- Alexia Hibbert & Mother Makeisha ‘Munchie’ Wallker – Overcoming Obstacles | TVJ Smile Jamaica
20 comments
I am proud of you it is excellent to see excellence in Jamaica not only negativity. I pray God Almighty will use you to restore Jamaica to Him in the mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth☺️
Ladies it do not matter where you come from it is where you are going with God Almighty’s help you can make it.
Such an inspiration! Love to see it!
PROUD MOMENT FOR MUNCHIE AND HER DAUGHTER ❤ 💕
The Jamaican woman is a force of nature! Big up Munchie and Alexia! Continued blessings!
A so struggling mother must proud of their children. Love the sacrifice you made munchie you are going to get your reward mama
Am so proud of her keep up the good work am literally crying girl u got me bless up to ur mom too the one coming too she’s running behind u lexcie
Congrats mon for your hard work so your daughter could succeed, please daughter never forget where you are coming from and never ever turn your back on your mom. Stay humble, wishing you the best in all your endeavors, the sky is the limit.
Proud of you both…Hats off to Munchie. That’s how parents should stand by their kids.
This is truly remarkable and something to smile about. The strength of a WOMAN 👏👏👏👏
Proud of you Alexia Continue to be a example to all 🙏🏽❤️
I’m so proud of you mama. Kerp that fire burning. This is how parents sacrifice their love ….time and energy to make their children be successful. To God be the glory. This young lady is going places in the name of jesus. It’s time some great minds take Jamaica to God. He will through the cleaner vessels. Change the corruption and make our lives meaningful again. If the head is righteous the bottom cannot be currpted
Story of love and hard work.
Blessings to Ms. Munchie, we love you and all the endeavors to all your children their future goals and careers
We are Proud of you young lady, go the long haul for that PhD too, anything is possible as long as you believe and keep focus on the goals in and for life livity and uprightness
We love you
Mi lub it,,,congrats to Munchie and her whole family,,,,saw her on MTM
Great Jamaica stories a difference from the crime and virulence’s.
Very well done👍🏼👍🏼
Always to hear positive vibrations out of Jamaica 🇯🇲. Big up everyone!