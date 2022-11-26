Recent Post
- Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson for attacking husband Pete
- Authorities disclose note found on Walmart shooter’s phone
- ‘Putin is trying to weaponize winter’: NATO chief responds to Russia’s attacks
- Musk says he will begin restoring previously banned Twitter accounts
- Remarkable photos show what blackout in Ukraine looks like from space
97 comments
Just because an introvert doesn’t like the company of other ppl doesn’t make them bad
@Combat Epistemologist introverts are unpredictable is why.
@Combat Epistemologist That is EXACTLY what it is.
Im so glad i started taking my breaks in my car. Too many unstable people out here
@healingv1sion uh a simple google search would do it…
@Indrani DasGupta yes, I guess it was backlash to workplace Racism.
@Sam Lowry lastly, to drive the nail home on your weak af whinefest, the popularity of 3-D printing and the MANY designs on the dark web of printable guns makes gun control damn near impossible everywhere, unless your dystopia carries over to printing as well. Now, take that L and scurry back to the underbrush.
A lot of mentally ill people with guns out there, that’s a recipe for disaster
It is good to be cautious, but there’s also a need to avoid becoming paranoid. We are human, need interaction, need to know others care & can be reached out to in times of need. Perhaps planned group meetings with those who have the same interests/values will begin to take hold more in the future.
Angry at people for not being friendly to him yet his coworkers say he was difficult to get along with. Sounds like he was his own worst enemy but blamed his victims.
@Markus Müller I doubt his colleges were doing anything abnormal to him. He was probably just paranoid, and clearly insane enough to murder them rather than report them to HR or just quit. I wouldn’t be surprised if it came out that he was on drugs too. This isn’t an education problem. We’ve all seen PSAs on bulling since we were kids and we all know murder is wrong. This is a problem of insanity. The man was paranoid and delusional. He said the government was watching him. He was clearly having mental problems and talked about being led to do this by Satan and having a demonic aura in his suicide note. You don’t fix that with education.
@M Magnificat thank you, Reddit. “Goodbye” seems like just another word you use but don’t understand lol. See you soon.
@rando I don’t recognize too much benefit in answering the content of your comment (which was addressed direct to me about half an hour ago) if it is not visible to all panellists in this comment section. Old-fashioned GDR Stasi methods haven’t been that much of a convincing success from a state and people’s POV, right?!?
@Markus Müller What are you even talking about? You sound almost as off-the-wall as the shooter now. Panelists? Are you going to acknowledge that he said “the Satan” led him to kill people and that he said he had “a demonic aura” or not?
Yeah okay Karen
Although what this guy did was completely indefensible, as a former Walmart employee in mgmt, the pressure put on mgrs. to perform at levels totally unrealistic with the ever-hanging fear of demotion or being “coached” out of the job, it begins to change your demeanor to the point of losing perspective. Walmart’s practice is to give you a twin size sheet and expecting you to cover a king size bed.
@Edward sure maybe they can change jobs maybe they can’t. Walmart is sadly one of the largest employers in America and in some areas it’s really all there is.
@Donna Hilton same here I have been told the same exact thing in fact I was written up for not going faster I’m only human not Super Girl!!
@Melinda Unknown same
@passinthru I couldn’t make ends meet working full time for Wal-Mart if I didn’t get government assistance me and my children would have starved to death
Reminder for all of us, he might have been lonely, but this is paranoia and illness. Please do not look at introverts and expect us to be violent. This man was not “just lonely.” Excuses do not justify murder. Loneliness didn’t kill 6 people.
@Cory Echidna Blame Walmart for looking the other way and making him manager.
@THE GREAT WYTE HYPE There’s no waiting period to purchase a handgun in Virginia or many other states. It’s called the National Instant Check System (NICS) for a reason…it’s instant.
@TediousChipmunk how would he want to get away with it. He killed 6 people.
Facts and who knows what he said about others being unkind to him was true? It could have all been in his head. Based on that note he went into full blown paranoia, even thinking someone “hacked” into his phone so he clearly wasn’t right of mind. You’re right it doesn’t justify what he did, he admitted it in his note that what he did was wrong. I’m all for having sympathy for those who are lonely, but murder isn’t the answer.
Neither did bullying killers justify this bs in their heads
Be kind. You don’t know what people are going through, and what they are capable of.
There’s always that one kid in school y’all talked about that was quiet n wore all black so don’t act like none y’all did or wasn’t that kid n now when that same kid gets older n grabs a gun it’s oh it’s his problem no it’s society
@John Smith seriously, get a life, Jr. You couldn’t school a tank of goldfish.
@HatinTheSwagHUH PS < classic example of why this kind of thing happens. Plebs like this trying to justify murder.
