He’s a narcissistic con artist
God can touch anything, anybody, anywhere, at anytime. Gotta respect it, hope the best for those people. 🙏🏿
always!! 🙏🕊
Thankyou!😘