Recent Post
- Twitter agrees to sell itself to Elon Musk
- Judge holds former President Trump in civil contempt
- ‘That’s not OK’: Bash reacts to Fox host’s texts to Meadows
- CNN obtains 2,319 texts that Mark Meadows gave to Jan. 6 panel
- Attorney who questioned Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to her comments on the stand
63 comments
I hope this is a new trend, those who are in office should be held to a higher standard, not matter what party. We always tell our kids. Don’t lie, don’t be mean, don’t bully others, and always help those who need help without asking for something in return. I know this is wishful thinking. But one can hope.
No matter the party they should always be held accountable.
@strangeworldmasterjack Believe it or not, some of us do. It is such a cop out to say I should be allowed to be deceitful because others are. I always try to hold myself to the highest standards I can. And it isn’t just to set an example for my children and coworkers. I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night if I intentionally deceived someone. I know that it has become the standard practice in the business place, but please understand that doesn’t make it right.
@SNOOPY SNOOP Total nonsense, but I like the sentiment.
I don’t know how she can find her way back home with a memory like that.
Received, thank you😀
Members of Congress never go back home. They always go to live in high society places for the rest of their lives once they retire. The exceptions are the ones who already live in high society places. They go live in closed communities or on closed estates overseas. You almost never see one go live among the common folk.
Maybe her name is not Marjorie; she forgot her name and just ran with that name; 😂😂. These people are cowards, talk so much garbage on social media, yet can’t stand their ground when confronted. This is why people should not take them seriously as leaders. Get her out!!!!!!!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I mean even if her memory worked fine, it’s hard to navigate back home when your eyes are only a millimeter apart
Watching her was so hard , the snark , the smirk…. This will be so sad if we have to see her in our government ever again…
Absolutely, she’s despicable! Really shocking that she was ever elected in the first place.
The smirks truly get my blood boiling. She is one sick b…..
Thanks a lot !😀
Received, thank you😀
@Martin Q “I can’t recall” (smirk). Not very bright – the judge 👩⚖️ can see your face. She’ll never be a good poker player…
“I never said that” – “Please show the evidence” – “Oh no wait!” This is an open & shut case of perjury.
@Larry Berry lol. You are unfortunately so right. I don’t understand how people don’t see it
@Roland Boeing 747 Obviously you need to read up on the three branches of government again! Your anti-reality pychosis is making you forget how the country’s set up!
If she recants her lie in the same session they can’t be done with perjury, stupid rule
@Mrvls Mrv If only pleading stupidity was a thing, THAT she could easily pull off – and without dispute from the prosecution
I concur “This is an open & shut case of perjury.”
Her “Oh no wait!” moment wasn’t even her admitting to the question at hand.Her response was trying to turn it into a Pelosi blame game and trying to turn the finger of blame away from her but doesn’t work to well in a court room, It would work on Tuckers show but not in a courtroom.
People like her remind me of some young kids getting into trouble and the parents of little Johnny is scolding him on what he did.Little Johnny says “but but but but little Bobby did..” Parent ” I don’t care what little Bobby did we are talking about your actions and behavior and what you did”
Why hasn’t MTG been tossed into prison for perjury? The evidence is literally everywhere.
She doesn’t have to “recall” or “remember” in order to have committed the crimes which are documented
@mr magoo
Are you a professor of University ?
I write my ideas. Not full sentence BC I didn’t study
In College or University to study how to do a full sentence !
There are people with high IQ and others are more ignorant than people who studied in Universities !
@Roland Boeing 747…lol… it’s pretty obvious you haven’t studied at any university. Your sentence structure is childlike. Unless your first language is not english. If that’s the case I do apologize. Good luck!
@Welt Burger… WTF.!? Your reply makes absolutely no sense. I’m starting to feel sorry for CNN viewers. The comments and replies on this thread are so infantile, I’m almost embarrassed for all of you. Please do yourself a favor and step away from your TV. It’s not called the idiot box for nothing. Good luck and God bless!
Everyone on this thread should pick up a book and try reading it through to the end. George Orwell is a good start. The Bible is even better. Good luck to all you folks and God bless!
I want to apologise to anyone here I have insulted. After reading through your comments, I can’t help but feel sorry for all of you. Stay safe and God bless!
Shocking that voters would select MTG to represent them in our federal government. If she is the best their Congressional district can muster they have big problems – and first among them is the inability to produce citizens with intellectual competence and integrity.
