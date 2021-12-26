Asley ‘Grub’ Cooper, CD The Making of RJRGLEANER Christmas Song | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
3 comments
Loving the programme especially the song. Well done Grub.
Happy Holidays from Jamaican in Scotland 🏴🏴🇯🇲🇯🇲
We witness God’s love for as we get together with our loved ones. Relationships may be difficult at times but God has brought us together for a reason. If love of family filled the air, let’s be thankful to our heavenly father. If it’s been a challenging day dealing with siblings, parents, cousins or in-laws, lean on God even harder and trust that there is a greater purpose for the events that have taken place.
I love Smile Jamaica