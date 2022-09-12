Skip to content
Tagged with Bulbie Soups | TVJ Smile Jamaica
, covid in jamaica
, Jamaica News
, jamaica news today
, midday news
, news from jamaica
, news in jamaica today
, news jamaica
, News on the Spot
, on the Spot News in Jamaica
, on the spot news media jamaica
, prime time news
, television jamaica
, TVJ 1Spotmedia
, tvj news
, tvj news today
, tvj news Today 2022
, tvj news today at 7pm
4 comments
One soup him Left out fish 🐟 soups number one soup and pumpkin soup just vegetables pumpkin because meat is not everybody thumbs up soup
Much respect bro and appreciate what you’re doing in Jamaica trust me…!
Omg that soup
From Calabar days this ute have ambitions.Big up