I don’t think she was “elected” per day, but the only person that was running for that position. I agree though that she is horrible.
If she cannot remember things that she is on record as saying, perhaps being in Congress is too much for her, or perhaps she needs to have a medical exam for her brain, and be disqualified for medical reasons. What a disgusting individual.
@rodeo clown obama She doesn’t remember.
Thanks a lot !😀
What “brain”?
@ᑎᗩTᗩᔕᕼᗩ ᕼEᗩᖇT How about your thoughts on the actual subject at hand? Do you have anything sensible to add?
Every time she said “I don’t remember”, she could barely hold back the smirk. It was almost like she was daring the judge or anybody to find her guilty of anything.
Hell… She can’t find the bathroom… LOL 🙂
How anyone in their right mind could cast a vote for someone like this totally escapes me !!! Maybe its not her sanity that we should really question but those who actually did cast those votes for her !!
BINGO !
@Robert Rondeauu she is actually she and a said few others you dont hear every politicians condoing violence or encouraging it and even condoning lynch mob mentality ..her level of evil is far worse
Every single time she said “I don’t know” or “I can’t recall”, it was up to the prosecutor to present evidence that helped her recall. She needed to be questioned in such away that each question led directly into a piece of evidence that showed that she did participate in the insurrection, much as the question about Pelosi basically caught her perjuring herself about calling Pelosi a traitor. I don’t think the prosecutor did a great job of setting her up for failure, which is what he needed to do.
I totally agree
Agreed, I thought he did a terrible job. Seemed very unprepared, openly admitted all his research was from reporting, and IMO he left out some of the most damning video.
They should use guantonomo bay tactics to get her to confess.
Yes. Why didn’t he at least try to show his evidence, (after she lied, and then seemed to have suddenly recovered from her episode of amnesia) ?
Why not show the Court exactly what she had actually been saying before Jan, 6th. ?
If she can’t remember such simple things, how can her constituents trust her with complex issues? That is in itself a serious disqualifier.
Her constituents who voted her in knew who she was, obviously don’t care about complex issues.
@ᑎᗩTᗩᔕᕼᗩ ᕼEᗩᖇT what a poor judge of character
There is no way she should be allowed to be in our Congress after supporting an insurrection.
If her memory is really that bad, she shouldn’t be holding office anyway…
Then it is good to lean on all the evidence she has provided on her various social media accounts over the past 14-16 months 🤓
That’s what I said!
@PS Deas I vote labotamy…unless she already did that….explains alot
There comes a time, especially w MG, where “I don’t remember” is = to lying. Unless she’s had a recently serious head injury, “I don’t recall” is a flat out lie under oath. She’ll get away with it just like these politicians and cops consistently do. Never held accountable for anything, just slaps on the wrist.
Yep. And I don’t think the clown will be booted from the list, either.
Received, thank you😀
Why the hell didn’t this prosecutor ask her if she was suffering some sort of cognitive injury that was causing her to suffer significant memory loss at the very beginning of his questioning?
This would have set the baseline – If she had no injury then it would have made it that much harder for her to claim that she had no recollection so many times.
As it is, he allowed this pathetic excuse to play out on numerous occasions (much to her delight).
And at the end of her testimony, another good question would have been to ask her whether she believed someone with a significant problem with their memory should hold a seat in Congress. I’m sure her own Defence Counsel would have objected to such a question, but why wouldn’t it be considered relevant?
She was the one claiming to have no recollection of the things she had clearly done and said. For what she was saying to be true, then it would demonstrate someone suffering a pretty serious cognitive decline.
And Congress is hardly the place for someone who has that sort of affliction.
Why don’t they bring up the fact that she remembers everything her lawyer asked her about?
This lawyer’s principled faith in the “rule of law” may be naive but brings tears to my eyes.
what a laugh. there is no rule of law.
She doesn’t understand what a objection of “speculation” actually is, let alone that it’s down to the attorney to lodge an objection, not the witness.
It’s laughable that she thinks it’s speculation for her to say what she herself thinks.
When Attorney Celli asked MTG about BLM, she totally reveals herself. She gets mad (although tries to hide it) and starts complaining that BLM and Antifa are “already out of jail while the rioters are still in jail….retrial”. She is PROVING that she supports them, and thinks what they did was okay. In the meantime, she claims she was against it. If she was against their actions, why does she think they deserve a retrial, as if they aren’t guilty of any crimes….therefore she BELIEVES the Jan 6th was another 1776. Question her on that.