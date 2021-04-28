APOLOGIZE – Jungle Justice is No Justice in Jamaica – April 28 2021

TOPICS:
APOLOGIZE - Jungle Justice is No Justice in Jamaica - April 28 2021 1

April 28, 2021

 

26 Comments on "APOLOGIZE – Jungle Justice is No Justice in Jamaica – April 28 2021"

  1. Trevor Allen | April 28, 2021 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Oh it’s not OK to talk about it 😠 but as we know in 🇯🇲 🇯🇲 🇯🇲 it’s a every day problem these people live in different worlds

  2. Joe Moe | April 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Jamaica was like that with their politicians. They can say something and anything.

  3. Kadya Heslop | April 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.

  4. Petrona Brown | April 28, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    Jungle justice must run

  5. Trishana Powell | April 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    What if everyone in Jamaica should take jungle Justice????????? ☠💀

  6. Sandra Parkes | April 28, 2021 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    Well I agree with Mr Lambert🙋🙋 Reason 😡😢😡😢 they take it as a habit from a boy a hype defend your self then ask questions after, enough is enough 😡😡😡😡

  7. Ingrid Ebanks | April 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    It has come to this because even the politician are now feeling threatened with the freefall of the criminal society we live in.

  8. X Loaded | April 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    That Law maker don’t trust the law.

  9. IAm Zahrahd* | April 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    Well, it’s either Jungle justice or Marshall law. It’s one or the other. If the law cannot help or delay thereof to grant immediate help jungle justice is justified. Either that, or the law enforces become stricter and implement Marshall law ⚖.

  10. Chevelle Campbell | April 28, 2021 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    when you are in the problem….. all of you will sing a different tune.

  11. SOPHIA SMITH | April 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    A criminal steps to me and mine…it won’t end well for them. I too Sir, am not a wimp.

  12. justin Stewart | April 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    Jungle Justice is the only justice for a poor man in jamaica believe me.

  13. Alexander Marcos | April 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    Jamaica, has something coming. These government bodies on high horses and the needy keep suffering Assalamualaikum

  14. Kevo Deya | April 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    I think they need to teach our nation about the Jamaican constitution because I think the majority don’t know what they can and can’t do 🇯🇲

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | April 28, 2021 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      We have been talking about constitutional reforms from as far back as the 1990s.
      Only the party that is in opposition complain of constitutional reforms once in government they forget about that ,because they now have the power.

  15. Sean Britton | April 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    There is one thing i know is time don’t stand still. today they are bad tomorrow they will want to be better than before.

  16. junior don | April 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    jungle justice rules the day the judges isn’t giving them enough time in prison and the politicians don’t care after what holness wife said 🙄 they don’t care

  17. Malachi int Sounds | April 28, 2021 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    Them lawyer bwoy fi get jungle justice too, them a theif and draw out case fi money

  18. Owen Heslop | April 28, 2021 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    I’m with you Lambert! Let them gwaan talk. Because they are not gonna stand by and watch their family get wasted my hoodlums

  19. Morris X | April 28, 2021 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    Juggle justice..man do anything to my family them going to get juggle justice. You lock these criminals up and then no witness shows up, they he get off.

  20. Venroy Guthrie | April 28, 2021 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    If every time someone is charged for murder and witnesses failed to come forward in my views jungle justice is the only way