Exactly be kind and treat individuals how you want to be treated! Rest In Peace to the victims and prayers up to the families and friends during this difficult time. 🙏🏽
@John Smith He was clearly mentally ill and a lot of what he said in his note points to that. The “teasing” sounded more like it was part of his hallucinations/delusions. He made it sound like anytime he saw people joking or laughing around him was because it pertained to him. I am a psychiatric nurse and I have witnessed many schizophrenics behave the same way. He slipped under the cracks when it came to getting help because he should have been on antipsychotic meds. We need to educate ourselves about the signs and symptoms so things like this can be prevented.
I was bullied as a kid and in the military, I never once though about doing something like this.
Repent and believe in Jesus. John 3:16 -KJV – For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Luke 13:3 KJV – I tell you nay: but except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.
2 Corinthians 5:17 KJV – Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
@Zac Exactly well stated !
Bullying by coworkers (as revenge for the boss’s condescending behavior), a paranoid boss (due to coworkers’ revenge pranks), and emotional china dolls led to this tragic event (murder and suicide).
When do we systematically teach anger management? Are math, languages, and history more important? There are much better ways to find happiness together in paradise!
@witness the hoax
I hope the OWNER of Walmart will HELP PAY these funerals??? he has PLENTY OF MONEY!!!
@Louisa von Dart Shopping at walmart just once can give you ptsd,
What he did was inexcusable, but people need to learn to leave folks alone. Be kind and treat people with respect.
@Mark Webster 100%
@JR Porter Normal people do this all the time. It’s called Crimes of passion. Where you react based off of emotion and being pushed too over the limit.
Yep!!
@sultan whomever Murder is never the right thing, what’s wrong with you?
@JJ yeah i guess you are right
This particularly sucks because nearly every workplace has that guy who seems volatile. It’s not even the weirdos’ fault, because even weirdos who radiate weird vibes have to go to work and earn a living.
And it’s hard for most Americans to access mental health services.
I’m one of the weirdos, sir, and I’ve never even punched anyone, much less shot them.
Who did he purchase it from Winsome, the Yardie darkie from Kingston?…lol
@Cat Bee the Dragon-Sidhe how is that much less you mean more more
No matter what happens to you or how you feel that’s no reason to kill people. That’s all bull! Prayers for the victims and their families! 🙏🙏🙏
@JR Porter you again🤡
Amen!!!! The only reason you have for restraining/hurting someone is in self defense!! No matter what someone calls you or says about you unless they are threatening you and in that case go to the police, it is always wrong to retaliate in a way that can harm them. When someone says something mean to me I either ignore it or confront them and explain why that hurts me etc. if they don’t listen and keep doing I either leave the situation or if I can’t ignore or try to find a superior to tell.
Yes, I’m sure the deceased appreciate your prayers.
@a w you have so much hate for us for what? Just know that God doesn’t do the evil of the world the evil people do God couldn’t have stopped him for dosing what he was gonna do he is gonna be punished for what he did so stop blaming God for the evilness of the world… it’s honestly so sad to see how much people can be so blasphemous because of things that God didn’t stop.. But just know God loves you very much✝️🙏🏽
Confirms why he told that young lady (with 15mo baby) to go home. She mentioned that although it was just small talk earlier in the week, it was civil. To him that may have “felt” very pleasant and he had yet to see her otherwise since she just started working there. By no means am I excusing such horrific behavior. The trauma is devastating and I send nothing but love and pray for healing for all those impacted ❤
My first thought, she disclosed in there conversation she had a 15 Month old baby…He told her to go home…Just Recognising Mercy🙏🏻…But Still No Excuses, Very Sad🙏🏻🙏🏻
@Tickle Me Breathless LOL seriously?? you seem to be an expert at jumping down throats, read your own comment!!!
@Liasweetie he isn’t. I thought non binary didn’t even exist? Suddenly a mass murderer claims it after he’s behind bars and everyone believes him lol what happened to that being “mentally ill”
@Asdf yeah but with all due respect, and as someone who suffers from PTSD, i’ll take having PTSD over being dead. She will live a long life with many happy moments, and i’m sure she will live it intensely. This is literally the definition of “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
@J
I see your perspective and take no issue. I’d also like to extend my well wishes to you as you continue to live with how PTSD can manifest. It can be a real fucking nightmare.
I used to work for walmart and once i huged a co-worker as a “merry christmas” gesture. The day after, this co-worker wrote me a note saying that this was the first time he was hugged by someone in years and that he was so thankful for the gesture. After, i reallized that this person didn’t have any family and that he was living a very lonely life and going to work was the only human interaction he had. I couldn’t believe how lonely and secluded not only him but a lot of people are.
Always be kind and notice the people arround you
@JasWin Shut up.
