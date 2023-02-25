37 comments

  1. Just remember yall. We can trade an international criminal for griner for marijuana in another country but there are still 10s of thousands of people locked up for pot in america

    Reply

    1. Most people locked up for pot took a plea deal. They were violent criminals that got a deal. Leave those pathetic violent and dangerous losers in prison

      Reply

    2. @Not Entirely Apathetic when dealing with as serious topic as incarceration I would very much love to see your sources for those claims because as of right now I think you’re full of it.

      Reply

    3. This reminds me of all the comparisons people make comparing 2 people in different situations, it makes me think of all the people who get away with murder and those who have been put to death who later on were found innocent, no bigger injustice than that in my opinion. I’m tired of hearing of how messed up that this person got this much time while this other person who does a much worse crime got less time. The whole criminal.justice system is fucked up.

      Reply

    4. @Raciel Gonzalez I think someone needs to remind you that’s you’re a mf rtard. There’s tons of people still in jail in America for less. She got caught SMUGGLING drugs. There are people in America in jail and prison for straight possession.

      Reply

  3. If she’s just getting to practice, I can only imagine what “the merchant of death” is up to. Worst trade agreement of all time 😂

    Reply

  4. Heck yeah she’s smiling, out of a Russian prison for many months, I’ll be smiling all day back on US soil, out of a cell and doing what I love to do.

    Reply

  6. Just shows CNN HAS NO RESPECT TO A MARINE! TRADED SOMEONE FOR ALL YOUR FREEDOM FOR A PERSON WHO THROWS A BALL IN A NET! BRAVO! BRAVO! AMERICA!

    Reply

  8. Oh she’s smiling but the tens of thousands of the families that were victimized by the merchant of death are not

    Reply

  9. it wasn’t a wrongly prison get your fact straight, she bought illegal sustain into a foreign country, instead of trading her for some else who is more worthy, you can’t reward a person that did wrong

    Reply

  15. What I find so funny about the Brittney Griner story. Is that if you try to fly to our airports with a vape pen filled or has residue of marijuana. The exact same thing would happen. We would be brought up on first State charges if not legal and then we would be charged in Federal court. Because it is a Airport and that is considered and the Dea would charge you. So you could get up ten years or maybe 2-7 fed time and all your voting rights are stripped (depending the states).So why is everyone upset at Russia and find this so unusual. Especially since you currently have individuals doing 10 years in a State prison for one joint or a Dime bag.

    Reply

  16. will you ever report on the united states citizens in jail in the us right now for smoking weed? how is the united states any better than russia? we have our own people locked in cages for smoking weed. how can you think we are any better than russia when we do the same to our own people all across yhe country? nobody should ever believe what anybody says for as long as drugs are illegal. because the law is subjective. you cannot criticize russia and excuse the united states at the same time. we imprison the most people out of any part of the world, and it is always bogus drug charges.

    Reply

  19. Now let’s shift focus and attention to Mr. Paul Whelan and his family in a massive campaign effort to bring him home safe and sound.
    It has been long overdue at this point.
    With the WNBA, spearheading this charge, the amount of goodwill and positive publicity I believe would allow the League to grow by untold leaps and bounds.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.