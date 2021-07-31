Adventures in a Japanese convenience store during the Tokyo Olympics | USA TODAY 1

Adventures in a Japanese convenience store during the Tokyo Olympics | USA TODAY

4 comments

 

Olympic reporters have limited food options because of a 14-day quarantine. The convenience store in the media center has many exciting options.

RELATED:

LONGER DESCRIPTION

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY: COPY MOST RELEVANT PLAYLIST BITLY HERE
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

Tags

4 comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.