That’s the heart of it all. Well put
@arubyrust Wrong. That clown did not deserve to be hugged. He deserved to be shot like an animal.
@gaming fun50 Oh, and I do hate you.
In my 10 full years of having absolutely no friends throughout my entire school years, never have I EVER thought of harming others. Such thought never occurred to me, but only encouraged me to better myself. I did struggle but although, I learned some tactics and small talks just to be able to communicate with other people I’m still an introvert to this day. Plus ppl feel lonely whether they are extroverted or introverted, it’s sth you learn to accept and find ways to cope with.
You’re a liar. Every human on earth at some point thinks about killing. It’s in our nature.
Truth
How many people with your life experience would fair as well as you did?
Thank you and that is good advice.
You’re making yourself look weak with this comment. There’s a difference between a lonely beta who yearns for social skills and a confident sigma male who can get everything done by himself and leads the lone wolf warrior path through life.
No excuses. People are responsible for their own actions including how they SHOULD treat one another. Dignity and respect goes along way. May even spare lives….
So would an armed employee who could draw faster.
@tixximmi1yeah but how do you expect people to shop knowing the employees have Glock 17s
Rest In Peace to the bright souls that were gone to soon . Sending love to the friends and family and positive energy.
🙏🏻
I believe I have to forgive him because I have been bullied throughout my life. I was bullied for being homeless while in high school.
When my school neglected my pleas for help, I had similar, if not the same thoughts and feelings as his.
I believe people get to a point where they’re alone in their pain, which leads them to make stupid permanent decisions. America is not prepared to make the adjustments to prevent these tragedies only thoughts and prayers.
Oh yeah, I had those thoughts in the school days but this was before school shootings were a reality. Now it’s an actual option as opposed to just thinking about it. Once that door was open we’ll likely never be able to close it again
@John Nelson This pathetic country was founded on bullying and other forms of sadism.
@BigBadJerry Rogers I’ve been to 6 different inpatient facilities, 4 outpatient, and numerous psychologist trying to close that door.
@010l0 That’s terrible. And you have these Republicans who say that they want to do something about mental healthcare, but the best case scenario with whatever they come up with would be something like what you are describing rather than something that actually works effectively. And let’s face it, they probably will never fund even that much for the people. They’ll just keep talking about it but won’t ever do anything substantial.
One day we will take mental health seriously, until that day this will continue to happen.
Mental health. Always the go to in the media to explain shooters, and killers mentality. Never the drugs. Why? Because every news outlet is sponsored by Pfizer (or some other pharmaceutical company). I seen how Xanax can make young people extremely violent!
This is a tragic situation! It’s also a reminder that it is good to be kind and treat individuals how you want to be treated because, see, what too many often forget is, you can say and do whatever you want to do and say. However, you cannot control how the person reacts to what you said or did! We will never know the real reason for this massacre because, he’s dead and no one knows his individual thoughts leading to his actions! Assumptions and what people think, are not facts. Whatever happened murder was not the answer or excuse. Sadly, he didn’t see that fact! Rest In Peace to the victims and praying continued strength to the families and friends during this difficult time. 🙏🏽
“you cannot control how the person reacts to what you said or did” Wow… you got it. Never thought about it like that before
Let this be a moment of reflection for everyone to remember to be kind to others. Workplace bullying is an extremely real and unfortunately quite common thing. You never know who other people truly are or what they are capable of, or what could push them to the brink. This is a horrific tragedy and nobody deserves to die this way. But reading about it made me reflect and consider how I treat the people at my workplace. I have always tried to be kind to everyone and this makes me want to double that effort.
Edit: be wary of the comments below, it’s become ridiculous because of an unhinged clown 😐
@(edited) lol I’m cracking up laughing.
@(edited) you have had a complete meltdown due to facts.
@(edited) I’m just proving your original comment was all about virue signalling and that’s all you care about.
@Two weeks to flatten the curve (Andy peltola)
Me: Be kind to others, you never know what they’re going through.
You: (psychotic meltdown for hundreds of comments accusing me of being a murderer)
lmaooooo
@(edited) you : blame everyone except the culprit blah blah 🤣🤣🤣
It all comes down to being kind to everyone. We never know what people are really going through. Does not excuse someone to murder others. My heart goes out to all the victims.
@Meurum Train victim blaming is a mental illness so seek help now.
@Meurum Train btw you’ll be on the watch list since that is all it takes you.
@Two weeks to flatten the curve (Andy peltola) lmao ill be on the list alright.
@Two weeks to flatten the curve (Andy peltola) seeking help costs money, you gonna donate to me personally. most people who pull off these stunts off themselves since they dont wanna go to prison
People were kind to him so that’s not why he went on a killing spree. He did so because he wanted to go out in a blaze of glory and be known after he died. He’s a coward.