Asley 'Grub' Cooper, CD The Making of RJRGLEANER Christmas Song | TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

Asley ‘Grub’ Cooper, CD The Making of RJRGLEANER Christmas Song | TVJ Smile Jamaica

3 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

3 comments

  1. Loving the programme especially the song. Well done Grub.
    Happy Holidays from Jamaican in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇯🇲🇯🇲

    Reply

  2. We witness God’s love for as we get together with our loved ones. Relationships may be difficult at times but God has brought us together for a reason. If love of family filled the air, let’s be thankful to our heavenly father. If it’s been a challenging day dealing with siblings, parents, cousins or in-laws, lean on God even harder and trust that there is a greater purpose for the events that have taken place.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.