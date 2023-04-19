Recent Post
12 comments
surprised no comments
The A. I. Is strong with this one. 🖥️ 👮♀️
Adam is probably second only to Kelly in turning his music competition appearance into a successful career. Maybe Carrie and Jennifer. But that’s pretty elite territory.
Fantasia is still relevant. Rubin Studdard & Clay Aiken were on the music scene some time ago as well. I’m not sure if either has retired to a life of “normalcy” or if they do theatre now.
So this is the future you guys congratulations a .an singing like a woman
CNN this is what we’re doing thought this was E news
don’t watch late night crap ..but then I saw Adam.I think he is the most underrated talent…adore him!
said bud light
Wtf?
I couldn’t begin to sing this song.
Wtf is a muffin man?
Luv Adam
Outstanding! (Just like everything he sings) AL has always been one of a kind 🌟
Prefer Frank Zappa’s Muffin Man…. But Lambert is a talent.