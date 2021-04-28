APOLOGIZE – Jungle Justice is No Justice in Jamaica – April 28 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Oh it’s not OK to talk about it 😠 but as we know in 🇯🇲 🇯🇲 🇯🇲 it’s a every day problem these people live in different worlds
Jamaica was like that with their politicians. They can say something and anything.
I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.
The only TVJ news I watch
Jungle justice must run
What if everyone in Jamaica should take jungle Justice????????? ☠💀
Because you do him her something first
Well I agree with Mr Lambert🙋🙋 Reason 😡😢😡😢 they take it as a habit from a boy a hype defend your self then ask questions after, enough is enough 😡😡😡😡
It has come to this because even the politician are now feeling threatened with the freefall of the criminal society we live in.
You are so right. Mr Senator.
That Law maker don’t trust the law.
Well, it’s either Jungle justice or Marshall law. It’s one or the other. If the law cannot help or delay thereof to grant immediate help jungle justice is justified. Either that, or the law enforces become stricter and implement Marshall law ⚖.
when you are in the problem….. all of you will sing a different tune.
Exactly all hypocrities
A criminal steps to me and mine…it won’t end well for them. I too Sir, am not a wimp.
Jungle Justice is the only justice for a poor man in jamaica believe me.
True true for real
Jamaica, has something coming. These government bodies on high horses and the needy keep suffering Assalamualaikum
I think they need to teach our nation about the Jamaican constitution because I think the majority don’t know what they can and can’t do 🇯🇲
We have been talking about constitutional reforms from as far back as the 1990s.
Only the party that is in opposition complain of constitutional reforms once in government they forget about that ,because they now have the power.
There is one thing i know is time don’t stand still. today they are bad tomorrow they will want to be better than before.
jungle justice rules the day the judges isn’t giving them enough time in prison and the politicians don’t care after what holness wife said 🙄 they don’t care
Them lawyer bwoy fi get jungle justice too, them a theif and draw out case fi money
I’m with you Lambert! Let them gwaan talk. Because they are not gonna stand by and watch their family get wasted my hoodlums
Juggle justice..man do anything to my family them going to get juggle justice. You lock these criminals up and then no witness shows up, they he get off.
If every time someone is charged for murder and witnesses failed to come forward in my views jungle justice is the only way