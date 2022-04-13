41 comments

    1. Our human right to defend our lives in NY (and NJ) MUST be recognized! As it is in the rest of the USA

      We MUST have Constitutional Carry recognized.

      We MUST have Stand Your Ground as law.

      The 2nd Amendment in The Bill of Rights to our US Constitution, GUARANTEES every person has a RIGHT TO KEEP (have) AND BEAR (carry) ARMS. Other wording in 2A “Militia” any able bodied male, service in a Militia is NOT a requirement, it is an Individual right (not collective), “Regulated” means equipped, in proper working order NOT gov rules “Shall not be infringed” means what it says. 14th Amendment guarantees equality!!

      The right to keep and bear arms was not given to us by the government, rather it is a pre-existing right of “the people” affirmed in The Bill of Rights.

      See DC v Heller, McDonald v Chicago, Caetano v Mass and SCOTUS decision in June 2022 for NYSRPA v Corlett/Bruen

      When being attacked, or seeing someone being attacked, would you rather have a cell phone in your hand to call the police, or a firearm?

    4. Because he probably can’t afford which I’m not surprised about because you can’t afford anything to do with healthcare in America

  4. Praying & sending love your way, get well soon. I’m so sorry you had to endure this, it can only make you stronger, so stay strong….

    1. Please hang in there! Thanks for saving that pregnant woman! Please get some help to deal with the trauma!

    3. ︻デ═一 

      Karma hits back hard, your people had done enough damage to the world. Now karma is paying you back

  6. Praying for complete and quick recovery. I feel so sad about what happened to you. You are a very strong person. God bless you for helping that lady while you were in such a shocking condition.

  9. This is why we don’t want to take the damn train! 😢 This Man needs compensation and rest. God bless you sir. I hope you were not re traumatized by this interview. I’m so sorry. 🙏🤲🏾 New York loves you. Thank you.

  11. Glad Hourari’s in stable condition, and that no one was killed. Wish him, soon to be mama and other victims speedy recovery 🙏

  12. Wth happening to our world..This just horrible..This poor man traumatized ❤️ goes out to everyone who went thru this also my condolences.

  13. Sending you so much hugs and well wishes. I’m so upset that someone so cruel could just hurt innocent people. You are seriously a hero for putting that pregnant woman ahead of your own wellbeing.

  14. @John Berman asks: “Tell us if there is anything we can do for you”
    Yeah…. pay his damn hospital bills, I’m sure it’s not free.
    You got your interview, now pay up, eh?

  17. Given the situation, he’s lucky. I know he may not feel that way now. How are there not security checks on the subway system?

  19. There’s a little tiny baby somewhere that is sooo glad you helped their mommy when she was scared and in danger ❤️❤️❤️ Bless you and get well soon. You are very brave.

