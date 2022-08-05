Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russia for drug charges | USA TODAY

Recent Post
31 comments
Absolutely hilarious
I don’t understand how somebody can go to another country that hates Americans and not make sure they are not violating the laws there is a very sad but good example for all to follow
Their kind do not obey the law here so why should they do any differently elsewhere?! Even with this lesson to be learned and capitalized upon,this still won’t sink in
I wonder if he’ll stand for the flag when he gets back? I guess we’ll have to wait 9 years to find out.
SHE will stand and respect America a lot more…Well, anyway, SHE’ll have 9 years to ponder it.
Shim
Wish they would highlight other Americans that go through this that may not be as famous as her
Like the Marine who served his country.
No prisoner swap. Let her deal with her own stupidity!
Since she has espoused her hatred of America, why does she want America’s help? Careful what you wish for.
good JUSTICE WAS SERVED!!!!!!
Wow
in case anyone on earth did not know this, it’s never a good idea to cross any international boundaries with illegal substances. ever.
if you plan to smuggle any drugs in any amount in or out of ANY country on planet earth, be prepared to face the laws and penalties of the one or both countries.
Noted
@Boe Jiden I’m Joe Message and I approve this Biden
everyone knows this lmfao. she thought she was above the law.
Strange. Who would of thought that having illegal drugs in a forgiven countries international airport would be reason for criminal charges once their customs finds the contraband… some countries are serious about any amount of drug smuggling in our out of their country…
Although this is a very hard lesson…I can’t believe anyone would be that naïve to think that noting would happen if they got caught.
But on the flip side…good news for her…for 9 years she won’t have to hear our national anthem….so I bet she is happy about that…
I have said and written the SAME thing in comment sections, Mark. I feel SAD that she chose to do that. She is probably not a person who gets into trouble like this. So it may seem so harsh. RUSSIA is NOT America and do not mollycoddle first offenders. THEIR LAWS are their laws and if broken, you must pay the price. See you in 9 years, Ms Brittany.
@Jada Parks/Villanueva yup…if you travel internationally you honestly need to respect and follow other countries laws…people get complacent living in a country that allows so much freedom…kind of puts things in perspective…when someone openly shows disgust for the USA and then experiences how it is in other countries.
Kind of how others say “if you don’t love America…leave it….” You might find yourself living long term in a country with far less freedoms and far stricter laws…and realize to late what you have given up…
She hates our country and now wants help from us ? No Thanks !
It’s quite difficult to have sympathy for someone who openly disrespected our national anthem.
Justice is served for this traitor
I hope every fkin AMERICAN that travel in and out of the states see this and let her lesson be a lesson learn. So sad but you can’t feel sad for her because she knew better not to do this.
Reminds me of a song.. “I fought the law and the law won”.
How was she wrongfully detained?
thats according to liberal media and the whitehouse.
I live in MA where weed is legal. I have family and friends visit me especially from other states that weed is not legal and of course federal law is also illegal. I always tell people when they come you can buy as much as you want and do as much as you want here but don’t think trying traveling back with it. Either finish it or leave it and I’ll save it for you when you come back. But do not try to travel with it. Even within MA there are rules of where you can do it and I make sure to let ppl know that.
You always have to be aware what the laws and rules are. There is usually no pardon just because you didn’t research or don’t agree with the rules/laws. They are there and you choose to follow or not. If you don’t you can face the punishment.
Never heard of her til this incident. SHE broke their law, people, now she must pay the penalty.
Thank god she won’t be forced to hear the U.S. national anthem for nine years. Those words are violence !
So, she wants to come back to the U.S.? Now she suddenly likes this country? From Wiki: *In 2020, Griner, along with teammate Brianna Turner, called for the WNBA to stop playing the United States national anthem before the games.* Well, thankfully for her she won’t have to hear it for 9 more years!
This is a beautiful beautiful story of justice dealt to an entitled spoiled brat Who does not know how to appreciate the best country in the entire world