Alexia Hibbert & Mother Makeisha ‘Munchie’ Wallker – Overcoming Obstacles | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Alexia Hibbert & Mother Makeisha 'Munchie' Wallker - Overcoming Obstacles | TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

  1. I am proud of you it is excellent to see excellence in Jamaica not only negativity. I pray God Almighty will use you to restore Jamaica to Him in the mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth☺️

  2. Ladies it do not matter where you come from it is where you are going with God Almighty’s help you can make it.

  6. A so struggling mother must proud of their children. Love the sacrifice you made munchie you are going to get your reward mama

  7. Am so proud of her keep up the good work am literally crying girl u got me bless up to ur mom too the one coming too she’s running behind u lexcie

  8. Congrats mon for your hard work so your daughter could succeed, please daughter never forget where you are coming from and never ever turn your back on your mom. Stay humble, wishing you the best in all your endeavors, the sky is the limit.

  12. I’m so proud of you mama. Kerp that fire burning. This is how parents sacrifice their love ….time and energy to make their children be successful. To God be the glory. This young lady is going places in the name of jesus. It’s time some great minds take Jamaica to God. He will through the cleaner vessels. Change the corruption and make our lives meaningful again. If the head is righteous the bottom cannot be currpted

  14. Blessings to Ms. Munchie, we love you and all the endeavors to all your children their future goals and careers

  15. We are Proud of you young lady, go the long haul for that PhD too, anything is possible as long as you believe and keep focus on the goals in and for life livity and uprightness

    We love you

