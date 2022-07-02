52 comments

  1. I’ll do nothing, but I’m all you’ve got. If that is your message, good luck, you’ll need it.

  2. That’s the problem. He’s the only president we have. And he’s about as effective as a wet paper towel.

  3. Is there a single democrat that can point out JUST ONE THING this clown has done right? ONE?

  7. “I do not view abortion as a choice and a right. “I think we should be focusing on how to limit the number of abortions.” JOE BIDEN 2006

    2. @James Guy Photography Shame Trump couldn’t lead the honorable life of a career politician like Joe.

    3. If you felt the need to point that out, you haven’t been paying attention. All politicians have likely done that at some point.

  9. Well maybe he could do something, but then well that would take effort. The GOP pulls out all the stops, the Dem’s just stop themselves.

    2. I’m surprised he hasn’t moved to ban those white supremists bicycles, like the one who threw him down from a stationary position.

    2. hillary will be the last democrat i ever vote for. learned my lesson, i dont like ultimatums and i love my freedom and my rights as much as life itself. democratic primaries are literally the opposite of democratic

  14. _”I’m the only President they got”_ – I imagine that somewhere in Murica, someone is saying “hold my beer”, and is deciding this very moment to run.

    3. i love ultimatums and being told i have no choice. it reminds me how free i am, and how much I love my country. even when Im told bold faced lies by giant hypocrites among hypocrites.

  16. I can’t do another 2 years of Biden let alone 8 years. He needs to be primaried by a better democratic candidate.

  17. The SOB was full of outrage after Uvalde, but hasn’t said a damn word about the tragedy in San Antonio that resulted in 51 illegal migrant deaths.

  18. The dude did inherit a Covid vaccine, artificially slowed down economy, peace in the Middle East, a border that was slowly becoming more and more stable with each passing day, and a country that was exporting oil and filled with reserves………all he had to do was go into the Oval Office and sleep and his presidency would’ve been considered one of the best ever

  19. When Trump talked, our adversaries would listen very carefully!
    When Biden talks, (actually mumbles) our adversaries roll on the floor laughing!

  20. Fascist Democrats calling other parties “Fascists” really shows how disconnected that Party is from the average American.

