47 comments
She didn’t like Diana. That’s what it came down to.
Absolutely Sharon! Few words sums that up. Thank you!
Oh as if you would know 😂
It was a horrific outcome
the Queen finally caved to pressure & acknowledged the
tragedy of her death
the People’s Princess
@Uncle Sam 🇺🇲 I totally agree. She was what they never could be!
Rest In Peace ☮️🙏🏾
They seem to look at the queen’s stoicism as something positive, and at times it is, but for the most part I think it’s sad. To be almost at death’s door and for her whole life to not have most people know who she is at all, is sad. When she dies people will be mourning a shadow, a position. Not the actual woman. Only her family will. And even then who knows how close she actually is to her own family if at one point one of her courtiers implied that you need an appointment to see your own grandmother.
“When she dies people will be mourning a shadow, a position. Not the actual woman. Only her family will.”–isn’t this every single one of us? Everyone from Bill Gates to you and I, only our family and closest friends will be able to truly mourn the people we actually are. She is the head of a business and what others think of her has been a carefully cultivated persona, just like any politician or movie star. And for the record, most people who have kept a crazy tight schedule (where she is staying, what job she is doing on that day), you have to get an appt with. I don’t think the POTUS’s family would just be able to waltz into the Oval and expect to find their parent there so you’d have to check the schedule and see where you could hop in that day.
@Just The Truth
Serpent bloodline gutting humanity from the inside
So Fareed note, Harry did not suddenly think ‘netflix’. He was always going to.leave Royal life because he realised the model was not his fit.
I dont think h would have left without meeting the queen of t..t. . I think he still doesnt know what he wants to be when he grows up
I loved Princess Diana. She wore her feelings on her sleeve. It’s better than a cold emotionless person. I wish Harry and his family the best. It’s what Diana would want!
@Kristy Campbell You’re a stranger to me and your response means nothing. Carry on. Bye😊
When your grandma orders your death 😵
Then they try to put “context” on the situation when everybody with half a brain knows what happened 🤣
They didn’t, but would have been a good idea if they had.
This is the definition of old news.
I wish someone extremely genuine could convince her to do an interview, old school, no cameras, with Elizabeth, no Queen involved. Like, idk, a temporary Queening Pass, for a really close interview with someone extremely trustworthy, with the woman behind the crown. Man, I bet that’d be the most amazing lifetime to document
What a wonderful gorgeous lady that had a beautiful spirit kind nurturing and thought about others not selfish how could you not appreciate such a beautiful spirit. That comes once in a lifetime I remember when she passed away and it was like on a weekend and it was just so shocking may God have mercy on her beautiful spirit that she doesn’t have to suffer anymore doesn’t have to be disrespected by this family any longer. A beautiful gorgeous 😇 Angel
I disagree with her assessment of William and Kate’s roles as easy-going royals… they’ve learned too much from the coaching of the queen. Even Kate puts on a false face now and for a long time.
Imagine the tension Charles feels like loving your mom but she may out live you robbing you of being king.
If no one remembers you for anything or any reason, did you ever really exist? Were you really that important to anything? Is coasting an admirable quality? That upon her headstone, the only comment is “She was the Queen” and nothing more? I wouldn’t want to live that way and I think it really brings up the point about whether the monarchy should exist anymore.
And she did say in 2020 : “We will meet again” 🙂 and “we will be with our loved ones again” 🙂
3:45 I wouldn’t say it’s the only time she has missed the mark on showing that she cares…remember the Aberfan disaster in 1966 and how she basically ignored it for as long as she was able to? I suspect that she lacks empathy on many levels.
That monarchy is full of narcissists from Betty to Kate
The Crown does actually suggest as much in the episode on Aberfan. Obviously, it’s a fictionalised retelling, but it IS based on reality to some degree.
I think we’ve got to remember that the Queen is a person raised in an emotionally distant aristocratic family, who never went to school, has spent her entire adult life as the untouchable symbol of a nation, and had it drilled into her from childhood that it was her duty to be an impartial and stabilising influence on British politics and the British people, but was never allowed to sway opinion or show undue emotion, so as not to cause panic, sow unrest, or give any impression of anything less than calm prosperity – the literal embodiment of Keep Calm and Carry On.
I think she obviously still feels emotions, and shows empathy to some degree – she is by most evidence a kind and thoughtful person – but after all of that, it’s not surprising that she struggles with open displays of emotion. It’s literally the thing she has been trained her entire life NOT to show – genuine feeling. She probably still feels it, but just has no idea what to do with it, and so she deals with that the same way she deals with any other national problem: she keeps calm and carries on; it will work itself out in the end.
Exactly! She also mentioned at one point, how she learned, during the War, how much of a “big deal” it was to prepare for a Royal Visit. And with that in mind, she did not want to upset the day to day, by arriving to Shar in their grief, when she knew it was the last thing they actually needed somewhere like Aberfan. Unfortunately, a tragedy like Aberfan (much like the Blitz, or Grenfell Towers), doesn’t need the Queen in practicality, nor even emotionally, but likely more as a symbol. In which case the question begs, when is the perfect moment. And the answer is, never. Because we cannot imagine such a horror happening. Sadly, as we can’t imagine the question, we can’t imagine the answer. But the Queen IS there to answer such unimaginable questions for her people. Even when they can’t answer them themselves!
What exactly DOES the queen do?
i’ll be brave enough to say what wereall thinking—no one cares about england—this is america! U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A! 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅
It wasnt just a shock for the British people, the world was impacted by her kindness, grace and compassion for others… still missing that amazing human being
It’s sad that after all these years people are still trying to profit from her death.
I was a little kid when that happened I remember a lot of people crying over her they said she was super friendly an amazing person to know
