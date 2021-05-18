76 Covid-19 Deaths Already in May Worries Jamaica’s Stakeholders | TVJ News – May 16 2021

May 18, 2021

 

Jamaican stakeholders are left worried after 17 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded Saturday, May 15th.

4 Comments on "76 Covid-19 Deaths Already in May Worries Jamaica’s Stakeholders | TVJ News – May 16 2021"

  1. 401Eastbound | May 17, 2021 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    Funny how a pure covid people dying from lately

    • Brandon Denver | May 17, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      When people die from cancer, does it usually get announced? What’s the matter with you people and your nonsense? People are still dying from other illnesses, but AS USUAL, it happens behind the scenes. Covid deaths on the other hand are announced, per usual. It’s not that difficult to comprehend.

  2. TheCarmel1Light | May 17, 2021 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Lack of proper diet and treatment
    medics should be more professional

  3. eric douglas | May 17, 2021 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    Lies, lies all lies….

