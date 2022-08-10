Recent Post
44 comments
Very good interview and his analysis is quite telling
@Travel Hacking! 🤣🤣🤣
@Andy B Is that you Yankee stooge .
And the most remarkable thing is those Western Leaders, like Merkel, who trusted him enough to hang their whole countries energy reliance on. 🤦
@Hunkeykung She’s not in power any more so not really relevant to any current decision making. More may well be said about Merkel when the situation (and Putin) is over & she will be judged on her decision making then.
Same thing can be said with Xi Jinping and what China is doing
@Wolfs Winkel
Russia would extend its borders all the way back to the Berlin Wall if it could.
Einstein of FL a “fragile monster” also.
He has a way with words.
I love ❤️ that quote.
A fragile monster. 🤣👉 😱!?!?
FEAR IS A WEAPON/COURAGE THE ARMOR/SOLIDARITY THE POWER/PEACE THE PRIZE!
Well said.
Good quote. I must remember it. 🙂
This guy is wonderful at explaining things. And he’s got a lovely voice 😍
@Владимир Михайленко that was a poor attempt. try better from your parents basement
I want to invite him for cognac and a Cuban cigar, we can talk shop
All right, you two. Let’s stay on topic and try TRY to take something positive from the discussion, eh? I for one Did get some info and perspective I hadn’t had before.
“‘A fragile monster’:” It’s pretty typical. When they have low self-esteem, their defense mechanism produces a high ego to protect their shortcoming. No pun intended.
H L, perfectly stated.
In a crude way, it would seem that if you destroyed or critically damaged a nuclear power plant that was located in your own neighborhood it would sort of be like defecating on your kitchen table. Some how and in some way, really bad things could come to you. Radiation and wind direction don’t recognize borders.
@Michael Petrovich Cite your source.
@Jeroen berkenbosch No, the high-altitude jet stream moves in a north-south waveform, but its main flow direction is always west-east in the northern hemisphere. If the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant were destroyed and there was a Chernobyl-like super meltdown in several blocks, Russia would lay a big egg in its own nest. The Donbass would be rendered uninhabitable by fallout, as would much of south-west Russia.
@Callsign DD9LS thx for the explanation , was waiting for a correction ! 😁
That’s not a problem for us Russians. We ear out own feces !! And it’s yummy 😋
Whenever Putin is interviewed he moves his feet as though he is in the drivers seat (clutch/brake/gas), and then raises his eyebrows while lying to see if the lie is believed. Watch the feet stop moving during the lie and eyebrows raised to see the reaction of the interviewer.
Agree, aging has effects which are
Automatic due to aging. Learning on one foot can assist..
Every person may have individual predicament:s
Aging is a Science. Natural Foods with exercise ☺️🥃😜 can help.
Leaning on one leg may offset another symptom ..
Everyone is unique ☺️☺️😹😹
I haven’t noticed that, but it sounds like a variation of the narcissist stare. It becomes easily recognisable for what it is once you understand it. They’ll often feed you some manipulative rubbish and then look at you to see if you are buying it. It can sometimes be jarringly out of place compared to the preceding and subsequent behaviour.
Mr. Sweeney, you are 100% right and your logic is crystal clear…this should be mandated as an obligatory lecture….starting with the UN and every politician/public man in the entire free World
Not only he is a monster, he out off dated. The saddest part is that the military leaders are also outdated and unethical to accept his order to cause such recklessly damage.
birds of a feather flock together
Kudos to the interviewer. Excellent work!
Great interview! This gentleman eloquently says what us, the Ukrainians, have been saying during all these years: you should not be afraid of russia and of its fragile dictator. They are the bullies. You should not be appeasing them, but show them their place.
@Count Choculitis Few words – 7000 vets neck themselves each year 😲😳….,what a country the great 👍 USA haha
@Count Choculitis I thought you grubs cherished your patriots,many of the lucky ones are living under bridges or cardboard boxes… lmfao 😆
2:57 no nuclear power plant ever built was built without the knowledge that it could and would be a target in a war. Absolutely it’s one of the design considerations. (Which is not to say that the designs are sufficient – just that it wasn’t “unimaginable”)
Sweeney’s analysis makes sense. The war is starting to look to be about Putin’s, and his regime’s, survival rather than about Ukraine per se. Hence the recruiting of troops from ethnic minorities, prisoners, and the Wagner Group rather than mobilise Russians from Moscow and St Petersburg, presumably to avoid public dissent.
@Mohamed Trevino Oh dear. Troll alert.
“The man without a face” by Masha Gessen is a great book on Putin. I’m almost finished with it.
Big kudos to the interviewer. She holds Sweeney’s feet to the fire throughout the interview… she really makes him defend his analysis.
“168 days into my 3 day war, I am still a strategic genius” -Vladimir Putin
So refreshing to hear someone that draw conclusions from genuine information, this all make sense to me. I’ve gone trough a tone of various material from Youtube of different kind and sources without being an authority of any sorts, and everything he says aligns perfectly with my own thoughts. Putin’s war is all about him trying to remain in power, news and media needs to get that, it’s gone far too long into this without a proper understanding. *For Putin democracy means justice*