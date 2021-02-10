Beschloss: GOP Will Empower Future Tyrants If Trump’s Acquitted | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Reaching back through history to cite the story of Jefferson Davis, NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss gives his thoughts on what it could mean for the nation if Trump is not convicted in his second impeachment trial. Aired on 02/10/2021.
GOP Senate Republicans are more dangerous than Trump, if they vote to give Trump another free pass.
… that’s what will make Trump extremely dangerous to the safety of the American People.
Solution…term limits in the Senate… Politicians would not be beholden to rich corporate donors.
@Ash Roskell – Ahh, a wealthy man. Perhaps from you I can get some straight answers. First, how is it that in 2019, the economy as measured by GDP grew 4.1% ($881 billion) and at the same time privately held financial assets totaling over $90 trillion are able to grow at 5% or greater? Just at 5% that is $4.5 trillion in growth. Appreciation accounts for only a fraction of that wealth growth. Just thinking about the scale, financial assets are only a fraction of wealth, yet that sum dwarfs the size of the economy. I thought investments were paid for by the productive economy, am I wrong about that? If so, how?
The only thing that really bothers me is Joe biden doesn’t realize this isn’t the Republican party that he knew there is no working with these people
@coolmodelguy I hate to tell you buddy but this isn’t the GOP a 50 years ago
You are dangerous.
The next “trump” will be even more dangerous.
That’s what Mitch McConnell is hoping for
The GOPQ is leaving the door open, if they don’t nip it in the bud now. The next president would come along and be successful at becoming a dictator. The next one could be a Democrat. Then the GOPQ, will cry like babies. But they would have brought it on themselves.
Emperess Ivanka!
It won’t be a next Trump. It would be a next Hitler, next Stalin, next Mugabe, next Mao, next Mussolini, next Kim Il Sung or next Napoleon
The current Trump is still very, very dangerous
The states that continue censoring and punishing GOP seats who went against The Big Lie are also those red states that run at a tax deficit that blue states (in particular, California) pay for. Perhaps they should be cut off from government support?
Right on.
Exactly, those red states are welfare queens: living off the taxes of blue states.
Solution : If There is a January exemption then the solution is to shorten the time for transitions or and instant transfer of power.
They’ll just move the goalposts again until we have 40 day presidential terms.
Give them an inch and they take a mile.
We must give them not one inch.
Instant transfer of power was ruled out as a judge ruled that Biden did not have the right to put a process on hold for review. We already shortened the transition based on Herbert Hoover’s hissy fit. Hoover was another businessman.
@Ronald King GUST WIPE PUT THE GOP COME THE NEXT ELECTIONS
How would Trump react if antifa stormed his house in mar a lago. would he say they were fine people?
@wee huddy I love how you deny the mulitple links of antifa violence and the fact that the fbi called it a terrorist group. I even gave you antifa leader names that you asked for. You liberals love denying reality, but youre also the same people who think men in dresses are women.
Antifa is a leftwing terrorist group.
@LSW seems like that “ideal” is considered a terrorist group by the fbi. No amount of semantics or wordplay will change that. A group of people working under the same ideal and name is an organization.
@True Adam Wrong again Sparky , Antifa are NOT a terror group registered with the FBI ( and thanks for the heads up on your sexual insecurities ) I am not a ‘ liberal ‘ incidentally . The Democratic Party is a party of the centre right by any measure and to the right of most G20 conservative parties . You really should get out more and turn your ‘ device ‘ off occasionally . Perhaps getting an education might help with your rather peculiar world view .
@wee huddy yeah, youre a liberal like most democrats. I already gave you evidence that antifa is a terrorist group.
How is telling the truth a sexual insecurity? You people are ones that believe men dresses are women, because liberals deny reality.
@wee huddy I get it now, youre an antifa supporter. That explains your stupidity and denial of reality. I actually get the feeling you yourself are apart of it.
You went from “antifa is made up by the right”, to “antifa in America are just pranksters”, to “antifa isnt a terrorist group”. Notice how you keep moving the goalpost when you get checked on your bs.
The WORST PART is EVERYTHING THEY SAID HE DID HE DID. Even worse after he ordered them to march said he said he would be with them and WENT BACK TO WATCH IT ON TV like a sitcom. The icing on the cake is he then says what SPECIAL people they are ONLY to condemn them a few hours later. IT really get tragic because he leaves the white house pardoning the likes of little wayne and a couple of rappers and THEY ARE HEADED TO PRISON!
I wouldn’t call that tragic. Ironic maybe.
Isn’t that what hitler did in germany against the jews. Relied his followers to hate them. I think that’s what trump was trying to do here.
The GOP is a party in advanced decay which is mirrored in the senate now embracing a fraternity of ambitious brats like Hawley, Cruz, Paul and Cotton. McConnell is hardly the statesman-like minority leader needed to rein them in.
The sole purpose of the GOP is to serve the interests of accumulated wealth, so of course they are actively going to empower future tyrant’s. Real democracy is toxic to the interests of wealth accumulation, so the GOP of past, present and future’s sole function is to undermine and eventually eliminate democracy in favor of tyrant’s.
Thank you I think people need to hear why it is important for trump to be held responsible for what he has done
“Trump … convicted in his second impeachment trial” would re-affirm, yet again, that #Jan621 Insurrectionist #DJT is “utterly incompetent” as per the words of both his own Federal Judge elder-sister Maryanne Trump Barry and his own Clinical Psychologist niece Dr. Mary Trump. May #Imp2POTUS45 always hear “You’re fired” via the unwavering reality of election results that reject him who is the cause of #MourningInAmerica (per #LincolnProject).
Future wannabe dictators will follow the same playbook knowing the system is full of loopholes..
Dunno about ‘future tyrants’ – but if they don’t get rid of him, in 4 years time, this one will be back.
If you have a republican representative in congress, email or message them to tell them what you want them to do. Let them know that if they do not vote to convict Trump, that they lose your vote at the next election. This has to be a lesson to them all.
Better get ready then, he’s never going to be convicted we all know that……
Unfortunately
Cool, IF IT MEANS THE DEATH OF THE GOP
just call them what they are… rest of the world knows it
BROWN SHIRTS
Years ago George Carlin said he was just waiting for that huge meteorite to hit the earth , well it’s approaching and the Republicans are just WAVING IT IN !!!!
Tom Cotton is watching and learning. So is Hawley.
title: that is their *precise* intention.
The truth will set us free. Without truth, democracy dies.
“Empowering future tyrants” is the goal of the GOP. I mean, isn’t it obvious?
*We deserve to fail if we do NOT demand justice, period.* 🤦🏻♀️